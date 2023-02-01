Read full article on original website
Vinni
3d ago
Why are we even having to pay for tolls...The agreement sold to the Houston community was that we would only have tolls until they were paid off.....Then no more tolls!
Larry Harrison
3d ago
motorcycles should be free to pass the toll and i think the toll has been paid for so why are we still pying for it anyway
Melinda Bullock
2d ago
894 million, what do we as citizens of HarrisCounty have to show for it? when it was built taxpayers were told we pay tolls until road is paid for that was years ago. yet today we are still paying.
