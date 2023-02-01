ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Residents against LCG’s proposed location for new correctional facility

By Rodricka Taylor
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAS76_0kYW2vxh00

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY )– Tuesday, Lafayette Consolidated Government and city officials held a town hall meeting to discuss the process and hear from residents regarding the proposed site for a new correctional facility.

Invited panelists for the Q&A session included Mayor-President Josh Guillory, Sheriff Mark Garber, City councilman Patrick “Pat” Lewis, City Councilman Glenn Lazard, Parish Councilman Abraham “AB” Rubin, Parish councilman Kevin Naquin, and Consuela Gaines, Lafayette V.O.T.E.

Franklin juvenile arrested on multiple charges

Community members voiced their concerns about how an environment can impact the community, including the African American community in the Northside of Lafayette. Many residents wondered why the location was offered on Willow St. when new apartments, schools, and churches were built nearby.

“We don’t want it here. Take it to the South side. Put it in Broussard. Put it in Scott but don’t put it there,” said one community member. “We’re trying to change their environment. We’re trying to give them something different to look forward to instead of a jail.”

Another resident says that African American kids can feel “the fishing” of children from the schoolhouse to the jailhouse. Community members feel that placement of this facility, in this area, could contribute to that pipeline.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

KLFY Daily Digest

“The thought process was that area already served the sheriff, and the land was available, and from a business standpoint and the JDC [Judical District Court] if it could all be right there centrally located, then potentially could save us, money; taxpayers, money,” said Councilman Naquin.

According to Councilman Naquin, it costs the parish nearly four million dollars to renovate and keep the current jail in downtown Lafayette up to par. Naquin adds the new jail near Willow would also deter crime.

“I don’t think there’s going to be a kid or a person that’s going to want to commit a crime and shoot that school up knowing that the sheriff’s facility is right down the road.”

Many residents disapproved of the Naquin’s opinion and feared they would have an issue with inmates escaping or running to the nearby neighborhoods while transferring.

Consuela Gaines, with Lafayette V.O.T.E., said she wants the community to remember, “jail, all they’re holding is a bunch of broken people. People who have mental illness, people who have been raped, molested. Just a bunch of broken people.”

“We have to fight, and I know that it can be done, and I know that it will be done if we come together and get as many people behind this campaign and this effort it’s possible. We will prevent that jail from being built on Willow, and hopefully, we’ll prevent that jail from building built, period,” she adds.

Councilman Rubin said the property on Willow St. still needs to be inquired about, and the council still has a figure out how to pay the people to maintain the building.

“If there is another possibility, AB and I, if we can find something else that would make sense, I’m all over it,” said Naquin.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrz.com

Capitol Grocery owner speaks up after report of closure

BATON ROUGE - One of the owners of a grocery store that has served the Spanish Town community for more than 100 years is refuting suggestions that the business is shutting down. The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report on Friday indicated Capitol Grocery was closed and may not resume service...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KLFY News 10

Opelousas city officials propose anti-blight plan

OPELOUSAS, LA (KLFY)— A newly proposed city ordinance aims to tackle the issue of blighted and vacant properties in downtown Opelousas. Members of the community hope this move can help revitalize the city. Gretchen Erlingson, a resident of Opelousas her entire life says the issue has been going on for years. “They have not been […]
OPELOUSAS, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette librarian who survived attempted firing appeals 7-day suspension

An outspoken Lafayette Parish librarian who the library board president tried to fire in July is appealing her seven-day suspension in an unrelated alleged incident. Cara Chance, who has worked in the Lafayette Parish public library system since 2015 and has been branch manager of the North Regional Library in Carencro since 2018, was notified of her suspension Jan. 4, according to the notice of appeal provided Thursday by her attorney, J. Arthur Smith III of Baton Rouge.
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
999ktdy.com

Carencro, Scott Issue Public Announcements on Changes, New Policies Ahead of Mardi Gras Parades

As Carnival season ramps up, city officials in Carencro and Scott are reminding paradegoers of policies and a few new changes for their upcoming Mardi Gras celebrations. Both Carencro and Scott will roll their annual Mardi Gras parades the weekend of February 11 and 12, 2023. On Saturday, The Carencro Mardi Gras Association will host the city's annual Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, February 11 with a few changes that were announced in late December.
CARENCRO, LA
theadvocate.com

Landowners sue Lafayette for property damage in quick-take land grab

A group of landowners is suing Lafayette Consolidated Government for damages to its property in a quick-take land grab for drainage work that judges ruled was an abuse of the government's powers. Bendel Partnership filed a lawsuit Jan. 31 seeking compensation for damages to the property, including dirt, trees and...
LAFAYETTE, LA
wbrz.com

Homeless people set up camp near neighborhood off Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE - A new homeless encampment right off Siegen Lane has become a big concern for homeowners in the area. The Jefferson Terrace subdivision is a well-kept and seemingly quiet neighborhood. Homeowners say that changed a few weeks ago. "I was outside on my back patio and I could...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kvol1330.com

Carencro Police Announce Parade Rules

The Carencro Mardi Gras parade will be Saturday, February 11th. The Carencro Police Department has released information to keep the event safe, and family-friendly. The parade rolls at 10 am. The route is as follows: 700 block of W. Butcher Switch Road, right on LA Hwy 182 (N. University Ave.), end at Debutante Road. Roads on the route will close at 9. Vehicles in the way will be towed at the owner’s expense.
CARENCRO, LA
Developing Lafayette

Dave & Buster’s of Lafayette Construction Has Officially Started

It’s been the talk of the town for over a year; Lafayette is finally getting a Dave & Buster’s in the Ambassador Town Center(Costco Development) phase 2, between Costco & Lourdes. See initial confirmation (here). — https://developinglafayette.com/wp/not-april-fools-dave-busters-has-filed-permit-to-build-in-lafayette/. While on our usual Friday afternoon escapades, we spotted some...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy