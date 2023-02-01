Read full article on original website
War Eagle Wakeup: Auburn lands pair of huge Friday commitments
Welcome to War Eagle Wakeup, a new video series at Auburn Undercover where, as often as possible, we'll look to recap the previous day's most pertinent news with a short video breakdown. Saturday morning, Christian Clemente quickly runs through the commitments of Labaron Philon and Walker White.
tdalabamamag.com
6-foot-6 2025 DE Malik Autry explains decision to commit to Auburn
Malik Autry announced his verbal commitment to Auburn Wednesday, accomplishing a childhood dream. Autry attends Opelika High School in Opelika, Alabama, and he is the first 2025 recruit to verbally commit to the Tigers. The sophomore feels there is something brewing at Auburn. “Auburn has something going for themselves people...
Sellout Crowd Sets Stage for Massive Rivalry Showdown Between Alabama and Auburn
Ashley Johnston will coach against her former team and the reigning Olympic all-around champion Suni Lee in the Power of Pink meet.
New book ‘Teammates for Life’ tells story of Auburn’s 1972 ‘Amazin’s’
A recently published book tells the story of one of the most-glorious — and unexpected — seasons in Auburn football history. Jeff Miller’s “Teammates for Life: The Inspiring Story of Auburn University’s Unbelievable, Unforgettable and Utterly Amazin’ 1972 Football Team, Then and Now,” hit shelves in late November. Miller — an Auburn graduate and veteran sportswriter who has worked for The Huntsville Times, among other stops — will sign copies of the book at Fairhope’s Page and Palette at 6 p.m. Thursday.
montgomeryindependent.com
Catholic All-American Gabe Russo decides to attend Auburn
After earning high school All-American status as a punter and kicker over the summer, Catholic’s Gabe Russo had his choice of attending most any college. Originally, his recruiting plans were to attend a school with the best athletic scholarship offer, but with NIL deals and other incentives available to new college recruits, he could attend a school on an academic offer as a preferred walk-on with virtually the same perks.
WTVM
Loachapoka basketball coach reaches 500 career wins
LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Anthony Edwards has won many basketball games. And no, we’re not talking about the former Georgia star. Edwards is the head girls’ basketball coach at Loachapoka. Thursday night, the coach was recognized for all he’s done, and he’s done a lot. Edwards...
WRBL Sports Director Jack Patterson marks 10 years at News 3
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Feb. 4 may seem like a normal day to many, but to WRBL’s Sports Director Jack Patterson it continues to mark another year at WRBL. 10 years ago today, Patterson started his career right here in his hometown. Take a look at just a glimpse of his journey so far.
opelikaobserver.com
New Way to Play Coming to Auburn-Opelika Area
OPELIKA — Construction is underway at 615 Parker Way in Opelika, behind Lowes. The site marks the future home of Tigertown Sports, an indoor and outdoor sports entertainment venue for families and individuals of all ages. Owned and operated by Auburn Hospitality, Tigertown Sports adds several new and exciting ways to play in the Auburn-Opelika area.
opelikaobserver.com
Walk-On’s to Celebrate Grand Opening in Opelika
OPELIKA — Tiger Town will soon be hosting game days with a taste of Louisiana when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Feb. 6. Located at 3041 Capps Way, just a few minutes from the Auburn University campus, Walk-On’s will kick off its grand opening celebration and festivities at 10 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting hosted by its executive team and the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be randomly selected and announced on opening day.
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
WTVM
Black History Month: Horace King
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - What you see today of the Dillingham Street Bridge may not be Horace King’s masterpiece, but its foundation below is still relevant. Along with his legacy, King was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1807. A slave trader sold him to a man who...
opelikaobserver.com
A Home Away from Home at The Jailhouse
OPELIKA — Downtown Opelika is known for having restaurants full of great food and quality bars for adults to enjoy. While many Opelika residents already have their pick of the best eatery, there is one bar unlike any other. After walking between the bustling pinball machines and neon LED...
WTVM
Opelika continues cleanup efforts in 2022 downtown fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The city of Opelika is continuing clean up efforts at a downtown building that caught fire last year. At The time of the fire the business was closed and no one was inside and as of today it’s still unknown what exactly caused the fire.
wrbl.com
A little chilly but sunny to end the week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Don’t expect a warm-up however, temperatures will remain in the 50s and a gusty wind up to 20 mph will make it feel cooler. Calm weekend ahead with sunshine on Saturday, clouds will increase through the late afternoon then staying cloudy on Sunday. Mild...
WTVM
Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
WTVM
Exclusive: Columbus police officer shares insight on low patrol division numbers
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 was able to get a copy of a fairly new assessment of the Columbus Police Department, which is making its rounds in the community. It’s a confidential document funded by a group of businesses in Columbus. They paid a consultation company to investigate issues within the department. It points out the good, the bad and the ugly.
WTVM
Columbus leaders meeting with Chief Blackmon to discuss police use of force
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 took a closer look at how police do their job, days after body camera footage of a brutal beating of a man in Memphis was released to the public. Now, several Columbus organizations have set up a meeting with Police Chief Freddie Blackmon...
WTVM
Lee County Sheriffs Office searching for an Alabama man, last seen in 2007
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) -Earlier today, the Lee County Sheriffs Office highlighted one of the missing persons cases that their Investigations Division has been attempting to locate since 2007. Norris “Deon” Billingsley was last seen at Bennett’s Trailer Park, near South Long Street, in Opelika. On July 18, of 2007, Billingsley...
eagleeyeauburn.com
Student Drugged Over the Weekend
AUBURN, Ala (EETV) - On late Saturday or early Sunday morning, a woman was involuntarily given a drug at a party in an Auburn-affiliated apartment complex. According to an email from Auburn University Campus Safety and Security, the victim's symptoms aligned with symptoms with GHB, known as the date rape drug. The victim is a student at Auburn University.
