Kansas City, MO

KMBC.com

One dead following police shooting in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police say one person has died following an officer-involved shooting. The shooting happened in the 5200 block of Georgia in KCK. No officers were injured in the incident. Kansas City, Mo., police are on scene investigating.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates shooting in the Northland

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. It appears that the shooting call went out shortly before 6 p.m. This happened in the area of N. Ambassador Drive and N. Boardwalk Avenue,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man dies following officer-involved shooting in KCK

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in a retail parking lot in the Northland. "We have heard no explanation or plan to remove it," Missouri Governor Mike Parson said. "Why has this been allowed to reach our heartland? Why has it not been eliminated?"
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating homicide in 3800 block of Bales

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 3800 block of Bales. Police responded to the report of a cutting at 11:53 a.m. KCTV will update this story when more information becomes available.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigates double shooting near 34th & Chestnut

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The KCPD is investigating after a Wednesday night shooting left two people injured. It happened just after 8 p.m. at a home near E. 34th Street and Chestnut Avenue, which is on the city’s eastern side. The police stated that both shooting victims had...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Body exhumed in 1977 Overland Park unsolved homicide

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - Overland Park police have reopened a 46-year-old unsolved homicide in hopes that modern investigative techniques and technology help break the case. In the early morning hours of July 2, 1977, officers responded to a home on West 87th Street near Lowell Avenue after receiving an...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Lenexa police arrests man involved in several stolen property cases

LENEXA, Kan. — Lenexa police say they arrested a man overnight this week who stole several items, including the car he was driving when police pulled him over. Police stopped a stolen car in the area of Prairie Star Parkway and Ridgeview earlier this week. Inside the vehicle, mail,...
LENEXA, KS
KMBC.com

Kansas City, Missouri police investigating deadly shooting on Brighton Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead following a shooting on Brighton Avenue, on the eastern side of Kansas City, MO. Police said they got reports of the sound of gunshots in the area of Brighton Avenue and 24th Street at around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived to investigate, officers found the victim in a car with gunshot wounds.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Woman injured when car goes into side of Kansas City church

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One woman was injured when her car slammed into a Kansas City, Missouri, church on Wednesday night. It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the New Home Church of God in Christ, which is located near the intersection of E. 31st Street and Forest Avenue. The neighborhood is one block east of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

1 in custody after KHP pursuit ends with crash in KCK

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The authorities have taken one person into custody in Kansas City, Kansas, following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash this afternoon. The pursuit, which only lasted about five minutes, was initiated by Kansas Highway Patrol just before 5 p.m. KCKPD did not initiate the chase.
KANSAS CITY, KS

