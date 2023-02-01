Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bill proposes changes to free breakfast and lunch programs in schools
The new proposed bill would make school breakfast programs available to all schools instead of just some schools that meet certain criteria.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville group ‘inundated’ with calls after free family assistance goes live
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For the first time, a $25 million plan to help get East Tennesseans off of public assistance is available. The three-year care coordination program for East Tennessee families is now accepting referrals and eligible families can apply to be part of the program. The program was...
Some East TN schools cancel Monday classes due to illness
At least 2 schools districts have canceled class for Monday, Feb 6 due to illness.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber has career opportunity for administrative assistant
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is now hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support toward the operation of the chamber office. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. The position requires excellent computer skills, outstanding organizational skills,...
wpln.org
‘It’s been a never-ending cycle’: Inside the confusion and heartache of one family’s experience with Tennessee’s Department of Children’s Services
14-year-old Kendra Pruitt cradles her cell phone to her ear as she tries to find a quiet place to talk in her foster home two hours away from Nashville in Jackson, Tenn. “The other foster kids just got back in the house,” she says, “so I have to come in the bathroom.”
wvlt.tv
United Way of Greater Knoxville running program to help families
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - 600 East Tennessee families stand to get some significant help from the United Way of Greater Knoxville. The East Tennessee Collaborative is powered by a grant from the U.S. Department of Human Services. The grant is for three years and will total $25 million. “The goal...
1450wlaf.com
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge
Wilma Irwin Norman, age 68, of Oak Ridge passed away Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. She was of the Baptist Faith and a retired LPN. She is preceded in death by parents Joseph and Pauline Inman Irwin, sister Sarah Meeks, and father of her children Robert Norman. Survivors:. Daughters: Stephanie Carter...
WTVCFOX
State of Tennessee now investigating suspended Brainerd High School principal
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The state of Tennessee is now investigating Brainerd High School's principal after it was revealed she hired a third-party security guard without authorization from Hamilton County Schools who was later involved in an incident with a student. Hamilton County Schools placed Brainerd High Principal Dr. Crystal...
Tennessee School Closings & Delays: February 3, 2023
Multiple Tennessee school districts have announced closings or delayed start times for Friday, Feb. 3 due to the concern for icy conditions.
WATE
TN schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 3
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —At least one district has called off school Friday due to the threat of icy weather in the region. See the full forecast. Below you’ll find the list of school districts who have announced closings or delays for East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky.
wvlt.tv
Mom charged with murder sparks mental health conversation
US Court of Appeals reverses dismissal of chewing gum suit against Knox County Schools. A lawsuit originally filed against Knox County Schools in February of 2022 and later dismissed is now returning to the courtroom. KAT Reimagined. Updated: 5 hours ago. After a first round of public comment KAT is...
1450wlaf.com
BOE Building Committee to meet next week
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/02/2023-6AM)
Sevier Animal Care Center 'out of space,' adoption fees waived
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Sevier Animal Care Center said they were out of space on Friday, and said they needed people to foster or adopt some of the animals in their facility as they prepared to take in a "large animal control case." They said authorities responded to...
fox17.com
Icy weather causes school delays and closures Thursday
Icy conditions have caused many districts to close their doors for the day due to weather. Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Columbia State Community College: Opening at 9:30 am. Cumberland County TN Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Davidson Nashville Public Schools: OPENING 2 HOURS LATE. Dayspring Academy: CLOSED.
The Tomahawk
Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services celebrates successful launch of 988 suicide and crisis lifeline in Tennessee
Six months of data show significant increase in outreach for help. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services (TDMHSAS) has released new data showing the response to the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline in the state, intended for people experiencing a mental health crisis or thoughts of suicide.
thecamdenchronicle.com
Sick raccoons on the prowl in West Tennessee
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has received numerous reports of sick raccoons with symptoms consistent with rabies or canine distemper infections. Members of the public should exercise caution and avoid interacting with sick wildlife. Rabies is a virus that can affect all mammals, including humans, and is deadly if left...
wvlt.tv
‘Crisis mode’ | Sevier Co. animal abuse bust prompts care center to ask for help
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier Animal Care Center in Sevierville is asking for help after an animal abuse bust sent more dogs their way. “As I type this post, we getting in a large animal control case. Many of the dogs are injured and some may have already passed away on the property,” center officials said on social media.
radionwtn.com
First Lady Maria Lee To Undergo Bone Marrow Transplant
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I are grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support we have received since her lymphoma diagnosis last August. The first phase of treatment went well, and we thank the medical team for their exceptional care and commitment. Later this month, Maria will begin the next phase of treatment, as she prepares to undergo a bone marrow transplant. While there are difficult days ahead, Maria and I have great trust in the Lord. We too are praying that God brings peace and comfort to all Tennesseans who are facing challenges in their own lives.”
Moldy lemons, sausage tossed at Knoxville diner during health inspection
The diner with the low inspection score is in Knoxville. There were several critical violations that could potentially cause foodborne illness.
Adoption Project announces 2023 legislative push to turn 'the most unstable' foster care system in the U.S. into the best
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — We've heard from parents, lawyers, and even a juvenile court judge worried the foster care system in Tennessee is on the "verge of collapse." Numbers from the 2022 State of the Child report on the health and welfare of children in the state researchers call the foster care system "the most unstable in the country."
Comments / 0