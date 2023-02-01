Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arrest Warrant Issued For NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Discovering the Best Pizzeria in Ohio - A Journey Through Pizza HeavenLiviu RomanOhio State
Charges Dropped Against NFL SuperstarOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Super Bowl The Chiefs, DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Police fatally shot an Ohio man as he was clearing out his grandmother's house, according to familySherif SaadWyoming, OH
Related
linknky.com
Southgate Police Department warns against scam involving Duke Energy bills
In a Facebook post on Feb. 1, the Southgate Police Department made a public service announcement about a scam involving alleged late payments for Duke Energy bills. According to the post, the scammer advises the resident that they are behind on their payment and that they will cut service in 30 minutes unless they pay at least half of what they owe, which the scammer claims around $300. The scammer knows the exact address and calls the person by their name.
linknky.com
Covington preparing to fine, penalize unlicensed short-term rental units within city limits
The Covington City Commission has been critical of unlicensed short-term rentals in the past. Now, they are preparing to consider legislation against them at next Tuesday’s commission meeting. Covington is proposing to levy fines and penalties against the operators of unlicensed short-term rentals, which include a daily fine of...
linknky.com
Covington leaders to board of elections: Cease consolidation of voting locations
On election day 2022, reports across Kenton County showed that the lines in voting locations were hundreds of people long and wait times were more than an hour. “3:30 p.m.,” wrote Greg Corwin on Twitter. “I’m at St. Barbara’s, where there are 10-12 precincts. The line is bonkers. Maybe 500 ppl (people) in line. It’s moving but slowly.”
linknky.com
Biggby Coffee Hebron location named 2022 Best Store of the Year, drink promo today
Out of more than 20 locations in the tri-state, the Hebron Biggby Coffee took home the biggest prize this year. As they celebrate their fourth anniversary this year, they have been named 2022 store of the year. This award is based 100% on community submissions. It isn’t about sales but...
linknky.com
Latonia’s new Enzweiler Building Institute unveiled to the public at ribbon-cutting ceremony
After months of anticipation, Latonia’s Enzweiler Building Institute is finally open to the public. Classes officially began on Jan. 31, just six days after the City of Covington hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening. The “Covington Campus” offers programs focused on carpentry, welding, electricity, HVAC and plumbing. In...
linknky.com
Meals on Wheels announces partnership with La Soupe
Older adults with dietary restrictions in Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky can now be provided with meals, thanks to a new partnership between two local nonprofits. Meals of Wheels of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky announced a partnership with La Soupe, a nonprofit that uses discarded food to produce and deliver meals to other nonprofit agencies for distribution to people experiencing food insecurity.
linknky.com
A bar crawl through Mainstrasse’s West Sixth Street
Come with me on a bar crawl through Mainstrasse’s West Sixth Street. Formerly Pachinko’s, this bar has gone through a major transformation the past three years. What used to be a shoulder to shoulder establishment with loud music and dancing has changed their concept to attract a wider variety of people. My first time here, it was unrecognizable. Live plants hang above the bar while the entire space is painted fifty shades of green and accented with rattan light fixtures. You’ll feel as if you stepped out of cold NKY into sunny and coastal California.
linknky.com
How NKY’s theater scene is challenging beliefs about what art can be
“While you stand back waiting for your entrance, usually right at the worst possible time, you’ll suddenly need to pee,” actor and producer at Village Players of Fort Thomas Jen Fischer Davis said. “It’s a given.”. Fischer Davis has taken on just about every role possible...
linknky.com
Mardi Gras in MainStrasse Village: parades, food and more
Laissez les bons temps rouler! That is Cajun French for “Let the good times roll!” and MainStrasse Village will really be letting the good times roll during their Mardi Gras celebration. Amy Kummler, the owner of Up Over Bar in MainStrasse Village, organized the event. Up Over Bar...
linknky.com
City of Southgate introduces new treasurer
At Wednesday’s city council meeting, Southgate treasurer Terri Franklin, who had served for nine years, officially retired. Mayor Jim Hamberg wished Franklin well and ushered in new treasurer Patty Edgley. “Thanks for doing what you’ve done and stopping me whenever I needed it, or smacking the back of the...
linknky.com
‘We won’t let this rest’: Petition to remove NKY student readmitted after making kill list gains traction
Some parents have pulled their kids out of a Boone County high school after a student accused of making a kill list was allowed back in the classroom. Hundreds have signed an online petition calling for the student’s immediate removal after the current Conner High School freshman started classes in January following a one-year expulsion.
linknky.com
Spanish teacher wins literacy award for work at Holy Cross High School
As a Spanish teacher at Holy Cross High School, Caroline Mejia is addressing literacy in two languages. Mejia identified a significant and growing population in Northern Kentucky and in her classes – heritage Spanish speakers. These students have learned Spanish informally at home due to one or both parents...
linknky.com
AG Cameron stops in Crescent Springs in his bid for governor
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron greeted the breakfast crowd and supporters at PeeWee’s Place in Crescent Springs Wednesday. About 40 people gathered at the popular local eatery to hear from the candidate at his first Northern Kentucky stop since officially filing for the governor’s race. A crowded field.
linknky.com
Eight KY cities rated on equality; Covington among top three
The Human Rights Campaign, which strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ+ people, has released its “Municipal Equality Index,” which measures criteria related to a city’s equality practices. This year’s index rated 506 cities nationwide, including eight in Kentucky, with Covington ranking third out of the eight in...
linknky.com
Thomas More football hones in on “backyard”
As Thomas More football is just about set to make the transition from NAIA to Division II, they wanted to make sure they found the players that fit their system and help them move forward into a new era with their 2023 recruiting class. Coach Chris Norwell said they’re waiting...
linknky.com
Cougars prove another point, run away from Mason County
Not only has Conner knocked off Covington Catholic, Holy Cross and Newport, who many consider three of the top four teams in the Ninth Region, they can add a top 10 team in the state to the resume too. Mason County (23-3) came to Hebron riding a 13-game winning streak...
linknky.com
Holtman, Johnson carry the torch to keep Ryle’s flame burning
When Maddie Scherr was named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020, it was yet another first in a series of unprecedented achievements for Ryle girls’ basketball. It had an impact on the younger players in the program, like current seniors Abby Holtman and Austin Johnson. “I do (remember that)...
Comments / 0