Newport, KY

Southgate Police Department warns against scam involving Duke Energy bills

In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, the Southgate Police Department made a public service announcement about a scam involving alleged late payments for Duke Energy bills. According to the post, the scammer advises the resident that they are behind on their payment and that they will cut service in 30 minutes unless they pay at least half of what they owe, which the scammer claims around $300. The scammer knows the exact address and calls the person by their name.
SOUTHGATE, KY
Covington leaders to board of elections: Cease consolidation of voting locations

On election day 2022, reports across Kenton County showed that the lines in voting locations were hundreds of people long and wait times were more than an hour. “3:30 p.m.,” wrote Greg Corwin on Twitter. “I’m at St. Barbara’s, where there are 10-12 precincts. The line is bonkers. Maybe 500 ppl (people) in line. It’s moving but slowly.”
COVINGTON, KY
Meals on Wheels announces partnership with La Soupe

Older adults with dietary restrictions in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky can now be provided with meals, thanks to a new partnership between two local nonprofits. Meals of Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky announced a partnership with La Soupe, a nonprofit that uses discarded food to produce and deliver meals to other nonprofit agencies for distribution to people experiencing food insecurity.
CINCINNATI, OH
A bar crawl through Mainstrasse’s West Sixth Street

Come with me on a bar crawl through Mainstrasse’s West Sixth Street. Formerly Pachinko’s, this bar has gone through a major transformation the past three years. What used to be a shoulder to shoulder establishment with loud music and dancing has changed their concept to attract a wider variety of people. My first time here, it was unrecognizable. Live plants hang above the bar while the entire space is painted fifty shades of green and accented with rattan light fixtures. You’ll feel as if you stepped out of cold NKY into sunny and coastal California.
COVINGTON, KY
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more

Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
CINCINNATI, OH
City of Southgate introduces new treasurer

At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Southgate treasurer Terri Franklin, who had served for nine years, officially retired. Mayor Jim Hamberg wished Franklin well and ushered in new treasurer Patty Edgley. “Thanks for doing what you’ve done and stopping me whenever I needed it, or smacking the back of the...
SOUTHGATE, KY
Spanish teacher wins literacy award for work at Holy Cross High School

As a Spanish teacher at Holy Cross High School, Caroline Mejia is addressing literacy in two languages. Mejia identified a significant and growing population in Northern Kentucky and in her classes – heritage Spanish speakers. These students have learned Spanish informally at home due to one or both parents...
COVINGTON, KY
AG Cameron stops in Crescent Springs in his bid for governor

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron greeted the breakfast crowd and supporters at PeeWee’s Place in Crescent Springs Wednesday. About 40 people gathered at the popular local eatery to hear from the candidate at his first Northern Kentucky stop since officially filing for the governor’s race. A crowded field.
CRESCENT SPRINGS, KY
Eight KY cities rated on equality; Covington among top three

The Human Rights Campaign, which strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, has released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which measures criteria related to a city’s equality practices. This year’s index rated 506 cities nationwide, including eight in Kentucky, with Covington ranking third out of the eight in...
COVINGTON, KY
Thomas More football hones in on “backyard”

As Thomas More football is just about set to make the transition from NAIA to Division II, they wanted to make sure they found the players that fit their system and help them move forward into a new era with their 2023 recruiting class. Coach Chris Norwell said they’re waiting...
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County

Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
MASON COUNTY, KY
Holtman, Johnson carry the torch to keep Ryle’s flame burning

When Maddie Scherr was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020, it was yet another first in a series of unprecedented achievements for Ryle girls’ basketball. It had an impact on the younger players in the program, like current seniors Abby Holtman and Austin Johnson. “I do (remember that)...
UNION, KY

