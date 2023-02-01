ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay Net

Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown

WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calvert County Commissioners Designated January 2023 As National Mentoring Month

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated January 2023 as National Mentoring Month. Calvert County honors volunteer mentors that consistently demonstrate their commitment to helping youth thrive. Programs such as Calvert Mentors and Community Mentorship foster impactful and healthy relationships, promote communication skills, build...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week

Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Bay Net

Local Youth Lacrosse Coach Encourages Parents To Get Involved

SOLOMONS, Md. – The Solomons Steelers Lacrosse team is a member of the Southern Maryland Youth Lacrosse Association (SMYLA). The group consists of multiple different teams split up by boys and girls ranging from ages 5 to 14-year-olds. Ken Frey, the Commissioner of the group and the Head Coach...
SOLOMONS, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down

HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
wnav.com

Major milestone reached in the Hillman Garage rebuild celebrated

Annapolis officials and builders celebrated the topping out of the new Hillman Garage. That means all the concrete for the structure has been poured and is in place for the new garage that sits behind City Hall on Gorman Street. The rebuild of the garage is a long time in...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies

Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure

Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month

There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

