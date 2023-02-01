Read full article on original website
cpsenergy.com
CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES
Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
Transmission line outages which utilities couldn't control left thousands of people without power this week
SAN ANTONIO — More than 2500 customers were without power in Boerne Thursday morning. Normally, the outages would be due to local equipment failures and, most often, power lines collapsing due to tree limbs or ice. On Thursday, however, the Bandera Electric Cooperative lost power to an entire substation,...
Avoid repair rip-offs after the winter storm
SAN ANTONIO — Many of us are anxious to get repairs made, but beware of an unsolicited contractor that knocks on your door offering to do repairs. Before you hire anyone, double-check a few qualifications first. If you answer the door, make sure the contractor asking for work can...
CPS Energy reporting power outages in our area
SAN ANTONIO — CPS Energy is reporting numerous outages Wednesday morning. As of 9:00 a.m., there are 111 active outages impacting more than 21,000 customers. The outages are in various zip codes around the north, northwest and northeast sides of the city. Crews are working in icy conditions to...
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
KSAT 12
Spring Branch residents hunker down as threats of power outages continue
SPRING BRANCH, Texas – Spring Branch residents are bracing for the potential of more powerline breaks as the thick ice continues to hang over powerlines across Hill Country. Pedernales Electric Cooperative crews continued to work through the night and the cold to restore power to customers impacted by the freezing weather.
'Over insulated' | Boerne family taking extra precaution covering pipes during winter weather after 2021 burst
BOERNE, Texas — Fear of pipes bursting is common during a winter blast. For one Boerne family, they know all too well the damage a broken water line can create. On Wednesday, Jaime Luna didn't take any chances. He covered and wrapped up his home's pipes. "They are absolutely,...
KENS 5
The winter storm might have created perfect conditions for tree-killing fungus to thrive
SAN ANTONIO — "Oak wilt" is a general name for a fungus that kills oak trees. While it may not be on the radar of homeowners while cleaning up after the latest winter storm, arborist Mark Duff tells KENS 5 this is a perfect time for that fungus to get out of control.
Ice takes down Topgolf net amid San Antonio's winter weather
Winter ice strikes again.
KSAT 12
Does insurance cover auto or home damage from broken tree limbs due to ice?
Freezing rain and ice accumulation found overnight Tuesday and early Wednesday brought ice damage to the Hill Country and northern reaches of Bexar County. Snapped tree branches, uprooted trees, and downed power lines were found, causing almost 40,000 CPS outages early Wednesday morning. If fallen tree limbs ended up causing...
Boil water notice issued for some New Braunfels customers; water station now open
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for customers in the New Braunfels area. The New Braunfels Utilities issued the notice to NBU customers within the Riverchase Pressure Zone. Officials say the pressure of the system within this area has fallen below 20 psi due...
KSAT 12
Thousands in Hill Country without power; outages could extend into the weekend
COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Thousands of residents in the Hill Country are still in the cold and dark as crews work to restore power to more areas. Pedernales Electric Cooperative is responding to multiple power outages across their service area as the winter storm has brought significant ice. “Our...
KSAT 12
New Braunfels opens warming station on Thursday after power outage
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The city of New Braunfels on Thursday has opened a warming station to help those dealing with power outages due to the wintry weather. The warming station is located at Gruene United Methodist Church at 2629 East Commerce St., in New Braunfels. The warming station is now open to anyone who needs it.
TxDOT reports most Texas Hill Country roads covered in ice, delays expected
Have you seen ice on the roads?
The birthplace of ranching is here in San Antonio at Rancho de Cabras
It's one of the first ranches in Texas.
KSAT 12
Animal Care Services inundated with calls amid freezing temperatures
SAN ANTONIO – As temperatures drop, the number of calls regarding animal neglect or abuse cases has increased. On Tuesday, Animal Care Services responded to an animal rescue case involving 11 dogs found outside chained without access to shelter from the freezing temperatures. ACS Special Operations manager Lt. Bethany...
news4sanantonio.com
Winter storm already wreaking havoc on Hill Country
KERRVILLE, TX - Despite not yet seeing the worst part of this storm, roads have been a huge issue here in Kerr County. Officials are concerned it's only going to get worse. The combination of the cold, wind, and rain is taking a toll on Kerrville residents and passerby’s.
CPS Energy still working to restore power to nearly 6,000 customers
Thousands of customers in San Antonio are still without power.
San Antonio highway closures persist due to arctic blast, ice
Please use an alternative route.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
