Miami, FL

ASK IRA: Did Heat play their own version of a beautiful game in Cleveland?

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
 3 days ago

Q: Defense can keep a team close enough to win most games. I think the Heat are proving that this year. They may be out-talented by other teams, but their defense keeps them afloat. Fourth-quarter defense can be a beautiful thing. Both teams were playing hard all the way Tuesday night, and when a point is scored it means something – unlike simply run up and down the court and fire up three pointers. – Roland, Borrego Springs, Calif.

Q: It certainly is not a path to victory for the faint of heart, but it might be the only path for this current roster construct. And that’s the thing, the Heat have shown the ability over the past month to put together a statement victory. And then they revert to something else. It is why we’re still left wondering what the ultimate upside can be for this mix. And, again, the margin is razor thin. That Donovan Mitchell 3-pointer falls at the regulation buzzer and there could be a completely different take on Tuesday night.

Q: If there are no trades for difference-making big man at the deadline, could it be enough for Erik Spoelstra having the option to go offense/defensive substitutions with Omer Yurtseven and Orlando Robinson? – Eddie, South Bend.

A: Once Omer Yurtseven is able to return, I don’t think it would be either/or with Orlando Robinson. It is not to the point where Orlando is necessarily viewed as a defensive alternative, or necessarily that far ahead of Omer on that end of the court, if at all. If Omer is ready, then figure he will get whatever minutes in the middle that Bam Adebayo does not take. The question is whether Omer might also play alongside Bam. All of which is a reason why perhaps the Heat do not, at the moment, seem overly concerned about the limited NBA days left on Orlando’s two-way contract.

Q: Good for Chris Silva getting a 10-day contract with Dallas. It’s an easy $100,000 even if it doesn’t work out. – Curry.

A: Exactly. And that is why players bide their time in the G League for G League wages, because all it takes is a single 10-day contract to push the earnings into six figures. And credit also to Chris Silva and his upbeat, energetic attitude. He is the type of player you can add without having to worry about any type of negative impact in the locker room.

South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

