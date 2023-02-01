ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSAV News 3

Government probes complaints of parts flying off of Ford Explorers

By The Associated Press
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpCxB_0kYW1VF800

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that windshield trim panels can fly off of Ford Explorers while they’re traveling at highway speeds.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 164 complaints about the trim pieces detaching on 2011 through 2019 Explorer SUVs. The probe covers about 1.86 million vehicles.

The parts could hit the windshield of following vehicles or even a motorcycle rider, possibly causing loss of control and a crash, the agency said.

The agency doesn’t have any reports of crashes or injuries, according to a document posted Tuesday.

NHTSA says it will determine how often the problem happens and the safety consequences of the trim pieces flying off the vehicles.

The investigation could lead to a recall, but so far there hasn’t been one.

Ford says it’s working with NHTSA on the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Savannah bank robber arrested after second offense

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — A “repeat offender” is being charged with bank robbery after admitting he robbed a Savannah bank. This comes just seven years after he was convicted of a prior bank robbery. Shawn Kelly, 45, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to one count of bank robbery. Kelly admitted to the crime saying he […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah Police seek to identify credit card thief

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who allegedly made thousands of dollars in stolen credit card purchases. Police say that the cards were stolen from a vehicle outside Planet Fitness on Jan. 11. After they were stolen, more than $2,500 in purchases was made at Best Buy. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

SPD seeks to identify Rolex thieves

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The robbery unit for the Savannah Police Department (SPD) is seeking to identify two men who stole a Rolex watch from a jewelry store in the Oglethorpe Mall on Jan. 10. SPD was called to the scene earlier this month after the two men fled with the $25,000 watch. The first […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Independent

Flight attendant ‘tells passenger she has a stupid face’ after using first class overhead bins

A Delta flight attendant allegedly told a passenger she had a “stupid face” after she went to use the first-class overhead bins.The incident allegedly occurred during an Orlando to New York LaGuardia flight on 7 November 2022, with the woman’s husband claiming they were both then “threatened”, “verbally assaulted” and “wrongly removed” from the flight. The pair claim it started when they put their luggage in first-class overhead locker.They were not seated in this section of the aircraft, but their row didn’t have enough baggage storage, leading the couple to store their bags elsewhere. Sharing his version of the story...
ORLANDO, FL
WSAV News 3

Missing 17-year-old found safe, SPD says

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A missing teenager has been found safe in Savannah. Christel Alvarado, 17, had not been seen since Wednesday, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD). SPD announced Friday she had been located.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chatham County Police: Runaway teen found

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A runaway teenager has been found safe in Chatham County. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) issued a missing person alert for 17-year-old Naheim Williams around 6:15 a.m. Roughly 12 hours later, CCPD announced he had been located.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

College Board slammed over changes to African American studies course

The College Board is facing heated criticism for its revisions to an Advanced Placement (AP) African American studies program after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said the course “lacked educational value” and would not go forward in his state’s schools. The original interdisciplinary course, which is being piloted in 60 schools around the nation this school year, […]
FLORIDA STATE
WSAV News 3

Russell Wilson and Grammy Award winning Ciara heading to Savannah this month

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Today, the Southeast Georgia Leadership forum announced, Ciara, and Russell Wilson will headline the speakers for this year’s Forum. Ciara is a Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter, dancer actress, model and entrepreneur. Russell Wilson is a quarterback for the Denver Broncos, Super Bowl Champion, entrepreneur and philanthropist. The two-day event will […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Mayor Van Johnson reacts to Tyre Nichols death

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Friday, Savannah Mayor Van Johnson spoke on the killing of Tyre Nichols, reflecting on the future of policing in Savannah. He said there is still some investigation to be done in the case of Tyre Nichols and every police officer should be held accountable for their actions. “Your oath is […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ogeecheeton residents express concerns over construction site dust

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local neighborhood is pleading for help. Residents in Ogeecheeton say dust from a construction site has been polluting their streets and making them sick for over 40 years. Now they’re taking matters into their own hands, by scheduling a press conference for Wednesday, Jan. 31. Residents on Julia Law St. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

60K+
Followers
17K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy