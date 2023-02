Tri-Cities leaders visit The Us Cafe in Muskegon Heights and listen to owner Kaja Thornton Hunter’s back story last fall as part of the “Across the Bridge” cultural immersion program. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS — During the pandemic, adult foster care worker and homeowner Kaja Thornton Hunter was looking for a space to house her business office, and that’s when she came across the former Barney Maffet Place Cafe and saw an opportunity.

“There was no sign, nobody knew it was for sale,” Thornton Hunter said. “I jumped on it.”

Kaja Thornton Hunter smiles as she talks about the origin of her business, The Us Cafe, in Muskegon Heights. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker