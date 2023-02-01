ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksboro, TN

1450wlaf.com

Adkins, Long one-two punch lifts Campbell to win, snaps losing skid

HUNTSVILLE, TN (WLAF) – Cougar David Adkins did Friday night what most knew he was capable of doing all along; stuff the score sheet. And stuff he did. Number 5 posted a career night Friday of 25 points in leading Campbell out of the doldrums of an eight game skid. The Cougars dominated Scott 78-45. The Cougars held a healthy 15 point lead at halftime after John Long poured through 16 points. However, little did fans know that the Cougars were just warming up. It was the third quarter where Adkins became a one man wrecking crew pouring through 15 points pushing the game out of reach at 63-35 quarters end. In fact, Adkins and Long combined for 47 points, two more than Scott managed as a team.
HUNTSVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Four Corbin football players sign to play in college

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a good day to be a Redhound. Four outgoing Corbin football players made their commitment to the sport official, signing their national letters of intent to play in college. Brody Wells and Jacob Baker signed with Eastern Kentucky, Marc Warren signed with the University...
CORBIN, KY
1450wlaf.com

Devon Jones to play vs. Oak Ridge tonight. Watch over WLAF.

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell Cougars and Lady Cougars look to end four streaks tonight; Campbell’s losing streaks and Oak Ridge’s winning streaks. The Oak Ridge Wildcats and Lady Wildcats have won a combined 18 games in a row, 12 by the Lady ‘Cats and six by the Wildcats. On the other hand, Campbell County’s Cougars and Lady Cougars have lost a combined 10 straight games; seven by the Cougars and three coming from the Lady Cougars.
OAK RIDGE, TN
wymt.com

Harlan County sweeps road doubleheader at Harlan

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - It is an action-packed close to the work week in the mountains on the WYMT Game of the Week as we present the first of two doubleheaders on the schedule. Thursday night’s games feature the Harlan County Black Bears traveling the short distance to take on the Harlan Green Dragons.
HARLAN, KY
1450wlaf.com

Owls season comes to a close deep into the Sectional Tournament

PIGEON FORGE, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Owls have had quite the basketball season; one they’ll remember for many years to come. Wednesday night at Pigeon Forge the Owls year came to an end deep into the Sectional Tournament, a game away from the Sectional One Final Four. La Follette lost to the Sentinels of Chattanooga Preparatory School 55-26.
LAFOLLETTE, TN
1450wlaf.com

James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87 of Clinton

It’s with a very sad and heavy heart we announce the passing of our beloved James Edward (Jimmy) Davis, age 87, a longtime resident of Shinliver Community in Clinton, TN. Jimmy went to be with our Lord Jesus on February 1, 2023, while a patient of Diversicare of Oak Ridge Nursing Home. He will be missed by the ones he has left behind, but he’s now rejoicing evermore with the Saints that went before him. Jimmy was of the Baptist faith. He was born on November 18, 1935, to his late parents John Davis and Della (Byrge) Davis in the Beech Fork Community. Jimmy was their only son, second to the oldest child.
CLINTON, TN
1450wlaf.com

Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville

Robert “Bobby” Cleo Lane, age 59 of Caryville passed away on February 3, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 17, 1963 to Cleopas and Bonnie Hicks Lane. Bobby loved spending time with his grandchildren who called him “Pap”. He enjoyed camping, swimming and rock and roll.
CARYVILLE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro

Barbara Ann Ford, age 89 of Jacksboro passed away Saturday, February 4th 2023. She was a member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by husband Willis Ford, parents York and Earsie Leffew Hamilton, brothers Bill and Jay Hamilton, grandmother Nannie Miller. Survivors:. Daughter: Shelia Ann Salyer.
JACKSBORO, TN
1450wlaf.com

Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville

Truman Wilson, age 90, of Caryville passed away Wednesday, February 1, 2023. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Caryville and a retired coal miner. He was preceded in death by wife: Venia Smith Wilson, sisters: Reva Mae Jones and Christine Daugherty, and brothers: Stanley Queener Wilson, Harold Dean Wilson, and Ralph Wilson.
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Longtime entertainer and musician Mike Caldwell died Wednesday, according to owner of Country Tonite, Jeff Taylor. Caldwell performed harmonica at the theatre in Pigeon Forge for 25 years. “He was a family member,” Taylor said. “I mean, you know, we were like a family here...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
1450wlaf.com

Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell

Richie Napier, age 60 of Speedwell went to be with the Lord on Thursday, February 2nd, 2023. He attended High Street Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his wife Verlane Napier, father Joe Fisher Napier, sister Sandy Hill, brother Ricky Napier, and nephew Corey Hill. Survivors:. Daughter: Stephanie...
SPEEDWELL, TN
WATE

Smith & Wesson to start moving into new Blount County HQ in late 2023

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A gun-making company older than the Civil War will soon start calling Blount County home. Smith & Wesson plans to start moving into its new headquarters later this year but things are moving on as scheduled. Jeff Muir with Blount Partnership said, “There’s walls up around it. They’ve installed some equipment. […]
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

BOE Building Committee to meet next week

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Board of Education Building Committee will meet on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. The meeting will take place at the Central Office. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 02/02/2023-6AM)
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Chamber has career opportunity for administrative assistant

JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism is now hiring an Administrative Assistant to provide administrative support toward the operation of the chamber office. This is a full-time position Monday through Friday 8:30am-4:30pm. The position requires excellent computer skills, outstanding organizational skills,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

14 names on Friday, February 3, 2023, Arrest Report

Albright, Brenda Darlene, age 67 of 136 Dog Lane, Jacksboro for possession of drug paraphernalia. Baker, Timothy Leonard, age 46 of 105 Stone Mill Road, Jacksboro for court imposed to serve time. Foster, Rodney Everette, age 48 (homeless) of La Follette for public intoxication. Herron, Anthony David, age 45 of...
JACKSBORO, TN

