Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State squeezes past Louisville on the road
The Florida State Seminoles played the second and final game of their road trip today against the Louisville Cardinals. Both teams have ranked at the very bottom of the ACC this season, causing the match to bring hunger from both parties to secure a conference victory. The Noles were able to do just that after securing an 81-78 victory.
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Are you ready to try out for Mike Norvell’s Seminoles?
After signing its 2023 class and designating their preferred walk-ons FSU football has opened the door to everyone else willing to try out:. With FSU bringing the majority of its best player back FSU being the topic of conversation in this article will be no surprise:. PFF thinks highly of...
No. 1 Jake Weinberg visits Florida State for first time since committing to the Seminoles
Weinberg's first trip to Tallahassee since his pledge was a special one.
Tomahawk Nation
“No evidence found:” ACC refutes Duke’s claims of ball error after blowout loss to FSU
The ACC is disputing claims from Duke Blue Devils’ women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson that the first half of Florida State vs. Duke was played with a men’s ball. The No. 23 Seminoles (20-5, 9-3) beat No. 16 Duke (19-3, 9-2) by a 70-57 margin on January 29, a game in which the Blue Devils shot 19-72 (26.4%) from the field.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds
The Florida State Seminoles started the month of February with a “burn the tape” road game against the NC State Wolfpack. After falling to NC State by 28 points, the Noles head to Louisville, Kentucky to face the Cardinals. UL might be the only team in the ACC looking up at the Seminoles this season, standing at 3-19 on the year, with a 1-10 conference record.
FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones
Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
Two Leon football players sign letters of intent Thursday
At Leon High School, Clark Atlanta was the big reveal for Malek Jackson, while Mikael Myrick is going to Tuskegee University.
The Official Visit: QB Luke Kromenhoek breaks down his junior film, shares how he ended up in FSU's class
Florida State four-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek joined The Official Visit show last night alongside myself, Trey Rowland, Kevin Little and coach Adam Brown. Kromenhoek was beyond impressive -- breaking down his junior film, play by play, as well as touching some on the story of how he ended up FSU's bell cow recruit in the class of 2024.
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee
Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
Local businesses see impact of Tallahassee Marathon
On Sunday, nearly 1,300 people will lace up their sneakers to run through Tallahassee.
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity
A woman in Tallahassee is turning a medical challenge into a new opportunity to help others.
proclaimerscv.com
On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”
Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
City of Tallahassee announces road closures for 48th Tallahassee Marathon
The city of Tallahassee announced Wednesday temporary road closures for the 48th annual Tallahassee Marathon, half marathon and relay that will be held Sunday beginning at 7:30 a.m.
TCC presents Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar honorees
Tallahassee Community College announced the honorees for the 23rd Cherry Hall Alexander African American History Calendar.
WCTV
Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
WCTV
Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
Hanna: “That Material Should Not Have Been On That Bulletin Board”
After a story by Tallahassee Reports, Leon County School Superintendent Rocky Hanna told The Florida Standard that messages on a bulletin board at Rickards High School were removed because the content violated school board policy. TR first reported that Leon County Schools was investigating the legality of the contents of a bulletin board controlled by […]
floridapolitics.com
Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare knocked offline because of suspected ransomware attack
The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night. “This is an ongoing, emerging situation that is requiring the attention of everyone at TMH,” said Rebeccah Lutz, Director of Marketing...
Tallahassee Fire Department actively recruiting
The Tallahassee Fire Department is almost fully staffed but that doesn't mean they stop recruiting.
WCTV
Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
