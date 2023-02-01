ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
41nbc.com

Rain moves in Thursday evening

Clouds have been hanging around all week, keeping temps mild in Middle Georgia, but we will add some rain to that forecast tomorrow. A stationary boundary is parked over Middle Georgia tonight and will be a focal point for the incoming rain shield. We start Thursday mostly cloudy, with a...
GEORGIA STATE
wbhfradio.org

Severe Weather Preparedness Week Starts Feb. 6

In partnership with the National Weather Service, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather and prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on February 6-10. Spring is traditionally a period where the threat of tornadoes,...
GEORGIA STATE
valdostatoday.com

Georgians encouraged to prepare for severe weather

ATLANTA – GEMA/HS Agency along with the National Weather Service are encouraging Georgians to prepare for severe weather. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, in partnership with the National Weather Service, encourages Georgians to learn and understand the threats of severe weather as well as prepare for various weather events during Severe Weather Preparedness Week on Feb. 6-10.
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Georgia DNR: Midway man lands 14-pound sheepshead fish, tying all-time record

MIDWAY, Ga. — Above video: Thursday morning headlines. A Midway man is tied for being the state record holder for sheepshead. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources certified his catch Thursday. According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Ben Golden III, 63, landed the 14-pound, 14.37-ounce sheepshead near...
MIDWAY, GA
Rough Draft Atlanta

What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia

Whether you’re a new Georgian or a born and bred Peach State local, having a solid grasp on the state’s vehicle registration process can save you time and less headaches. And not renewing your registration on time can lead to costly fees over time. Here is a quick primer on what you need to know […] The post <strong>What you need to know about registering and renewing your vehicle in Georgia</strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Groundhog Day | Did Georgia's Gen. Beauregard Lee see his shadow?

JACKSON, Ga. — UPDATE: General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog did not see his shadow on Thursday -- meaning we're set for an early spring!. ORIGINAL STORY: The state of Georgia will welcome a roaring group of people early Thursday morning eager to see General Beauregard Lee -- the Peach State's own groundhog.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Historic Native American Mound In Georgia May Be Home To The Next National Park

The designations within the National Park System can get a little complicated. While we have National Monuments, National Historic Sites, National Seashores, and other National Park Service-managed sites, we don’t have any official national parks in Georgia. The designation is reserved for large swaths of preserved land that don’t allow activities like hunting or mining. There are currently 63 national parks in the United States, located across 31 states and two U.S. territories. Parks are added and re-categorized fairly often, so it is possible that one day we’ll see a national park in the Peach State. There are several candidates that could receive this illustrious designation, but the one that seems the most likely is the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park in Macon.
GEORGIA STATE
wfxg.com

Georgia Aquarium offers discount for Georgia residents

ATLANTA (WFXG) - The United States' largest aquarium, The Georgia Aquarium, is located in downtown Atlanta. Now through February 15, the aquarium is offering a discounted 'resident pass' for Georgia residents. The pass costs the price of a single-day aquarium ticket. Once purchased, Georgia residents can get unlimited visits to...
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Deaths in Northwest Georgia due to Fentanyl

Gary Voccio, M.D., District Health Director serving Bartow, Catoosa, Chattooga. Dade, Floyd, Gordon, Haralson, Paulding, Polk, and Walker Counties has released the following information concerning the cluster of overdoses that have hit Region 1 in the last few days. There are details on adequate PPE to protect first responders should...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Johnny Chastain wins Special Election runoff in North Georgia

ELLIJAY, Georgia (WDEF) – There was an upset in the Special Election to replace David Ralson in the Georgia House on Tuesday. North Georgia banker Johnny Chastain defeated Sheree Ralston for the seat but just a few hundred votes. Ralson led the field of five candidates in the general...
DAWSON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy