Cavs Notes: Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Trade Talk

“That’s just who he is,” Mitchell told reporters. “We’ve seen it a bunch in this league with him. Him and I have had our personal battles for years. “There’s no place for that in the game. This has been brewing for years with me and other guys in the league. You all see it. This isn’t new.”
‘We’re no sissies over here’: Cavaliers show toughness, won’t-back-down mentality following altercation with Grizzlies

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Every NBA team has a reputation. The Cleveland Cavaliers are affable, unassuming, mild-mannered and charming -- a roster dotted cheerfulness and youthful exuberance. They like to have fun and aim to keep the vibes light, loose, positive and immaculate. It’s a team that blares celebratory music in the locker room, engages in water balloon fights during road trips, tosses the football around from time to time after practice, makes in-locker-room football bets and hands out a flashy gold chain -- the Junkyard Dog award -- after every win.
Cleveland Cavaliers blocking out negative noise, preaching positivity: ‘There are seven teams with 30 wins and we are one’

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff was ready. He had been thinking about it in the hours following Tuesday night’s stinging loss to the Miami Heat and had something he wanted to get off his chest. It didn’t even matter what question came first. His answer was going to be the same regardless -- a message of positivity and brief reflection, the same one he first delivered to the team at Wednesday’s practice.
