Bay Net
Students Compete, Place In VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown
WALDORF, Md. – The Eagles — a VEX Robotics team from North Point High School — was named a tournament champion at the Jan. 21 VEX Robotics Southern Maryland Showdown competition. Lucky Duckies, a community team made up of Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students in the Southern Maryland Robotics Club, shares the title of tournament champions with North Point. Both teams advance to the Maryland State Robotics Competition March 3 at Dundulk High School.
Bay Net
Calvert County Commissioners Designated January 2023 As National Mentoring Month
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners designated January 2023 as National Mentoring Month. Calvert County honors volunteer mentors that consistently demonstrate their commitment to helping youth thrive. Programs such as Calvert Mentors and Community Mentorship foster impactful and healthy relationships, promote communication skills, build...
Bay Net
Charles County Literacy Council Raises Over $7,000 At Annual Adult Spelling Bee Fundraiser
BRYANTOWN, Md. – This past Saturday night the Charles County Literacy Council held their annual adult spelling bee fundraiser at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bryantown in order to raise money for their organization. Recently, they were denied a grant from the National Book Foundation that would have...
Bay Net
NYC Housing Executive To Lead Housing Authority Of St. Mary’s County
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County (HASMC) announces Simone Ross, MPA as the new Executive Director for the organization. Ross comes to HASMC with more than 20 years of housing, medical, and mental health experience. “It is an honor and a privilege to serve...
Maryland school district educates kids on 'speciesism,’ oppression against plants, as part of BLM curriculum
A Maryland school district teaches a plan linked to Black Lives Matter that plants are oppressed and prompts students to identify "the places where they enjoy privilege."
wnav.com
Anne Arundel Medical Center's birthing center closed earlier this week
Earlier this week, Luminis closed the birthing center after 26 years of operation due to the low number of births there in the past several years. The midwives will now help deliver babies in the hospital, said Luminis spokesperson Justin McLeod. The birthing center delivered 31 babies last year, McLeod...
Bay Net
Local Youth Lacrosse Coach Encourages Parents To Get Involved
SOLOMONS, Md. – The Solomons Steelers Lacrosse team is a member of the Southern Maryland Youth Lacrosse Association (SMYLA). The group consists of multiple different teams split up by boys and girls ranging from ages 5 to 14-year-olds. Ken Frey, the Commissioner of the group and the Head Coach...
fox5dc.com
Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies
WASHINGTON - The Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum kicked out a dozen Catholic high school students and their chaperones for wearing beanies inscribed with pro-life messages. On Jan. 20, students and chaperones from Our Lady of the Rosary School based out of Greenville, South Carolina, traveled to Washington, D.C.,...
foxbaltimore.com
Howard County Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small steps down
HOWARD COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — On Wednesday, Howard County Public School officials announced that Board of Education member Christina Delmont-Small is stepping down from her position, effective immediately. Delmont-Small is leaving the Board to be able to focus her attention on the responsibilities of a new job she recently...
32-hour work week could happen for some Maryland companies
Delegate Vaughn Stewart of Montgomery County is sponsoring a bill to reward employers who allow a 32-hour work week.
Bay Net
School Resource Officer Investigating Possible Overdose At Benjamin Stoddert Middle School
WALDORF, Md. – On February 1, at 12:34 p.m., Charles County Emergency Medical Services responded to a home in Waldorf for the report of an overdose. Responders discovered a 14-year-old complaining of feeling ill after eating edibles that may have contained THC while at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School. A...
WUHF
Smithsonian requires 'immediate retraining' for staff after students kicked out for wearing pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum required staff there to undergo an "immediate retraining" after a group of students visiting during the annual March for Life in D.C. were kicked out of the museum for refusing to remove their hats that had pro-life messages on them.
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
'Say his name, Sergio Flores' | Student who reportedly overdosed at Wakefield High School dies
ARLINGTON, Va. — A student who reportedly overdosed in a bathroom at Wakefield High School on Tuesday has died, officials told WUSA9 on Thursday night. The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) told WUSA9 that the student was a freshman special education English learner. PTSA President Judith Davis said the...
wnav.com
Major milestone reached in the Hillman Garage rebuild celebrated
Annapolis officials and builders celebrated the topping out of the new Hillman Garage. That means all the concrete for the structure has been poured and is in place for the new garage that sits behind City Hall on Gorman Street. The rebuild of the garage is a long time in...
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
mymcmedia.org
County Loses Thousands of Acres of Trees, Forest Canopies
Montgomery County lost more than 4,000 acres of trees and forest canopies to development, the second highest amount out of all the counties in Maryland, according to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. According to a Hughes Center Report on Maryland forests, “Montgomery and Prince George’s [County], accounted for more than 44%...
Bay Journal
Wildlife refuge in Maryland pushing back against development pressure
Look down from 30,000 feet up in the sky, and a patch of green stands out amid the web of concrete and asphalt covering the landscape between Baltimore and Washington, DC. At the core of that verdant oasis is the Patuxent Research Refuge, 13,000 acres of forest, meadow and wetlands that a former U.S. senator once described as the “lungs” of the region. Established in 1936, it’s the only national wildlife refuge dedicated to research.
NBC Washington
‘A Little Bit and You Can Die': 5 Students in Mont. Co. Have Died From ODs This Month
There's a push to save lives after five students in Montgomery County, Maryland, died from opioid overdoses just this month, Councilmember Will Jawando says. On Monday, Jawando visited Northwood High School in Silver Spring as part of a listening tour and to share an urgent warning for students on the dangers of fentanyl: "It takes a little bit and you can die," Jawando said.
WTOP
Mr. Bake bringing substance and style to Prince George’s Co.
Kareem Queeman’s nickname is Mr. Bake and right now, his career is running way hotter than any of the ovens used to bake his desserts out of a ghost kitchen in Riverdale Park, Maryland. Queeman is someone you might recognize from various appearances on TV shows and Food Network...
