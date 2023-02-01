Read full article on original website
Related
3 hurt after brazen shooting, crash on busy West Palm Beach street
A brazen shooting and crash in broad daylight occurred during a busy afternoon in West Palm Beach, leaving three people injured.
cw34.com
Diesel fuel spills onto Boynton Beach Boulevard after crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — After two commercial trucks hit each other's sides, firefighters had to work quickly to clean up leaking diesel fuel. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said on Wednesday, units responded to a vehicle crash at Boynton Beach Blvd near the Florida’s Turnpike. Luckily, there...
cbs12.com
Lyft driver, malnutrition, and stabbing: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. Car belonging to missing Lyft driver found in North Carolina, family says. The car belonging to a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens has been found following a high-speed chase in North Carolina.
cbs12.com
Man on scooter dies from injuries in crash in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Boca Raton died from the injuries he sustained in a crash in Boca Raton. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office (PBSO) said on Thursday afternoon, a Revolution X scooter was traveling eastbound on Palmetto Park Road W in the right hand shoulder. At the same time, a Nissan Sentra was traveling in the same direction on the outside through lane.
cbs12.com
Last call with missing Lyft driver: 'I have someone in the car driving to Okeechobee'
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — The search continues for Gary Levin, meantime the family tells CBS12 News Gary spoke to his lifelong friend, Howard Rice, right before he vanished. Levin and Howard have known each other for 50 years. The two are college roommates, and Rice said he...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old boy airlifted after falling from stairs at Deerfield Beach townhouse complex
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a 3-year-old boy to the hospital after he fell down a flight of stairs at a townhouse complex in Deerfield Beach. Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident at Pine Tree Landing, located near Northwest Fifth Street and Lock Road, Friday afternoon.
Boca Raton Man, On Moped, Killed In Crash
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A West Boca Raton crash left one man dead and another with serious injuries, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Didier Estrada of the 9900 block of Floral Park Lane in Boca Raton died following the crash […]
WSVN-TV
Driver OK after SUV slams into Plantation building, causing damage
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver came to a smashing stop in Plantation. 7SkyForce hovered above the scene of a crash near Broward Boulevard and Northwest 38th Way, Thursday afternoon. The blue SUV involved struck the concrete wall in the rear part of a business, causing some damage. The driver...
19 migrants in custody after attempted landing near Jupiter Inlet Colony
A boat filled with migrants was spotted Friday afternoon off the coast of Jupiter with two jumping into the water and swimming to shore.
west-palm-beach-news.com
2 killed in fiery crash alongside Flagler Drive in West Palm Seaside
A fatal crash in West Palm Beach caused an explosion that left two people dead just before the start of 2023. The crash occurred minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve in the 2300 block of South Flagler Drive, along the West Palm Beach waterfront. West Palm Beach police...
cbs12.com
Deputies: Man sets woman's car on fire in West Palm Beach, stalked and robbed her before
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is in jail after, deputies said, he set a woman's car on fire. This was after he allegedly robbed her in December 2022. On Jan. 23, the victim heard a loud explosion and went outside to find her Hyundai Elantra on fire. She told police that her car had no mechanical defects and she believed Tevian Stubbs, 29, set her car on fire.
cbs12.com
Ford Mustang caught on camera slamming into home in South Florida
MIRAMAR, Fla. (CBS12) — A car slammed into a home in South Florida. And it's all caught on camera. The crash happened Tuesday evening. Surveillance video showed the driver of a Ford Mustang barrel into a home on the corner of Tara Road, near Miramar Parkway. According to WSVN,...
cbs12.com
'Targeted attack:' 45 rounds fired on 45th Street, two men shot, police say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two men were shot and wounded on 45th Street after a crash. The West Palm Beach Police Department said at around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a call on 45th Street. Investigators said a woman was traveling eastbound on 45th Street...
Okeechobee police assisting with search for missing Lyft driver
Okeechobee police are looking for a Lyft driver who was last seen on Monday. The car belonging to Gary Levin, 74, last pinged between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., according to the Okeechobee Police Department.
Man in missing Palm Beach Gardens Lyft driver investigation held on $2M bond
A Florida murder suspect, who was arrested Thursday while driving the vehicle of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens, is being held on a $2 million bond in North Carolina.
cw34.com
Two people dead after traffic accident in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a crash in Boca Raton. On Feb. 1 around 10:30 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue Units went to the intersection of SR 441 and Kimberly Road after receiving reports of a motor vehicle crash.
cbs12.com
Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
cw34.com
Laptop fire consumes room inside office in Martin County, 3 injured
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were injured after a laptop caught fire in a private office in Hobe Sound. On Wednesday morning, crews from Martin County Fire Rescue were called to a neighborhood along SE Harbor Island Way. Firefighters said they were able to isolate the flames...
Shooting In Boca Reserve Not Criminal, According To Police
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A police and medic response mid-day Friday to the 12000 block of Boca Reserve Lane — for a shooting — was ultimately deemed to not be criminal activity, according to officials with knowledge of the situation. One person was […]
Man shot while driving on I-95 near Sample Road in Pompano Beach
A man is taken to a hospital after he was shot while driving on Interstate 95 in Pompano Beach near Sample Road, not far from the Palm Beach County line.
