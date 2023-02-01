Come with me on a bar crawl through Mainstrasse’s West Sixth Street. Formerly Pachinko’s, this bar has gone through a major transformation the past three years. What used to be a shoulder to shoulder establishment with loud music and dancing has changed their concept to attract a wider variety of people. My first time here, it was unrecognizable. Live plants hang above the bar while the entire space is painted fifty shades of green and accented with rattan light fixtures. You’ll feel as if you stepped out of cold NKY into sunny and coastal California.

COVINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO