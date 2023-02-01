ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
How pinpoint accurate is Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast?

ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know that predicting the weather is not a perfect science, but it is certainly better than trusting a rodent for your pinpoint-accurate weather forecasts. No matter how good or bad his forecasts have been, Punxsutawney Phil continues to stick with the tradition every February...
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours

ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says

ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida

Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million

ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee

On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
