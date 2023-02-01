Why Donté Stallworth cried after seeing Tennessee football win the Orange Bowl

This story appears in the new book from Knox News and The Tennessean, "ReviVols! How Tennessee's epic 2022 delivered a return to the football elite." The limited-edition 160-page hardcover book, which tells the story of the Vols' meteoric rise under Josh Heupel and includes a special foreword from Ryan McGee, is listed at $39.95 but can be purchased for $31.95 for a limited time at Vols.PictorialBook.com

Donté Stallworth made his way down the aisle of his American Airlines flight from Miami International to Washington Reagan, decked out in an orange sweatshirt and orange socks. Passengers greeted him with congratulations and warm words before he settled into his seat on the 16th row. It was Dec. 31, 2022, and life was great for a Vol.

Stallworth got out his phone, pulled up the Tennessee football Instagram page and started watching. It was too much to handle. The former UT star began to cry. “There was something about this season,” Stallworth said. “I have always been proud to be a Tennessee Vol, but it made me tear up.” Stallworth watched a video of coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Joe Milton celebrating on stage at Hard Rock Stadium, while throwing oranges into the crowd. He thought about Heupel. He thought about Vols athletics director Danny White. He thought about the rebuild and the players who delivered the program’s first 11-win season since Stallworth’s college career ended in 2001.

And then he thought about the 21 years of Tennessee football that followed and the agonizing wait for a long-dormant superpower to emerge from its slumber.

A Tennessee ‘rollercoaster’

Stallworth is still haunted by Dec. 8, 2001, at the Georgia Dome.

A junior wide receiver, he cut across midfield in the fourth quarter of the SEC championship game against LSU, catching a low pass from quarterback Casey Clausen. Tigers cornerback Demetrius Hookfin punched the ball out of Stallworth’s hands at the LSU 33-yard line. Tennessee trailed 24-20 with less than 9 minutes to play and didn’t recover.

“I cost my team a chance to go to the national championship,” said Stallworth, who played at UT from 1998 to 2001. “As long as I live, that will always be one of the biggest regrets that I have in football.”

Tennessee lost 31-20 to Nick Saban’s undermanned Tigers, who won with backup freshman quarterback Matt Mauck. The Vols fell from their No. 2 ranking, squandering their shot at a second national title in four seasons. And with it, the first cracks in the foundation of UT football began to show.

“We were rolling in a lot of ways,” said CJ Fayton, a wide receiver who played at Tennessee from 2002 to 2005. “That was the standard, competing for SEC championships and national championships. When that standard was not met, there was a letdown.”

The letdown led to nearly two decades mostly spent in the college football wilderness, meandering in mediocrity, mired in misery and meddling in malaise. Coaches came. Coaches failed. Athletics directors were hired. Athletics directors were fired.

A program that went 45-5 from 1995-98 with a national championship and two SEC titles sank to 40-47 from 2008-14 with five losing seasons and one bowl victory. The seven-year stretch touched the Phillip Fulmer, Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley and Butch Jones eras and was the program’s worst since going 23-28-7 from 1900-06. And it wasn’t over: three more losing seasons followed over the next six years.

“I would say it has been a rollercoaster with a lot of downs,” Stallworth said. “There have been some ups. There have been some downs. I think we are at that point now where we are the very beginning where you get on the rollercoaster. We are on that climb. The anticipation is built. We are excited and are ready for the ride.”

Fall of the Vols

Montario Hardesty arrived at Tennessee in 2005 as part of the fourth-ranked recruiting class. The Vols had won 10 games in back-to-back seasons and played for the SEC championship in 2004, Fulmer’s 12th full season as the UT coach.

Hardesty, a highly touted running back from New Bern, North Carolina, was thinking national championship. That’s what Tennessee football’s reputation demanded, and that’s what recruits came to Tennessee to achieve.

“I remember talking to my parents, saying, ‘Hey, I am going to go to UT and I am going to win a national championship,” said Luke Stocker, a Tennessee tight end from 2006-10. “I was thinking one of my four or five years, I am going to win one. It is going to happen. No doubt.”

Tennessee lived at or near the top of college football under the duo of Fulmer and athletics director Doug Dickey. Dickey retired in 2002 and Mike Hamilton was hired, a shift in the long-stable athletics department. The Vols won 10 games in 2003 and 2004 before slipping to 5-6 in 2005 after entering the season ranked No. 3.

Fulmer brought back David Cutcliffe, a staple on Tennessee’s staffs in the 1980s and 1990s who oversaw Peyton Manning’s ascent, and the Vols rebounded in 2006 and 2007. They reached the SEC championship game in 2007, their third 10-win season in five seasons. Cutcliffe left to coach Duke after the 2007 season, the Vols fell to 5-7 in 2008 and Fulmer was fired, a pivotal moment in Tennessee athletics history.

Kiffin was hired as a 33-year-old offensive wizard after two seasons with the Oakland Raiders. He bolted after one season for the University of Southern California, stunning Knoxville.

“I think if Lane stayed,” Stocker said, “I think Tennessee would have gotten back to a national level of competitiveness sooner.”

Tennessee plummeted following Kiffin’s sudden departure. It rifled through three coaches in the following decade with little-to-no success, as a solid situation and athletics department fell into instability.

Dooley was hired three days after Kiffin’s departure and waffled through three seasons, going 15-21. Jones notched consecutive nine-win seasons but bottomed out with the first eight-loss season in UT history in 2017. Jeremy Pruitt went 8-5 in 2019 between two lowly seasons. He was fired in January 2021 amid an NCAA investigation into widespread recruiting malfeasance.

The athletics director role mirrored the football coaching situation. Hamilton hired Dooley before he resigned in June 2011. Dave Hart hired Jones. John Currie fired Jones, but never got to make a hire. Fulmer took over as AD and hired Pruitt, then retired the same day Pruitt was ousted. White was hired from Central Florida. He brought Heupel with him, instantly installing a sense of stability in Knoxville. It wasn’t the splashiest hire. But White knew Heupel intimately. He knew Heupel the man could instill a culture in a rocky situation. He also knew Heupel the coach could win and have fun doing it, a must after a decade of wandering.

“In that time, there was the hunger to be great again,” Hardesty said. “Everyone was waiting for the product to match the expectations. This year was the explosion of that, getting back to that spot where they got a taste of it again.”

‘Erased the heartache’

Stallworth was on the sideline for Tennessee’s season-opening 59-10 win against Ball State at Neyland Stadium in 2022. He had hopes of an 8-4 season but saw potential for more.

He was on the sideline again in Miami Gardens, Florida, among the dozens of former Vols who flocked to Hard Rock Stadium to bask in the Orange Bowl. The Tennessee of 2022 looked like the Tennessee of old, dominating opponents routinely with a different brand of football.

“Things are feeling like they are getting back to what they were,” Fayton said. “We were so good for so long, I think we take it for granted. That is not easy to do.”

Heupel approached the job with a player-centric style and players bought in. He leveled the playing field with his high-octane offense, taking a depleted roster to a 7-6 season in 2021. It laid the foundation for 2022.

Former players were tuned in throughout. Fayton said more former players were at games than he could remember in the past 20 years. Stocker locked in on programs competing with the Vols for College Football Playoff spots, Tennessee restored into the national title picture again.

“When you say 21 years, that is hard to believe it had been that long,” Stocker said.

Tennessee ultimately fell out of the national championship picture in November, before walloping Vanderbilt to secure the Orange Bowl berth. The Vols made it count, dominating Clemson 31-14. Tennessee did the same in 2001, annihilating Michigan in the Citrus Bowl to finish 11-2.

It was enough to make a grown man cry staring at his cellphone on an airplane on New Year’s Eve.

“It just erased the heartache,” Stallworth said. “We are back to prominence, back to where we were when I was in school.”