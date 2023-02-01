Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall Of Fame Football Icon DiesOnlyHomersSouth Bend, IN
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
Related
Notre Dame football: Manti Te’o a coaching option?
James Laurinaitis recently left the Notre Dame football program to become the linebackers coach at his alma mater, Ohio State. Would former linebacking star Manti Te’o be an option with the Irish needing a replacement? Who else could take over the position?. By all accounts, losing Laurinaitis as a...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees exit official – Why it’s only positive news
With the news swirling the past few days about a potential exit from his alma mater, Tommy Rees will officially become Alabama’s offensive coordinator. While it’s a tough blow, it’s nothing that Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame football staff can’t overcome. As simply as I...
slapthesign.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Rees as good as gone, women’s basketball W
With offensive Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees meeting with Nick Saban yesterday, I’d assume coach Rees is as good as gone. While nothing is official, it seems unlikely he’d take the visit after completing a zoom interview Wednesday to tell coach Saban “no.”. With more...
Notre Dame football: Tommy Rees leaving for Alabama?
First reported by Chris Low of ESPN, Notre Dame football offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is supposedly Alabama’s top target for their open OC position. While it’s surprising, to say the least, even with relatively weak quarterback and wide receiver units, Rees did a solid job this past season.
Texas vs. Kansas State best bet: Longhorns defense will shut down Wildcats
One of the best games of the day is a Big 12 showdown between two Top 10 teams. The No. 10 Texas Longhorns will hit the road to take on the No. 7 Kansas State Wildcats. Texas sits in first place in the Big 12 with a 7-2 record, while Kansas Staet is part of a four-way tie for second place at 6-3.
goportageindians.com
Boys Basketball Cancelled vs. South Bend (Adams) Saturday, Feb. 4th
The Boys Basketball game scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4th vs. South Bend (Adams) has been cancelled. This game will NOT be rescheduled.
hometownnewsnow.com
Board President Clarifies Stance on Schreiber Field
(La Porte, IN) - Schreiber Field in La Porte is not going anywhere any time soon and could very well be here for a long time. That’s according to La Porte School Board President Jim Arnold, who recently cast seeds of doubt on the future of the prestigious high school baseball field named after the late legendary coach Ken Schreiber.
WNDU
Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation as a talented basketball player in South Bend. Now, she’s back to try her hand as a first-time housing developer. Peters played basketball for Notre Dame between 2008 and 2012. Now she’s a developer based in Chicago...
WOWO News
Four Indiana communities named ‘hot markets’
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): A new quarterly report from the Wall Street Journal and Realtor.com shows Indiana has the top three communities designated as emerging housing markets out of 300 locales in the U.S, and a fourth Hoosier community is among the top 20. The index analyzes key housing market data, as well as economic vitality and lifestyle metrics, to surface emerging housing markets that offer a high quality of life and are expected to see future home price appreciation.
WNDU
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday. The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired,...
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
tourcounsel.com
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Indiana
Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is an outlet center located in Michigan City, Indiana. The center is owned by Premium Outlets, a subsidiary of Simon Property Group, and takes its name from the town in which it is located. The Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets is one of the popular outlet malls...
WNDU
Woman dies in Lincoln Township house fire
Driver of stolen vehicle leads police on chase, suffers severe injuries in Elkhart crash. Police say a driver suffered severe injuries after leading them on a chase that started in Goshen and ended in a crash in Elkhart on Friday morning. Updated: 36 minutes ago. According to the South Bend...
WNDU
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol. Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol. The terminations...
abc57.com
Vehicle crashes into home on Kenilworth Road
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Clay Fire responded to a home on Kenilworth Road Wednesday night for crash in the 50000 block. Police and fire crews were called to the scene at 8:48 p.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle crashed into the garage of a home. No one was...
abc57.com
Man accused of driving under the influence during crash that killed pedestrian after Notre Dame game
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence when he hit a pedestrian near the campus of the University of Notre Dame on September 10, 2022, according to the probable cause affidavit. The pedestrian died from his injuries a week later, according to reports.
abc57.com
Allie's Cafe to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- Allie's Cafe here in South Bend will be featured in an episode of America's Best Restaurants. Allie's Cafe was recognized for their unique-recipe catering. Allie's Cafe is located at 2323 E. Mishawaka Ave. in South Bend.
WNDU
Busy intersection in Mishawaka back open following crash
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The intersection at W. University Drive and Main Street in Mishawaka is now reopen following a two- vehicle crash Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. There are no reports of any injuries from the crash at this time.
WNDU
Water main break causing traffic delays in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials with the city of South Bend have confirmed to 16 News Now that the water main break near North Shore Drive and N. Michigan Street is causing parts of the road to be closed. Currently, both southbound lanes have restrictions at this time, and...
inkfreenews.com
New Asian Restaurant To Open In Warsaw Soon
WARSAW — A new Asian restaurant will soon be opening at the former Asian Cajun location on Detroit Street in Warsaw. The owners of Yamato Steakhouse of Japan, Warsaw, purchased the property at 937 N. Detroit St. in May 2022. The restaurant, doing business as Sushiko, will offer sushi, hibachi, and Chinese dishes, as well as beer, wine and liquor.
FanSided
306K+
Followers
608K+
Post
160M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0