This Google Maps image shows the city’s old fire barn at 18 N. Fifth St. It has been used for different city services over the past couple of decades. Google Maps

Grand Haven’s Board of Light & Power needs new office space and, at one point, had even considered building it on Harbor Island. With those plans scrapped in 2021, the municipal utility has been looking for space in which to move its operations.

Last week, Grand Haven City Manager Ashley Latsch proposed potentially selling the city’s property at 18 N. Fifth St., the city’s old fire barn, to the BLP.