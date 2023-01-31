Read full article on original website
healthcaredive.com
CMS to crack down on Medicare Advantage audits, poised to claw back billions of dollars from insurers
Federal regulators likely will claw back billions of dollars in overpayments made to Medicare Advantage plans beginning in 2018, backtracking from an earlier proposal that sought to collect on overpayments made to insurers more than a decade ago. Regulators had proposed to go back further, reaching back as far as...
How Medicare Advantage Insurers Will Be Affected By Proposed 2024 Payment Cut
Medicare Advantage insurers might see an average 2.27% reduction in baseline payments in 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said Wednesday. If the idea is approved, according to StatNews, the industry will see a net loss of more than $3 billion. What Happened: Medicare authorities are seeking to...
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS issues final rule on Medicare Advantage risk adjustment
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has finalized risk adjustment policies in a final rule to prevent overpayments to Medicare Advantage Organizations. Studies and audits done separately by CMS and the Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General have shown that Medicare Advantage enrollees' medical records do not always support the diagnoses reported by MAOs, which leads to billions of dollars in overpayments to plans and increased costs to the Medicare program, as well as taxpayers, CMS said.
beckerspayer.com
In blow to payers, CMS implements tougher Medicare Advantage audit rule
CMS will implement stricter audits of Medicare Advantage plans, a move that could leave payers on the hook for billions of dollars in repayments to the federal government. In a final rule issued Jan. 30, the agency said it will strike the fee-for-service adjuster from risk adjustment data validation audits, a tool that would have calculated a permissible level of payment errors and limited audit recoveries to payment errors above that level.
bhbusiness.com
Senators Call Out Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Humana, United Healthcare for Mental Health ‘Ghost Networks’
A bipartisan group of senators has called out large payers for their mental health “ghost networks,” which provide an inaccurate list of in-network providers. “Ghost networks” often list providers no longer in-network, accepting patients, or having closed their practice. The lawmakers noted that ghost networks could lead to mental health access issues and make it challenging for patients to find in-network providers.
HealthcareFinanceNews.com
CMS opens ACA special enrollment period for those losing Medicaid coverage
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is opening a special Affordable Care Act enrollment period for beneficiaries losing Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program coverage due to the end of the continuous enrollment requirement. CMS on Friday released information on a temporary Exceptional Circumstances Special Enrollment Period from March...
healthcaredive.com
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could hamper hospitals, payers
Upcoming Medicaid redeterminations could further complicate healthcare operating environments, as hospitals and payers continue to face pandemic-driven challenges nearly three years into COVID-19, according to a new report from Moody’s Investor Services. Medicaid enrollment rose substantially through the pandemic, growing from 70.7 million members in February 2020 to 90.9...
allnurses.com
Access to medical records
A nurse is probably trying to *** me because the hospital screwed up pretty badly and so now he claims he cannot let me review the last note the physician/resident wrote during rounds or review lab work with me. It literally takes 10 minutes. He said they make even patients use mychart.
What’s new for Medicare in 2023?
A new year means changes to Medicare, including updated premiums and deductibles and sometimes big policy moves. In 2023, there’s a little of everything: Some costs have gone down, others have increased, and there are some notable tweaks to how Medicare works. Understanding what’s new can help you get...
khn.org
It’s ‘Telehealth vs. No Care’: Doctors Say Congress Risks Leaving Patients Vulnerable
When the covid-19 pandemic hit, Dr. Corey Siegel was more prepared than most of his peers. Half of Siegel’s patients — many with private insurance and Medicaid — were already using telehealth, logging onto appointments through phones or computers. “You get to meet their family members; you get to meet their pets,” Siegel said. “You see more into their lives than you do when they come to you.”
Hospitals brace for end of pandemic assistance: 'It should be a big concern to everyone'
President Biden’s plans to end the COVID public health emergency in May leaves it to local healthcare providers to come up with a post-pandemic plan.
mcknightshomecare.com
MA audit rule could negatively affect home care in long run, expert warns
A final audit rule that may cost Medicare Advantage plans billions of dollars in recouped reimbursements from the federal government could have a ripple effect on home care firms. That’s according to Tyler Overstreet Cromer, ATI Advisory principal and Medicare innovation practice head. While potential recoupments from the Centers...
Doctors and patients are sold on telehealth. Congress is still unsure about its long-term future
A recent $1.7 trillion spending package included a funding extension for remote medicine—through 2024.
US News and World Report
When to Consider Moving to a Senior Care Facility
Learn the signs of when it’s the appropriate time to move your loved one into a senior care facility. It can be difficult to understand the various senior care options available, as well as when it’s time to transition yourself, or a loved one, to a senior care facility. Assisted living, for instance, may be an appropriate option to ease the journey from independent living to facility-based care, and it offers a variety of benefits.
NIH Director's Blog
Health Care in the Early 1960s
My topic, health care in the early 1960s, has a double set of meanings for me. I am a historian, and the 1960s are now “history,” ripe for new interpretations. Yet I was also an immigrant to the United States in 1961, fresh from working as an administrator in the British National Health Service. The period immediately before the Medicare legislation in 1965 shines in my memory with the vividness of new impressions: those of a young health care student trying to make sense of the U. S. health care system, and indeed, of the United States.
In a First, Medicaid Extends Coverage to Prison Inmates
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- Some inmates in California could begin getting certain limited health services, including substance abuse treatment and mental health diagnoses, using Medicaid funds. Typically, inmates lose Medicaid coverage while in the prison, jail or juvenile justice system. This change will be the first time...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: MA Plans to Keep Extra Funds; ACA Tweak Might Increase Birth Control Coverage; Toll of Lost Education
The government is allowing Medicare Advantage (MA) plans to delay returning hundreds of millions of dollars or more in government overpayments; a proposed new extension of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) might make birth control coverage more accessible for certain private insurance plans; a study found that students lost around 33% of their school year because of the pandemic’s educational barriers and are struggling to regain that lost time.
federalregister.gov
Medicare and Medicaid Programs; Quarterly Listing of Program Issuances-October Through December 2022
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), HHS. This quarterly notice lists CMS manual instructions, substantive and interpretive regulations, and other Federal Register notices that were published from April through June 2022, relating to the Medicare and Medicaid programs and other programs administered by CMS. FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:. It...
beckerspayer.com
Payers with most MA prior authorization requests, denials
Elevance Health has the highest number of prior authorization requests per Medicare Advantage member, while CVS and Kaiser Permanente have the highest rate of denials in 2021, according to an analysis from Kaiser Family Foundation. The report, published Feb. 2, analyzed data for 515 MA contracts in 2021, accounting for...
The future of primary healthcare is integrated, team-based practice – and Medicare must be ready for it
The government is finally acknowledging Australia’s healthcare system is in crisis. At a national cabinet meeting today, state and federal leaders came together and pledged to fix the system in 2023. But what action the federal government will actually take is unclear. Medicare is under stress, in the “worst...
