yourdailylocal.com
Allegheny Outdoor Club to Hike, Ski
TIDIOUTE, Pa. – The Allegheny Outdoor Club will hike and ski on Sunday, Feb. 5 in the Economite Road area near Tidioute. The meeting spot for the group will be Musante Street in Warren at 1:30 p.m. or the parking area on Economite Road at 2 p.m. This is a reschedule of a hike that was previously canceled.
yourdailylocal.com
One Water Art Contest Being Hosted by WCCD
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District (WCCD) is holding another art contest titled “One Water.”. It explores the concept that all creatures on earth share one water source. The WCCD is coordinating with the Warren County School District and other schools in the county with students in grades K-8.
erienewsnow.com
Father & Son Have One of Erie's Best 'Big Fish' Stories
There was a night over 30 years ago, when a huge fish was seen floating in the shallow waters of Lake Erie near Lawrence Park. The fish was brought to shore and it became big news back then. The father and son who found that whopper are still talking about it today.
A Plea From Western New York Snowmobile Clubs
The weather this winter has been less than ideal for those who love to ride a snowmobile. The ski resorts can make snow and there are reports that the conditions on the hills and slopes have been decent at times. The bitter cold air is here and the snow making machines are putting out plenty of snow.
yourerie
Evacuation mandatory in still burning train derailment fire
There is a shelter in place order for the rest of the community. Evacuation mandatory in still burning train derailment …. There is a shelter in place order for the rest of the community. Missouri inmate’s mother locked in visitation room …. Nearly 12 hours after arriving for her...
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Boys Fall at Elk County Catholic
ST. MARYS, Pa. – Colby Nussbaum and Michael Jacobs combined for 22 points in Elk County Catholic’s 51-27 home AML win over Sheffield. Nussbaum led the Crusaders with 12 points with Jacobs adding 10 points. Jordan Wasko added seven points for ECC. Connor Finch led Sheffield with 17...
wnynewsnow.com
St. Susan’s Center Demand On The Rise Due To Cold Temps
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — This week’s bitter winter cold is having a big impact on the needy of Jamestown, increasing demand for the city’s only soup kitchen. As temperatures drop, more people stop in for a meal and a warm place to eat it. “We’re...
Former rail line named Pennsylvania Trail of the Year
The 7.8 mile Mount Jewett to Kinzua Bridge Trail in McKean County has been named the 2023 Pennsylvania Trail of the Year. The trail is a section of the larger Knox & Kane Rail Trail and is a converted rail line used for walking, jogging, biking and horseback riding. “Congratulations...
erienewsnow.com
Harborcreek Township Plans to Revitalize Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Rd.
Harborcreek Township has plans to give the old Kmart Plaza on Buffalo Road new life. On Wednesday morning, Harborcreek supervisors took steps to begin redevelopment in the Kmart Plaza. They are hoping to get an appraisal and an offer to buy the property, supervisors have seen growth in the businesses...
yourdailylocal.com
West Forest’s Bayle Earns Second at Academic Competition
TIONESTA, Pa. – Forest Area’s Jeffrey Bayle, a West Forest student, recently took second place in an academic competition against neighboring high schools including A-C Valley, Brookville, Clarion, Clarion-Limestone, Cranberry, Dubois, Titusville, and Union. Bayle finished just one correct answer behind the winner. Joining Bayle in representing Forest...
wnynewsnow.com
Cold Air Recedes, Above Average Temperatures Ahead
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Arctic air will make its way out of the area over the next couple days, leading to well above average temperatures for much of the upcoming week. We’ll remain dry for the remainder of Saturday. Temperatures will still be below average today, but...
theramblernews.com
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Erie man charged in Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam
An Erie man is facing charges Wednesday for allegedly lying about providing a Jeep to a fake raffle winner in the Great Lakes Jeep Jam raffle scam. Preston Devenney, 53, has been charged with a first-degree felony count of dealing in unlawful proceeds and intent to promote, two third-degree felony counts of perjury, and a […]
The Anna Shelter accepting laundry donations
The Anna Shelter has announced that they are in need of laundry detergent and are accepting donations of all sizes. Donations can be dropped off at the shelter, any of their clinics, or shipped to them via Amazon, Walmart or Sam’s Club. The Anna Shelter is located at 1555 E 10th St in Erie and […]
Erie firefighters battle building fire on East Avenue
Erie firefighters battled mother nature as they fought a structure fire along East Avenue Friday afternoon. Calls went out for that fire shortly after 3 p.m. Friday afternoon. Initial reports said that the fire started in the building’s roof. That structure is reportedly part of AIM Recycling. No word on whether or not anyone was […]
erienewsnow.com
Plumbers Give Advice to Prevent Frozen Pipes
As temperatures continue to fall in Erie, plumbers say the best way to keep your pipes from freezing this winter is to keep them warm, and keep water moving. "You should see if there's any drafty areas in the house that could possibly cause freezing pipes," said Tim Stasiewski, General Manager of TJ's Plumbing & Heating. "We [also] usually say to leave at least one faucet trickle a little bit."
PSP investigating early morning accident on Edinboro Road
Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean Hose Company responded to an accident at the intersection of Reichert and Edinboro Road. According to witnesses at the scene, a Jeep hit a PennDOT Plow Truck. The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. One person was transported […]
Erie residents voice concerns on Greengarden Bikeway Project
Several city residents spoke out against a plan to implement a bikeway on Greengarden Blvd. that would run from West 12th Street to West 38th Street. Many are concerned about what these changes would mean for street parking in their neighborhood. Others voiced their concerns over the safety of these bike plans. Residents stated traffic […]
Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
