Police shoot, kill man after responding to overdose call in KCK Friday night
Police in Kansas City, Kansas, shot and killed a person on Friday night. According to police, the shooting happened at around 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgia Avenue.
KMBC.com
One dead following police shooting in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
Man killed in KCK police shooting near 52nd, Georgia
One person is dead after a Kansas City, Kansas, police shooting Friday night near N. 52nd Street and Georgia Avenue, police say.
KCTV 5
Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KCTV 5
Shooting in Westport area kills 20-year-old woman, sparks call for action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The third shooting in Westport since July and Kansas City’s 15th homicide for the year has people weighing in on what Kansas City should be doing differently. Westport is a destination for many on a sunny day but not everyone feels safe returning for...
KCTV 5
KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
One person killed in Kansas City shooting Wednesday night
One person died after a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri late Wednesday night near Gregory Boulevard and Askew Avenue.
KMBC.com
Kansas City firefighters battle multi-alarm fire at apartment complex on E. Linwood
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City fire crews battled a multi-alarm fire at an apartment complex Friday night. Just after 9:30 p.m. Friday, crews were dispatched to the Mayfair Linwood Apartments at 1224 E. LInwood Blvd. on a fire call. When they arrived, they found a fire on the...
KMBC.com
KCPD opens homicide investigation after shooting victim arrives at the hospital overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating an overnight homicide. Just after 11 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim who had been privately driven to the hospital. The victim was rushed into the hospital for treatment but was...
Investigation underway for man found dead in Swope Park
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after 43-year-old Eric J. Allison was found dead in Swope Park late Thursday night.
KCTV 5
KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side. The police stated that both shooting victims had...
KCTV 5
Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
KCPD asks for help locating vehicle involved in road rage that paralyzed victim
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a road rage incident.
Victim found shot dead inside vehicle in east Kansas City
The Kansas City Police Department says a victim was found shot and declared dead inside of a vehicle near 24th and Brighton Avenue Tuesday.
KMBC.com
Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases
LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KCTV 5
Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KCTV 5
1 in custody after KHP pursuit ends with crash in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have taken one person into custody in Kansas City, Kansas, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash this afternoon. The pursuit, which only lasted about five minutes, was initiated by Kansas Highway Patrol just before 5 p.m. KCKPD did not initiate the chase.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police say missing 9-year-old girl found safe
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police say a missing 9-year-old girl has been found safe. Naomi Slayden, 9, was missing since Wednesday morning in the area of 99 Street and Richmond Drive. Police say she is safe.
