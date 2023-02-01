ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Vinni
3d ago

Why are we even having to pay for tolls...The agreement sold to the Houston community was that we would only have tolls until they were paid off.....Then no more tolls!

Larry Harrison
3d ago

motorcycles should be free to pass the toll and i think the toll has been paid for so why are we still pying for it anyway

Melinda Bullock
2d ago

894 million, what do we as citizens of HarrisCounty have to show for it? when it was built taxpayers were told we pay tolls until road is paid for that was years ago. yet today we are still paying.

KHOU

Pct. 4: Child injured after being hit by vehicle in Spring

SPRING, Texas — A child was rushed to the hospital Friday after being hit by a car in Spring, according to Harris County Precinct 4. This happened on Norhcrest Drive near the Grand Parkway. Klein Oak High School and Northampton Elementary are nearby but it is not known if the child attended any of these schools.
SPRING, TX
Click2Houston.com

Deputies respond to 2 separate fatal crashes in east Harris County; 2 people dead, sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY – Deputies with Harris County Sheriff’s Office are investigating two fatal crashes in east Harris County that left two people dead Saturday morning. According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the first crash, which happened in the 14900 block of Beaumont Highway near Highway 90, involved two vehicles. One of the vehicles was reportedly engulfed in flames.
KHOU

Confederate flag fight continues in Santa Fe neighborhood

SANTA FE, Texas — A Confederate flag in a Galveston County neighborhood has sparked a heated debate. Rosie Yanas, 34, says she was wrongfully arrested for taking the flag down from a fence that borders her parents’ home. Yanas says it’s been an ongoing issue that law enforcement...
SANTA FE, TX
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Fulshear downtown plans to create connection

Changes to Fulshear’s Downtown District will make the area more accommodating to pedestrians and promote economic development, officials said. (Rendering courtesy city of Fulshear/Community Impact) The city of Fulshear is planning for a reimagining of its downtown streetscape. Several projects are in design with the intent to improve north-...
FULSHEAR, TX
KHOU

Houston's Pierce Elevated could be turned into a 'Sky Park'

HOUSTON, Texas — With the McDonald's in Midtown permanently closing, and the Greyhound bus station property across the street up for sale, some are hoping these changes will pave the way for future projects that will make that section of Midtown look completely different -- including the Pierce Elevated.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Woman killed after car becomes wedged underneath 18-wheeler on I-35

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Rochelle Robertson, 21, of Fresno, Texas, as the woman killed when the KIA Forte she was driving became wedged beneath an 18-wheeler on I-35. The deadly chain-reaction collision happened at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, on IH-35 North near mile marker 359.
FRESNO, TX
KHOU

4 arrested during massive drug bust at NW Houston warehouse, DPS says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — At least four people were arrested Monday night during a drug bust in northwest Houston, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The bust was made at a warehouse on Sussex Lane near the intersection of Tanner and Gessner roads in the Carverdale neighborhood, according to DPS officials.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in The Woodlands, including new Capital One Cafe

Read more below for the latest five projects that have been filed in The Woodlands. (Screenshot courtesy of Google Maps) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the The Woodlands area? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Neighborhood Market is coming to Conroe in 2026

Smileys is a convenience store based in Huntsville. (Courtesy Smileys) A Neighborhood Market, set to open in 2026, will be located on Longmire Road in Conroe. The market will consist of a Smileys—a Huntsville-based gas station and convenience store—in a strip center with a doughnut shop and a liquor store. According to the business, Smileys is a family-owned business that prides itself on clean bathrooms and a deli inside the convenience store. The business could not give any contact information.
CONROE, TX
a-z-animals.com

How Deep is Lake Conroe in Texas?

Over the years, the Lake Conroe region, located 45 miles from Houston city, has become one of the best destination centers for jet skiing and other outdoor activities. Exquisite hotels, comfortable condominiums, great weather, and mushrooming neighborhoods (such as the Grand Harbor, Corinthian Point, and Del Lago) are some of the reasons visitors keep coming back.
CONROE, TX
KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. On Monday morning, we were seeing some pretty significant problems in northwest Harris County from the rain. KHOU 11’s Ugochi Iloka was reporting for KHOU 11 Morning News from along Peek Road near Katy Hockley and West Road, where she noticed a car stuck in the water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
