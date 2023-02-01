Read full article on original website
Grocery Store Meijer Has Opened Two Stores in MichiganBryan DijkhuizenMichigan State
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
Neighbor finds dead mom and son in their Ohio home, year and a half after they diedWestland DailyCarroll County, OH
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
Saginaw leaders preach collaboration in developing $100M medical corridor project
SAGINAW, MI — County and city of Saginaw elected leaders said a growing partnership between the two governmental bodies would prove critical to developing a proposed multimillion dollar community health care investment. Saginaw Board of Commissioners Chairman Christopher Boyd and Saginaw Mayor Brenda Moore both discussed the mysterious $100...
Former professor provides lesson on Mott Community College’s 100-year history
FLINT, MI - Mott Community College has been a pillar in the Flint community for 100 years. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, a lecture was hosted by retired professor Paul Rozycki at Totem Books near downtown Flint. Rozycki is the author of Clearer Image: The 100 Year History of Mott Community...
Reinforcements coming to help expedite Flint water crisis settlement claims
FLINT, MI -- The federal judge overseeing the distribution of a $626-million Flint water crisis settlement fund has agreed to bring in reinforcements to help expedite the intake and review of roughly 43,000 pending claims. U.S. District Judge Judith E. Levy has authorized hiring two expert firms -- Wolf Garretson...
Flint Board of Ed opens discussion on demolishing former Washington Elementary
Flint, MI—Dania Manuel has fond memories of attending preschool through sixth grade at what is now the former Washington Elementary School in Flint, Mich. “It was a learning, educational and fun [school],” said Manuel, 23, in the living room of her home near the vacant school building. As...
GHS to expand hours of Behavioral Health Urgent Care in Flint
Flint, MI—The Genesee Health System (GHS) is extending the opening hours of its in-person urgent care services into the weekends. Beginning on Feb. 4, 2023, the site of GHS’s Behavioral Health Urgent Care (BHUC), located at 422 W. 4th Ave. in Flint, Mich., will open at 10 a.m. and accept last visits by 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
Land Bank event aims to add local, minority contractors for massive demolition program
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- The Genesee County Land Bank Authority is hosting a forum for demolition contractors who are interested in securing work on a massive demolition program that’s focused on the city of Flint. The Land Bank announced the forum will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday,...
Value of Flint’s housing stock dropped after water crisis with ‘no evidence of recovery,’ study says
FLINT, MI -- A new study shows the value of Flint’s housing stock dropped following the city’s water crisis and says the stigma of the man-made disaster persisted with “no evidence of recovery.”. The study, “Economic Effects of Environmental Crises: Evidence from Flint, Michigan,” was published in...
WNEM
Saginaw Twp Board of Education approves $242.9M proposal for May 2023 ballot
The Flint Township Police Department hosted a free A.L.I.C.E. training session for residents in light of the multiple mass shootings across the nation at the start of 2023. Community members came together for a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, Jan. 31 to honor victims and survivors of human trafficking. TV5 News...
DDA shapes plan with focus on basic services, building inclusivity in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—In the summer of 2022, Flint Downtown Development Authority (DDA) executive director Kiaira May invited three community development consultants to Flint. Her goal: figure out a path forward for Flint’s struggling DDA. “Coming into this, the DDA was really just in a disarray,” May, who has held...
Home improvement grants available for Flint residents in Evergreen Valley neighborhood
FLINT, MI – Two Flint organizations are partnering to encourage residents to take advantage of $7,500+ home improvement grants that can be used to replace roofs, furnaces, water heaters and more. Grace Emmanuel Baptist Church and Metro Community Development have partnered to spread the word about the grants, ranging...
MDHHS, Food Bank continue Flint mobile pantries in February
FLINT, MI - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) will continue to provide nutritious food by the truckload to Flint residents throughout February. MDHHS has provided the Flint mobile food pantries since February 2016 in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint. February’s mobile food pantry distribution will have plenty of delicious, vitamin-rich produce, including apples and mangoes.
Weed shop OK’ed to open in Saginaw’s former Hamilton Home Bakery
SAGINAW, MI — Despite objections from former and current elected leaders, ownership for a marijuana dispensary chain can move forward with plans to open a new facility inside the former Hamilton Home Bakery in Saginaw. The 5-member Saginaw Zoning Board of Appeals at a Wednesday, Feb. 1, meeting unanimously...
abc12.com
Saginaw mayor delivered state of the city on Thursday morning
May Brenda Moore gave the first in-person state of the city address. Talked about steps the city has taken in the last year and solutions for the future. Saginaw mayor says city's solid finances allow for growth. Mayor Brenda Moore delivered her first face-to face State of the City address...
wsgw.com
Midland Police Department Challenges Bay City Public Safety in Polar Plunge Fundraising
The Midland Police Department issued a bone-chilling challenge, and the Bay City Department of Public Safety accepted. The Polar Plunge is an annual event where participants take a dip in frigid water to raise money for the Special Olympics. In a January Facebook post, the Midland Police Department laid down the gauntlet, challenging the Bay City Department of Public Safety to beat them in raising funds.
5 things to do in Flint, Genesee County this weekend (Feb. 3-5)
GENESEE COUNTY, MI — This weekend’s activities are filled with fundraisers, crafts for the fast-approaching Valentine’s Day and a national holiday where everyone is encouraged to eat ice cream for breakfast. How about that for a fun-filled weekend?. Whether you’re seeking a night out with your partner...
Saginaw’s Civitan Recreation Center could return to open market
SAGINAW, MI — A once-beloved but now-deteriorating vacant former community recreation center soon could change hands in ownership. The city-owned Civitan Recreation Center could go up for sale if the Saginaw City Council approves the measure during a 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, meeting. City Hall officials last year...
WILX-TV
Michigan family calls for transparency after 5-year-old dies
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A family is mourning while trying to fix what they say is a broken system. Ethan Belcher, 5, died near Detroit last week and now his parents are facing charges. Ethan’s aunts said Child Protective Services knew about the abuse. Now, the family hopes a proposal...
abc12.com
Three Bucs, one former Cav sign letters of intent at 475 Elite
FLINT, MICH. (WJRT) - 475 Elite at Dort mall was the site of something special. Four athletes signed letters of intent to play football at the next level. Beecher's QB Zion Yonder signed with Lake Erie, Jecorian Willis is going to Alma, while Jaylin Townsend and former Carman-Ainsworth Cav Timonthy Ormond are going to Ferris State.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
