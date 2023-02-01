ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments

Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
AUBURN, AL
tdalabamamag.com

6-foot-6 2025 DE Malik Autry explains decision to commit to Auburn

Malik Autry announced his verbal commitment to Auburn Wednesday, accomplishing a childhood dream. Autry attends Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama, and he is the first 2025 recruit to verbally commit to the Tigers. The sophomore feels there is something brewing at Auburn. “Auburn has something going for themselves people...
OPELIKA, AL
AL.com

New book ‘Teammates for Life’ tells story of Auburn’s 1972 ‘Amazin’s’

A recently published book tells the story of one of the most-glorious — and unexpected — seasons in Auburn football history. Jeff Miller’s “Teammates for Life: The Inspiring Story of Auburn University’s Unbelievable, Unforgettable and Utterly Amazin’ 1972 Football Team, Then and Now,” hit shelves in late November. Miller — an Auburn graduate and veteran sportswriter who has worked for The Huntsville Times, among other stops — will sign copies of the book at Fairhope’s Page and Palette at 6 p.m. Thursday.
AUBURN, AL
montgomeryindependent.com

Catholic All-American Gabe Russo decides to attend Auburn

After earning high school All-American status as a punter and kicker over the summer, Catholic’s Gabe Russo had his choice of attending most any college. Originally, his recruiting plans were to attend a school with the best athletic scholarship offer, but with NIL deals and other incentives available to new college recruits, he could attend a school on an academic offer as a preferred walk-on with virtually the same perks.
AUBURN, AL
WTVM

Loachapoka basketball coach reaches 500 career wins

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Anthony Edwards has won many basketball games. And no, we’re not talking about the former Georgia star. Edwards is the head girls’ basketball coach at Loachapoka. Thursday night, the coach was recognized for all he’s done, and he’s done a lot. Edwards...
LOACHAPOKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area

OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
OPELIKA, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika

OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
OPELIKA, AL
alreporter.com

Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.

Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Black History Month: Horace King

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

A Home Away from Home at The Jailhouse

OPELIKA — Downtown Opelika is known for having restaurants full of great food and quality bars for adults to enjoy. While many Opelika residents already have their pick of the best eatery, there is one bar unlike any other. After walking between the bustling pinball machines and neon LED...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

A little chilly but sunny to end the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Don’t expect a warm-up however, temperatures will remain in the 50s and a gusty wind up to 20 mph will make it feel cooler. Calm weekend ahead with sunshine on Saturday, clouds will increase through the late afternoon then staying cloudy on Sunday. Mild...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
OPELIKA, AL
eagleeyeauburn.com

Student Drugged Over the Weekend

AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
FanSided

FanSided

306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy