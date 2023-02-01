Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Rain moves in Thursday evening
Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow. A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield. We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a...
Georgia Weekend Weather Outlook: Get your coats and sunglasses ready
The weather this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with clear skies and sunny skies both in the forecast. Starting off with tonight, clear skies are expected with a low of 29 degrees. Be sure to grab a coat if you’re heading out for a night on the town.
wbhfradio.org
Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Feb. 6
In partnership with the National Weather Service, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather and prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on February 6-10. Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes,...
valdostatoday.com
Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather
ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia's groundhog may be on to something | Here's what February's weather looks like
ATLANTA — Groundhog Day: the time-cherished yearly tradition of letting a rodent prognosticate the weather. On this Groundhog Day 2023, Beau came out of his house in Jackson, Georgia to cloudy skies and rain showers. He didn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring for the Peach State. However,...
41nbc.com
General Beauregard Lee of Georgia makes his prediction for Groundhog Day
JACKSON, Georgia(41NBC/WMGT)– Should we bundle up for the winter or are should we be excited for a early spring? That was the question for General Beauregard “Beau” Lee as he made his big weather prediction for 2023. Early Thursday morning, officials at Dauset Trails Nature Center announced...
Did Georgia’s groundhog Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow today?
Spring is coming early. — That’s the word from Georgia’s own furry prognosticator, Gen. Beauregard Lee, as Georgia’s foremost authority on the start of spring emerged from his home at Dauset Trails Nature Preserve in Jackson, he did not see his shadow. For over two decades,...
WJCL
Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record
MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia
Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Groundhog Day | Did Georgia's Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow?
JACKSON, Ga. — UPDATE: General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog did not see his shadow on Thursday -- meaning we're set for an early spring!. ORIGINAL STORY: The state of Georgia will welcome a roaring group of people early Thursday morning eager to see General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog.
fox5atlanta.com
Coyote sightings on the rise in Georgia: Why and what to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA - It’s that time of year. More coyotes are being spotted in neighborhoods across metro Atlanta, and it is worrying some pet owners. A wildlife expert explains why more of these critters are being seen and what can be done to keep cats and dogs safe. The big...
OnlyInYourState
This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park
The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
Disaster centers opening in 2 more Ga. counties for those affected by severe storms, tornadoes
It’s been nearly three weeks since tornadoes and storms ripped through several different Georgia counties, causing damage,
Channel 2 investigation finds many rural Georgia communities are dealing with doctor deserts
Some families told us that they’re traveling more than an hour away just for checkups.
wfxg.com
Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents
ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
allongeorgia.com
2022 Grand Prize Winners for the Georgia Bass Slam and Georgia Angler Award Program
Out of the 43 Bass Slammers and 295 Angler Awards caught in 2022, the Grand Prize winners are Andrew Wood (Bass Slam) and Daniel Woodcock (Angler Award), according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division. Congrats to Both!. Grand Prize Winners receive a cooler, camp chairs,...
allongeorgia.com
Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl
Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police say 11-year-old boy last spotted at middle school
COLUMBUS, Ga. — Above video: Your Friday headlines. Police in Georgia need your help finding an 11-year-old boy. According to the Columbus Police Department, Desmond Jones-Edwards was last seen Thursday at Baker Middle School on Benning Drive. Desmond is described as 5 feet tall and 85 pounds. He was...
WDEF
Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia
ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
