WCAX
Efforts to get Vermont’s homeless inside as temperatures plummet outside
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In freezing conditions like this, the best bet is to stay inside. But that can be a problem for people without permanent housing. That’s why community organizations across Vermont are ramping up operations to try to save lives. “The hardest part, I think, about being...
mynbc5.com
Lawmakers propose first-of-its-kind universal child care bill for Vermont families
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Child care —or a lack thereof — is a hot topic among parents, educators, and lawmakers across Vermont. On Friday morning, a new bill was introduced by top Democrats in Montpelier that aims to address the issue. The proposal would create a preschool program...
WCAX
State leaders propose temporary facility to house Vermont’s young offenders
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are proposing a new, temporary facility to house Vermont’s youngest offenders. Thursday, the Department for Children and Families presented a plan to build a secure modular facility on the campus of the Northwest Correctional Facility. The eight-bed facility and improvements to a separate...
nomadlawyer.org
10 Best Places to Live in Vermont for families
Places to Live in Vermont: With picturesque landscapes, four-season weather, towering mountains, and charming small towns, Vermont seems straight out of a storybook. It is also one of the safest states and offers a plethora of adventurous outdoor activities to enjoy its lush green surroundings. Couple that with a vibrant...
Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs
State officials say Vermont Correctional Industries has been losing money and doesn’t help people find jobs later. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont is shutting down some prison work programs.
WCAX
Ex-Jay Peak president claims the State of Vermont “covered up” Kingdom Con
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The former president of Jay Peak Resort Bill Stenger says the State of Vermont of “covered up” the $200 million fraud that sent him to federal prison. In a six-page affidavit obtained by Channel Three News, Stenger calls himself an “unknowing pawn.”. Stenger...
WCAX
Contaminated cannabis: State warns of pesticide in some Vermont pot
WCAX
Vermont Conversation: Kiah Morris continues her fight for justice
Morris has continued to fight back and speak out since resigning her seat as a state representative from Bennington. She stepped down out of concern for the safety of her family, but she has not stepped back. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Conversation: Kiah Morris continues her fight for justice .
WCAX
Biodiversity bill aims to ‘permanently protect’ 50% of Vt. state lands by 2050
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - To conserve or to develop? That is the question lawmakers continue to wrestle with in Montpelier, recognizing the need for housing and protecting the environment. A bill introduced in the Vermont House, H.126, looks to cut down the middle of both issues. The bill proposes having...
WCAX
Crunching the Numbers: SBHS students now required to take financial literacy class
WCAX
Weinberger calls on Vermont lawmakers to strengthen gun laws
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The mayor of Vermont’s largest city is asking lawmakers to strengthen gun reforms in a sweeping bill. The Senate Judiciary Committee is working on a bill aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of younger Vermonters. Friday, Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger asked lawmakers to...
This City in Vermont Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Vermont was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WCAX
Vt. bill aims to protect health care workers from violence
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new Vermont law is aimed at deterring assaults against health care workers at health facilities. A Senate committee Wednesday heard from health care workers across the state about the dangers of physical and verbal assaults while working inside health care facilities. The proposed bill would...
Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support
At issue is about $71 million in one-time housing money and $9.2 million earmarked for organic dairy farmers, neither of which were included in Gov. Phil Scott’s proposal. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Vermont House passes budget adjustment without GOP support.
WCAX
Vermont lawmakers pass a mid-year spending plan to the tune of $300 million Thursday.
‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action
Key state senators are proposing a constitutional amendment that would establish qualifications for sheriffs, on top of a bill that could get rid of sheriffs’ administrative fee for contract work their departments undertake. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Not enough oversight’: Scandals in Vermont sheriffs’ departments spur legislative action.
Mentoring Programs Help Vermont Youths But Desperately Need Volunteers
It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.
Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis
The Cannabis Control Board chair said the tainted product from Holland Cannabis had not been tested before it was sold and should never have been on store shelves because it was not registered with the board. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont Cannabis Control Board halts sale of contaminated cannabis.
WCAX
Forest zones help deer over-winter
