PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO