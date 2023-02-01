ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Man on scooter dies from injuries in crash in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton died from the injuries he sustained in a crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Thursday afternoon, a Revolution X scooter was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road W in the right hand shoulder. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the same direction on the outside through lane.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
PLANTATION, FL
cbs12.com

Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida

MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy