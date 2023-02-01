ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State squeezes past Louisville on the road

The Florida State Seminoles played the second and final game of their road trip today against the Louisville Cardinals. Both teams have ranked at the very bottom of the ACC this season, causing the match to bring hunger from both parties to secure a conference victory. The Noles were able to do just that after securing an 81-78 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU vs. Louisville: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

The Florida State Seminoles started the month of February with a “burn the tape” road game against the NC State Wolfpack. After falling to NC State by 28 points, the Noles head to Louisville, Kentucky to face the Cardinals. UL might be the only team in the ACC looking up at the Seminoles this season, standing at 3-19 on the year, with a 1-10 conference record.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers big athlete from the Panhandle, Artavius Jones

Florida State extended a scholarship offer to Artavius Jones, a sizable prospect from nearby Blountstown. The Class of 2024 recruit is considered a possible offensive lineman and defensive lineman. Jones, who visited FSU for a Junior Day on January 21, announced the offer on Thursday. It followed up recent offers...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

The Official Visit: QB Luke Kromenhoek breaks down his junior film, shares how he ended up in FSU's class

Florida State four-star quarterback commit Luke Kromenhoek joined The Official Visit show last night alongside myself, Trey Rowland, Kevin Little and coach Adam Brown. Kromenhoek was beyond impressive -- breaking down his junior film, play by play, as well as touching some on the story of how he ended up FSU's bell cow recruit in the class of 2024.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens New Location in Tallahassee

Better-Chicken Brand Bestows Southern Hospitality with Opening in Northern Florida. February 02, 2023 // Franchising.com // TALLAHASSEE, FL. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 2441 North Monroe in Tallahassee, Florida. Established operator, Kalo Restaurant Group is at the forefront of the opening and is the first of many slated to open throughout the state of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
proclaimerscv.com

On AP African American History Course, Florida Democrat Agrees with DeSantis: “I Believe it’s Rubbish”

Black Democrat and Leon County Commissioner Bill Proctor concurred with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis the previous week that the suggested AP African American history course, which the state’s Department of Education dismissed, is propaganda instead of an acceptable course of study. DeSantis disallowed the training on the basis that it violated the Stop WOKE Act, which was introduced the previous year in the Sunshine State.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Cairo man headed back to Georgia to face charges in traffic stop

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. - A Cairo, Georgia man accused of running from police during a traffic stop made his first appearance before a judge in Tallahassee Wednesday morning. 24-year-old Raymond Brown was facing charges in connection with a traffic stop in Grady County last weekend. According to Cairo Police, one...
CAIRO, GA
WCTV

Two Tallahassee business robberies on North Monroe Street Friday morning. Third robbery in 24 hours.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police responded to two business robberies on North Monroe Street early Friday morning. According to the Tallahassee Police Department, the first robbery happened at around 5 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of North Monroe St. and 7th avenue, which is about a mile south from Thursday’s robbery at the Walgreens near John Knox Road.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare knocked offline because of suspected ransomware attack

The hospital is also diverting EMS patients. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare is postponing all non-emergency patient procedures as officials manage an Information Technology security issue that occurred late Thursday night. “This is an ongoing, emerging situation that is requiring the attention of everyone at TMH,” said Rebeccah Lutz, Director of Marketing...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Stabbing incident near Walmart on Apalachee Pkwy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police say an altercation between two people at a Tallahassee homeless camp Wednesday afternoon ended with a man stabbed, and a woman in custody. The incident happened near the Walmart in the 3500 block of Apalachee Parkway just after 3:15 p.m. According to TPD, the two...
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy