No, Social Security recipients aren’t getting an extra $200 per month

In recent weeks, many VERIFY readers have reached out to the team with questions about a potential change to Social Security benefits. Social Security provides people with an income when they retire or can’t work due to disability. Those who are retired can typically start receiving their Social Security benefits as early as age 62.
Lotto fever again: Powerball reaches $700 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — No, it's not lottery deja vu. There really is another giant lottery jackpot up for grabs Saturday night, the latest in a string of big prizes enticing players to plunk down $2 and try to beat formidable odds. This time, it's an estimated $700 million...
