ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa City Council candidate Mike Suarez owes $61,000 in federal income taxes

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XaVkf_0kYW0UOc00
Former Tampa City Council member Mike Suarez, who is running for the citywide District 2 seat, says he has paid off an IRS lien of more than $61,000 levied in 2021. In 2019, Suarez, pictured above, ran unsuccessfully for mayor.

TAMPA — When Mike Suarez returned to city politics earlier this month, announcing a run for the citywide District 2 seat, he talked about his experience and results on City Council from 2011 to 2019 at a candidate forum at the Cuban Club.

During that same period, the Internal Revenue Service says he failed to pay some of the federal taxes he owed. In June 2021, the IRS placed a $63,571 lien on his commercial insurance business. The lien also names his wife, Laura Ankenbruck.

Suarez said Tuesday he sent a check last week to the federal government to pay off the full amount. He said he and his wife had already entered into a payment plan with the IRS and Suarez described the 2021 lien as a placeholder formalizing that arrangement to pay off the debt.

How will the revelations about Suarez’s back taxes affect his standing?

“I’m embarrassed that we weren’t able to get it paid earlier, but the one thing voters will know is that I paid my taxes. That lien will be removed,” Suarez said.

Guido Maniscalco, who must leave his District 6 seat representing West Tampa as well as parts of South Tampa and Seminole Heights, because of term limits, is also in the race as is community activist Robin Lockett and Michael Derewenko. The election is March 7.

Suarez said he received bad tax advice from a person he didn’t want to name, saying he took responsibility for his own actions. The advice involved things like what can be deducted for tax purposes from his commercial insurance business.

“It’s bad enough to be in the newspaper over this. I don’t need to draw a larger circle (by identifying the person who gave him the advice),” Suarez said.

Suarez’s tax delinquent years started shortly after he joined City Council in 2011 and extended through his two terms on council, ending in 2019.

Another current council member, chairperson Joseph Citro, recently had his own troubles with finances. Citro’s council salary has been garnished to pay off credit card debt. Citro is currently running for reelection in the citywide District 1 race.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Meet the man in charge of DeSantis’ voter fraud cases

TAMPA — Nick Cox sat in a Tampa courtroom last month, watching quietly as a public defender argued, in essence, that he had no business being there. The case was that of Tony Patterson. He’s one of 17 people that Gov. Ron DeSantis accused of voter fraud because he’s a felon who still managed to cast a ballot in the 2020 election. Like the others, Patterson’s case was brought by the office of statewide prosecution. Cox is the statewide prosecutor.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

On ‘The Bluest Eye’ ban, Pinellas official doubled down on a mistake | Letters

Pinellas school district faces pushback over its ban of ‘The Bluest Eye’ | Feb. 2. To err is human. We all make mistakes. Hopefully we learn from them and don’t repeat them, as mistakes are educational opportunities. Educators must be role models for this principle; capable administrators in any profession are. But to double down and defend an awful decision that resulted from violating established procedures? I believe that’s what the chief academic officer for Pinellas County Schools did after the district removed Toni Morrison’s “The Bluest Eye” from libraries and classrooms. There are procedures in place to protect the integrity of school policies, and this decision diminishes the education of thousands of school children. Is this the example we want to set for Pinellas teachers and students? Is that the behavior taxpayers would knowingly fund? I think not. I think the officer’s failure to acknowledge the mistake and instead to defend it should result in his resignation.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa lobbyist played role in New College changes

A prominent Tampa lawyer-lobbyist and political insider, Ron Christaldi, played a key role in the move last week by appointees of Gov. Ron DeSantis to revamp New College of Florida. Christaldi, Florida head of the Shumaker Advisers government relations consulting firm, is a Democrat but supports and contributes to political...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

President Joe Biden is coming to Tampa on Feb. 9 to talk about the economy

President Joe Biden is making a trip to Tampa on Feb. 9, the White House announced on Friday. The Florida stop is scheduled for two days after Biden delivers the State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. In that speech, he’s set to outline his policy priorities for the coming year and reflect on his administration’s work thus far. Among the points he plans to hit: the state of American wages, inflation and job growth.
TAMPA, FL
thetampabay100.com

Blake Casper kicks off Tampa City Council campaign

Blake Casper, the McDonald’s magnate who launched his bid for Tampa City Council, District 4 at the last minute, is officially kicking off his campaign Thursday. Casper is hosting his opening campaign party at the Oxford Exchange, located at 420 West Kennedy Blvd. Casper is the co-founder of Oxford Exchange.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

After Tyre Nichols, Tampa group pushes for police reform

Since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Tampa Bay Community Action Committee has been a mainstay of the Tampa social justice movement. They’ve marched for abortion rights. They’ve shown up at Tampa City Council meetings with demands for the mayor and the police department. But their...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Maybe New College of Florida needs a new, old name | Letters

Former education commissioner Richard Corcoran in line to lead New College | Feb. 1. I “woke” up this morning and had a progressive idea to rename New College of Florida. We should give it a creative new name that better reflects Florida’s emphasis on free thought and innovation. So let’s now call it “Old College”!
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
90K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy