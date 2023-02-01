Read full article on original website
The Historic Hotel Built In Orlando in 1924 For African Americans Barred From Segregated HotelsMadocOrlando, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine StateEmily ScarvieOrlando, FL
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple storesAsh JurbergJacksonville, FL
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Orlando weather: Cooler temps with rain chances on the rise in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 71 degrees. If You Have Toenail Fungus Try This Tonight (It's Genius!)WellnessGuide101.com|. After a soggy day on Friday, our weather will be quiet for at least a day. Expect breezy conditions this afternoon with gusts up to 25 mph out of the east. Rain chances...
What was streaking across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday?
Did you see a string of lights streak across the sky over Tampa Bay Friday evening?
Colder conditions to follow Friday’s showers; see how cold it will get
Central Florida will see rain and storms Friday as a cold front moves through.
7 Florida beaches make top 10 'deadliest beaches' in the U.S. list
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - Florida is home to alligators, Disney World – and apparently the deadliest beaches in America. According to data from the online publication Travel Lens, some of Florida's beaches rank as the deadliest in the nation when it comes to surfing fatalities, number of hurricanes and shark attacks. In fact, out of ten beaches that made the list, seven of them are located in the Sunshine State.
Rain, storms and cooler temperatures arrive Friday!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Rain, storms and cooler temperatures arrive Friday!
How pinpoint accurate is Punxsutawney Phil’s forecast?
ORLANDO, Fla. – We all know that predicting the weather is not a perfect science, but it is certainly better than trusting a rodent for your pinpoint-accurate weather forecasts. No matter how good or bad his forecasts have been, Punxsutawney Phil continues to stick with the tradition every February...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain just opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Friday, February 3, 2023, the popular restaurant chain BurgerFi opened its newest Florida restaurant location in Orlando, according to a press release by the company.
🍃Hidden Gem: Orlando Wetlands Park opens new boardwalk, offers free tram tours
CHRISTMAS, Fla. – Central Florida is home to many beautiful parks, beaches and waterways, but here’s one you may not have heard of: Orlando Wetlands Park. In fact, it’s not even in Orlando, about 25 miles east of Lake Eola in the Christmas area. This hidden gem...
On this day: 21 killed during Florida tornado outbreak on Groundhog Day
Fla. — Thursday marks 16 years since the Groundhog Day tornado outbreak that killed 21 people in Central Florida. First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey how far those communities have come. The first tornado touched down near The Villages and carved a...
Powerball: Central Florida woman wins $2 million on ticket bought at Circle K
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A Central Florida woman is $2 million richer after claiming her winning ticket from a Powerball drawing from months ago. Chuwee Gaiwan, of Palm Bay, claimed a $2 million prize from the Powerball drawing held on Sept. 28, 2022. Lottery officials said the winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Power Ball number.
Orlando Wetlands Park to host free festival with exhibits, guided hikes and tours
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nature lovers, rejoice! Orlando Wetlands Park will be hosting its annual festival this month!. Some of the experiences at this family-friendly event will be exploring environmental exhibits, guided hikes and tours, live animals and presentations, demonstration trucks and equipment, kids’ activities, native plant give-away, door prizes and more!
Here are the top 10 specialty plates in Florida based on 2023 registrations
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nearly 2 million specialty license plates were on Florida roads as of Jan. 2023. Using data provided by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, we have compiled a list of the top 10 specialty plates based on registrations, which are ranked below. You...
These are the 150 dirtiest cities in America, report says
ORLANDO, Fla. - How dirty is your city? Now there is a way to find out. It's not the nicest list by any means, especially if you're city is at the top, but there is a new report out there that claims to have identified the 152 "dirtiest cities in America."
‘These poor trees:’ Clermont citrus farm rallies after back-to-back hurricanes, freezes
CLERMONT, Fla. – “These poor trees, they have gone through two hurricanes and two nights of freezes in the last few months, they are hanging in there though,” said Tara Boshell with Showcase of Citrus in Clermont. In late December, as people were preparing for Christmas, Boshell...
WATCH: Deputies have close call with Florida Black Bear
Deputies in Lake County, Florida came a little too close a black bear while searching for a subject.
Here Are The Best Fried Chicken Restaurants In Florida
Fried chicken is probably one of the best foods created! I have been eating it since a little girl. I have memories of my grandmother making it for me and my sister when we got out of school. Not everyone can make a great fried chicken. Some people make it greasy and hard. Below are the restaurants in Florida that get it right! Juicy, tender and fried chicken that falls off the bone. The perfect crisp is also important. Below are the 5 best fried chicken restaurants in Florida. Do you have any we should add? Send an email to Babs@wild941.com.
Powerball: $1 million ticket sold in Florida; jackpot rises to $700 million
ORLANDO, Fla. - You may not have won the Powerball jackpot, but someone in Florida is $1 million richer. The winning numbers drawn on Tuesday are: 31 43 58 59 66 and the Powerball 9. No one matched all six numbers, including the red Powerball, so now the jackpot for Saturday, Feb. 4 is up to $700 million with a cash option of $375.7 million.
Banh Mi Saigon Baguette to Open Melbourne Location
“It’s like Panera or Starbucks, where most of our customers come in and buy take out,” she explains. “The food is based on my recipes and I cook the food myself in the kitchen.”
RuSteak to Re-Open in Ocoee
On their Facebook, the restaurant has announced “One might say that we are glowing tonight. Glowing with excitement for sure! Stay tuned…. We are getting closer” alongside a picture of the restaurant’s lit-up neon sign.
