How the new ‘Alice Cooper at 75’ explores the legacy of the shock rocker

WFMZ-TV Online
Guillermo del Toro says Pinocchio child star now sounds like 'Barry White'
Guillermo del Toro hired Pinocchio star Gregory Mann just in time as his voice broke shortly after he recorded his part. The moviemaker has revived the classic story for a new stop-motion animated film which features Mann voicing the puppet who longed to be a real boy - and the director has admitted the casting came at the perfect moment as the youngster soon lost the angelic tones that won him the part.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘A Christmas Story’ Mom Melinda Dillon Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon who is known for her roles in films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story has died. She was 83 years old. The actress reportedly died on January 9, according to an obituary listing shared by her family. Born October 13, 1939, Dillon would have been 84 this fall. Dillon’s last onscreen appearances were in 2007 for the film Reign Over Me and the television series Heartland in which she featured for three episodes.
