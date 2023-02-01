Read full article on original website
Body Of Pennsylvania Mother Found Partly Buried Weeks After Disappearance
The body of a Pennsylvania mother who had been missing for several weeks was found partly buried.
Men scammed Pennsylvania Turnpike out of $1 million in tolls, feds say
The men were recently charged in federal court.
Snow and icy mix expected Wednesday in NEPA
Another snow system is going to move through Northeast Pennsylvania. This one is expected to arrive by mid-morning Wednesday, and stick around through the afternoon before turning to a wintry mix and then rain by evening. Meteorologist Kurt Aaron..
Governor Shapiro lights Pa. Capitol green to celebrate Eagles
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced on Tuesday that green lights will illuminate the state Capitol to celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles appearing in the Super Bowl. “Go Birds!” said Shapiro. The Capitol will be Eagles green until the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023.
Pennsylvania witness photographs hovering circle-shaped object
A Pennsylvania witness at Narbeth reported watching and photographing a hovering, shiny, circle-shaped object at 10:57 a.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Robber gets roasted for his vintage gun used in robbery
A Facebook post about an arrest in an armed robbery from a police department in Pennsylvania has gone viral. The Bethlehem Police Department say a dry cleaners was arrested on January 21 in the late morning by 19-year-old Michael Mohr.
2 hospitalized after fire in Warminster, Bucks County
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Several people were forced out of their homes and into the cold following a two-alarm fire in Bucks County.It happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at a condominium complex on York Road in Warminster.A neighbor sent us cell phone video of the fire showing smoke coming from the roof of a building.We're told six units were damaged and two people were taken to the hospital.The Red Cross is helping displaced residents.The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Interstate bridges come down in Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — The work to replace two bridges on a busy highway in Lackawanna County is one step closer to completion. Contractors cut steel beams of the Interstate 84 eastbound bridge on Wednesday. It was the last section of the beams to come down. PennDOT officials say because...
Two eastern Pa. school districts announce delayed openings on Super Bowl Monday
Young Philadelphia area football fans will likely stay up way past their scheduled bedtimes on Sunday, Feb. 12, when their beloved Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. The majority of those Eagle fans are bound to be sleep-deprived and cranky when the alarm...
Haunted happenings at the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — On this episode of The Creepy Side of NEPA we talk with Richard Miller, executive director of the Osterhout Free Library in Wilkes-Barre PA. Richard talks to us about some of the haunted happenings at the library over the years and also how is recently sparked national paranormal attention.
Pennsylvania witness reports object hovering just 40 feet overhead
A Pennsylvania witness at Moravia reported watching a cloud-like structure hovering 40 feet overhead at 5:47 p.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
