Chicago Parents

STEAM Students Team Up with MIT for Unique Collaboration

The value of STEAM – Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math — is a hot topic among education circles, and for good reason. As our world changes, children benefit from an integrated approach to all topics of learning. Young students at the British International School Chicago, Lincoln Park (BISC-LP), are invited to take STEAM one step further through an exciting collaboration with MIT.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

7 Chicago Theatre Week Deals for Families

Does your family love the excitement of seeing a live performance? If so, you’ll be excited to hear that Chicago Theatre Week is back! Running Feb. 16-26, the annual program offers discounted tickets to local plays, musicals and shows for everyone in Chicago. We’ve rounded up the best shows (and deals) that you and your kids will enjoy.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

Valentine’s Day Date Ideas for Chicagoland Couples

Sure, you love your significant other, but do you sometimes run out of things to talk about besides kids and schedules? Getting out of your typical routine does wonders for rekindling the romance of the pre-children days. Try these unusual and exciting activities together to re-spark the fun and remind yourselves why you got together in the first place.
CHICAGO, IL
Chicago Parents

