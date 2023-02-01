Read full article on original website
Related
WIVB
Senate Democrats look for way forward on marijuana banking bill
Senate Democrats are giving marijuana banking legislation another look only weeks after it hit a wall with Republicans and was not attached to a year-end spending package. A handful of Senate Democrats met with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday to “ponder the path” to passage this Congress, Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) said, despite what seems to be a dead end across the Capitol with Republicans now in charge of the House.
WIVB
GOP lashes out at Biden, Pentagon as Chinese balloon hovers over US
Republicans have seized on the news that a Chinese surveillance balloon is flying over the northern U.S. to cast President Biden and the Defense Department as failing to protect national security. Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) quickly called for a briefing for the Gang of Eight, the top members of Congress...
WIVB
Huckabee Sanders to deliver Republican response to Biden’s State of the Union
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is set to deliver the Republican response to President Biden’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced Thursday. McConnell and McCarthy in their statement lauded Sanders, who will give her remarks from...
WIVB
Eight Republicans who could challenge Trump in 2024
The possibility of a crowded GOP presidential primary in 2024 has grown likelier in recent days following reports that former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is gearing up to officially announce a White House bid later this month. Former President Trump is the only high-profile Republican who...
WIVB
Jim Jordan wields the gavel — and new power
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the pugnacious lawmaker who has been one of former President Trump’s top defenders, has long had a microphone. But now, Jordan has something he’s long sought: a gavel. Once a thorn in the side of House GOP leaders, Jordan has been elevated to be...
WIVB
McCarthy notches win with hard-fought vote to oust Omar
Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) chalked up a big victory on Thursday when Republicans rallied to expel Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from her seat on the Foreign Affairs Committee. Omar, a frequent critic of Israel and its human rights record, has been a target of Republicans since her arrival on Capitol...
WIVB
House Republicans vote to remove Omar from Foreign Affairs panel
House Republicans voted on Thursday to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, notching a win for Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who has long vowed to oust the Minnesota Democrat from the panel. The chamber approved the resolution in a party-line 218-211 vote. Rep. Dave Joyce (R-Ohio)...
WIVB
Bipartisan lawmakers launch uphill battle to expand background checks
A bipartisan pair of lawmakers introduced legislation on Wednesday designed to keep firearms from the hands of violent people — a wildly popular idea that has virtually no chance of moving in the GOP-controlled House. Sponsored by Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Mike Thompson (D-Calif.), the bill would require...
WIVB
Biden makes progress on ‘unity agenda’ outlined in 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — A year ago, President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to push top Democratic priorities that were sure to face a battle in the narrowly divided Congress but he also laid out a four-pronged “unity agenda” that would be an easier sell.
WIVB
Inflation leads to higher campaign donation limits
The Federal Election Commission (FEC) on Thursday raised political donation limits to account for historic inflation, boosting the potential influence of wealthy donors in the 2024 election cycle. A single donor can now give $6,600 to each federal candidate — $3,300 per election, including the primary and general election contests...
WIVB
Pelosi backing Schiff if Feinstein retires
(The Hill) – Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said she will support Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) for Senate in California if Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D) chooses to retire from office in 2024. The former Speaker said in a statement released by Schiff’s Senate campaign on Thursday that she will support...
WIVB
Biden says US ‘going to take care of’ Chinese balloon: Here’s how it might happen
Correction: A previous version of this article misidentified the location of airports where ground stops had been ordered on Saturday afternoon. (NewsNation) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that officials are “going to take care” of a suspected Chinese “spy” balloon that’s been floating above the U.S. for days now.
WIVB
China balloon: Many questions about suspected spy in the sky
WASHINGTON (AP) — What in the world is that thing?. The massive white orb drifting across U.S. airspace has triggered a diplomatic maelstrom and is blowing up on social media. China insists the balloon is just an errant civilian airship used mainly for meteorological research that went off course...
Comments / 0