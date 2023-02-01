ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafollette, TN

1450wlaf.com

Chamber has career opportunity for administrative assistant

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is now hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support toward the operation of the chamber office. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. The position requires excellent computer skills, outstanding organizational skills,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
KNOXVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge

Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WATE

TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation

US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 5 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

BOE Building Committee to meet next week

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/02/2023-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
fox17.com

Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday

Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Tomahawk

Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services celebrates successful launch of 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Tennessee

Six months of data show significant increase in outreach for help. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has released new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state, intended for people experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide.
TENNESSEE STATE
thecamdenchronicle.com

Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
TENNESSEE STATE
radionwtn.com

First Lady Maria Lee To Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
TENNESSEE STATE

