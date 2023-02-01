Read full article on original website
Black History Month on TV: ‘Black-ish,’ ‘Black Broadway’ & More Must-See Programming
As we move into February, it marks the start of Black History Month and the beginning of a packed slate of television programming celebrating Black stories, reflecting on history, and much more. Whether you’re seeking scripted content or documentary formats, there’s something for every viewer. Below, we’re rounding up some...
Julia Schlaepfer Thinks ‘1923’ Is ‘Building Towards’ John Dutton II Reveal
The first three episodes of 1923 served as a prologue to Spencer Dutton’s (Brandon Sklenar) return to Montana after six years away. He learns of the death of his brother, John Dutton Sr. (James Badge Dale) when fiancée Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer) reads his long-avoided letters from home aloud. Jolted to action, the couple will take the perilous journey from Africa to Montana in 1923 Episode 5 (the midseason premiere drops Sunday, February 5, on Paramount+).
‘A Christmas Story’ Mom Melinda Dillon Dies at 83
Melinda Dillon who is known for her roles in films such as Close Encounters of the Third Kind and A Christmas Story has died. She was 83 years old. The actress reportedly died on January 9, according to an obituary listing shared by her family. Born October 13, 1939, Dillon would have been 84 this fall. Dillon’s last onscreen appearances were in 2007 for the film Reign Over Me and the television series Heartland in which she featured for three episodes.
