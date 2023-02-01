ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAFB

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: What to buy in February

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Have your heart set on getting a good deal this month? With holidays like Valentine’s Day and Presidents Day coming up, major sales on big-ticket items like mattresses and electronics should be on the horizon. Consumer Reports is here to help you navigate the month’s shopping deals.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Consumer Reports.org

Best Large Air Fryers From Consumer Reports' Tests

If you’re looking for a quick, easy way to whip up dishes for a family of four or more, a large air fryer may be worth considering. The best large air fryers can turn out whole chickens, cakes, juicy sirloins, and pizza without a problem—and with little or no oil to boot.
SheKnows

This $7 Best-Selling Kitchen Tool Will Clear Up Your Countertops & Cupboards In Seconds

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. In our quest to build a Nancy Meyers-worthy kitchen, there’s always a trade-off between function and aesthetics. You want all your daily-use (or most-days-use) appliances out on the counter where you can see them, but you don’t want your countertops looking like one big power strip with long lines of electrical cords snaking their way back to the nearest outlet. Luckily, there are kitchen organizing tools that can solve nearly every problem including this one, and you don’t have to...
People

Amazon Shoppers Call These Storage Bags an 'Absolute Lifesaver,' and They're Just $6 Apiece

 “I used these bags to move an entire apartment and they were so helpful” Whether you're packing up to move homes or simply need a place to put those bulky sweaters you got for the holidays, you'll require some sort of vessel to hold everything. Enter these durable bags that are sure to hold everything from holiday decorations to an entire wardrobe — and they're on sale.  The Baleine 6-Pack Oversized Moving Bags have been slashed to just $37 at Amazon, bringing the price down to only $6 a...
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Best Pet Products To Buy at Costco This January

This post may contain affiliate links to our partners like Chewy, Amazon, and others. Purchasing through these helps us further the A-Z Animals mission to educate about the world's species.. The home of bulk product discounts offers a variety of great deals and members love the savings that Costco’s membership...
millennialmoney.com

70+ Easy Cash Jobs

When you need cash immediately, you might not have time to wait for payday. These easy cash jobs earn you money under the table and fast. You’ll have the cash you need and can relieve the stress of not having enough money for an emergency or sometimes to make ends meet.
Truth About Cars

Americans Are Falling Behind On Auto Loans at an Alarming Rate

The economy hasn’t tumbled into the massive recession that some predicted, but there are signs of trouble brewing in the automotive lending industry. At the end of last year, more subprime borrowers were 60 days or more behind on their auto loans than at any point since the Great Recession in 2009.
MICHIGAN STATE
SheKnows

This Space-Saving $18 Coffee Maker Is a ‘Must Buy’ for Seasoned Coffee Drinkers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s nothing like that freshly brewed cup of coffee in the morning. It’s an essential to get your day going. But say you’ve been looking for a coffee maker that’s stylish, compact, and inexpensive. Where can you find such a contraption? Does it even exist? Well, we’re happy to report it does. Amazon features a coffee maker that’s currently just $18, and will totally revamp your morning routine. The Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker is the kitchen essential we’re adding...
People

Shoppers Are Ordering Multiples of This Top-Rated Duvet Cover Set That's 'Like Resting on a Cloud'

“I never want to leave my bed!” As temperatures continue to plummet across the nation, we are bundling up in fleece-lined everything and wrapping up in cozy throws to keep warm. While thick clothes are good for keeping you cozy during the day, they can feel stifling when you sleep. That's when soft bedding comes in handy. Looking to upgrade your down comforter? Then consider the Becky Cameron Three-Piece Duvet Bedding Set that Target shoppers call "luxurious." Each set comes with a duvet cover and two pillow...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

32K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy