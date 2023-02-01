It doesn't take long to peg Hunter Townsend and Alex Gordon as old friends. It's clear in the way they reminisce, stumbling over details blurred by time, and in how comfortable they are pushing each other to try new things. A couple of years ago, the two flew in a small, single-engine plane, the adventurous Alex at the helm (alongside an instructor), the heights-averse Hunter sweating in the back.

VERMONT STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO