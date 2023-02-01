Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Free Tickets Available for MCPS Dance Showcase on February 17
Get your free tickets now for the annual MCPS Dance Showcase, which will take place at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 at James Hubert Blake High School. The snow date is Tuesday, Feb. 21. Reserve your tickets here. Blake is located at 300 Norwood Road in Silver Spring. Students...
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Seeks “Fixers” for Annual Fix-It Fair
The Environmental Affairs Committee is planning a second Fix-It Fair on Saturday, June 3, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casey Community Center. Residents are invited to make an appointment to bring in personal items in need of repair, such as toasters, bicycles or jewelry. The repair will be performed for free. The “right to repair” and ability to fix material is crucial to transitioning away from a disposal society. Fixers are key to saving useful materials from landfills. The City is seeking volunteer “fixers” with experience in:
storereporter.com
Two openings at Cabin John, construction near Life Time, designer shoe store closes
Two new businesses opened their doors this week at Cabin John Village. Ever/Body, a cosmetic dermatology spa near California Tortilla, specializes in facials, peels, Botox, body-sculpting and the like. And Rewild, a D.C.-based houseplant boutique, is the first business to open in the shopping center’s new cut-through corridor. Co-owner Joseph Ressler, a 2005 Wootton High School grad, says his stores are known for their giftable plants, expert advice and “interior plant design” services. He also plans to offer crafty workshops like flower arranging, making flower crowns and building desert terrariums.
mocoshow.com
Five “Hottest” New Restaurants in MoCo
Restaurant news is a staple here at The MoCoShow and TasteMoCo (our food division that “shows you the dish”). Below we’ve created a list of five recently opened restaurants across Montgomery County that have created the most buzz on our social media accounts and website. Check them out below, listed below in no specific order:
mocoshow.com
Date Set For St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Gaithersburg; Interested in Participating?
The City in partnership with The Peterson Companies & rio, will host the 21st St. Patrick’s Day Parade at rio, at Rio Boulevard & Grand Corner Avenue. Free parking is available in three garages along Washingtonian Boulevard. Dozens of units will march in the parade, including Celtic dancers, bagpipe bands, school groups, clowns, fire trucks, equestrian units, service organizations, & more.
rockvillenights.com
Signage installed at Jolly Yolly in Bethesda
The permanent sign is up at Jolly Yolly Kids at Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda. An indoor gym, playground and learning center for children, Jolly Yolly can also host birthday parties. Look for Jolly Yolly on Level 1 next to The Cheesecake Factory, in the Old Navy wing of the mall.
mocoshow.com
F45 Training Sets Opening Date for Olney Location
F45 Training, an Australian franchisor and operator of fitness centers based in Austin, Texas, is opening its Olney location on Saturday, February 25th. The fitness center has taken over the 3,200 SF location that was previously home to Pet Valu in Olney’s Fair Hill Shopping Center (previously Olney Town Center) at 18100 Town Center Drive, Unit 8115. F45 Olney posted the following on its Facebook page today:
mocoshow.com
Things To Do This Weekend (2/3-2/5)
Birding, hiking, crafting, volunteering, and more! Discover these and other activities happening around Montgomery Parks this weekend:. Nature: Help Locust Grove Nature Center staff with a community science project during FeederWatch Fridays(opens in a new tab) this Friday, February 3, from 11 am to 12 pm. Dress for the weather and come count birds at feeders around the facility. Free program.
Teen bit by dog while walking to school in Frederick City, Maryland
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Frederick County officials are warning residents after a teenager was bitten by an unknown dog while walking to school. According to a public health alert from the county, the teen was bitten by the dog near North Market Street and West 12th Street Friday sometime between 7 and 8 a.m.
mocoshow.com
Takoma Park Library Vandalized While Being Renovated
On February 2 at approximately 10:00 am, Takoma Park Police responded to the 100 block of Philadelphia Avenue (Takoma Park Library) for the report of a vandalism. According to Takoma Park Police, officers spoke with the construction supervisor overseeing the library renovation who indicated that unknown suspect(s) kicked out the bottom glass of the double doors, also causing damage to the door frame, and removed a door knob from a door. It does not appear as though anything was stolen.
mocoshow.com
Nava Thai Has Closed
Popular Wheaton Thai restaurant Nava Thai at at 11301 Fern St. has closed. The restaurant, which was located in the old Sir Walter Raleigh building, has been open for approximately 16 years. The restaurant previously announced that it was closing back in September but decided to remain open for several more months “due to an outpouring of support” from the community.
Local legend retires from life on the road
Johnny Castle plays bass guitar at his retirement performance in December 2022. During his six-decade music career with numerous bands, Castle opened for Jimi Hendrix and The Byrds. Photo by Jim Moore. Johnny Castle, a Mid-Atlantic music legend, has officially retired from almost 60 years of playing rock ‘n’ roll,...
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Kevin Saunders Excels in Recent Roles on Major Shows
Actor Kevin Saunders grew up in Gaithersburg, attending Whetstone and Stedwick elementary schools in Gaithersburg and Montgomery Village. At 13, he moved to Western Maryland but came back to Gaithersburg when he was 20, later attending the University of Maryland at College Park. Now, his acting career is picking up steam– coming off of an appearance on the hit STARZ series BMF. In recent years he has had roles in Atlanta, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Cobra Kai, and a lot more.
mocoshow.com
‘It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings’ Exhibit at Wheaton Library Through Feb. 28
Feature photo of the Montgomery County Jail building in Rockville (1935), where John Diggs-Dorsey was dragged from to his lynching on July 27, 1880 courtesy of Montgomery History. Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Lynching Memorial Project’s “It Happened in Rockville: Remembering Two Lynchings” exhibit is being displayed at the...
alxnow.com
Two Alexandria restaurants featured on Washingtonian’s ‘Very Best’ list
(Updated 10:55 a.m.) The 100 Very Best Restaurant list is back from Washingtonian and it features two Alexandria spots. The list, formerly limited only to sit-down restaurants, now includes carryout, pop-ups and food trucks. Both Alexandria locations, though, are restaurants in the traditional sense. The first is Nasime, a Japanese...
WTOP
NYC’s Maman French bakery opens 2 more locations in DC area
French bakery and cafe Maman, whose nutty chocolate chip cookies were named “One of Oprah’s Favorite Things” in 2017, is opening two more locations in the D.C. region. Maman opened its first D.C.-area outpost at Bethesda Row in Maryland in 2022. A second location opens on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, at 1353 Wisconsin Avenue in Georgetown. A third will follow at Union Market, scheduled to open the week of Feb. 20.
mocoshow.com
Opening Information for MoCo’s Newest Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s has announced it will be opening its upcoming restaurant at the Northgate Plaza in Aspen Hill on Wednesday, February 15, at 2:15pm. The restaurant, which is currently hiring, will be taking over the location that was formerly home to Body & Brain Tai Chi– between Dunkin’ and Roy Rogers. Additional details on the grand opening festivities will be announced soon.
rockvillenights.com
HalfSmoke at Rockville Town Square - is this happening? (Photos)
One of the great mysteries of our times - at least since September 2020 - has been, "When is HalfSmoke opening at Rockville Town Square?" There have been no official answers, and it's been impossible to know what is going on inside the space at 36-A Maryland Avenue, as the windows have been tightly covered for most of this time. Little activity has been seen at the space, and the lights inside are usually off. But they were suddenly on this week, and a small area of one of the window coverings apparently came loose, and we are getting our first look inside since 2020.
rockvillenights.com
Assault at restaurant in Rockville
Rockville City police were called to a restaurant after someone reported being the victim of a 2nd-degree assault there. The assault was reported at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Research Boulevard at 12:00 PM on Thursday, February 2, 2023.
5 of Our Favorite Brunch Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - Where Are the Best Brunch Spots in Maryland? Whether traveling to Maryland or just exploring the state, several great brunch spots are worth checking out. But where should you go?
