Vermont State

10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families

Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
Friday Weathercast

Cold weather can wreak havoc on car engines. But there are a few things you can do -- to make sure you're not stuck waiting for a tow. Former Jay Peak owner accuses state officials for using him as 'pawn' in EB-5 scandal. Updated: 19 minutes ago. The former president...
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
Vt. bill aims to protect health care workers from violence

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law is aimed at deterring assaults against health care workers at health facilities. A Senate committee Wednesday heard from health care workers across the state about the dangers of physical and verbal assaults while working inside health care facilities. The proposed bill would...
Thursday Weathercast

Many ski areas plan to suspend lift operations Friday -- and possibly Saturday -- as frigid weather brings wind chills as high as minus 40. A spirited debate under the golden dome competing needs over dwindling federal cash. Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.
Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers

It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.
Forest zones help deer over-winter

A former Vermont state representative is featured in a new documentary about online harassment and the film is making its U.S. debut at the Statehouse on Tuesday. More fallout from that fight that broke out during a Vermont middle school basketball game: Fans will be banned from all home games in the district for the rest of the season.
