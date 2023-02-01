ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Low bond revoked after violation for man accused of shooting pregnant woman

By Kiara Hay
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bh56G_0kYVyNrT00

A man who was out on bond for attempted murder at a Detroit gas station allegedly committed another crime over the weekend, according to police.

Torrion Hudson, the man accused of shooting a young woman at a Detroit gas station, walked free with a GPS tether following another emergency bond hearing held on Friday morning.

After violating the conditions of Friday's bond agreement, Hudson was once again in court Wednesday for another emergency bond hearing.

Hudson's actions were called "egregious" by 36th District Court Judge Patricia Jefferson who revoked his bond and remanded him into custody at the Wayne County Jail.

RELATED: Man charged with attempted murder accused of another crime while out on bond

Hudson was able to post bail on Jan. 13 after his bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000. He was initially released without a tether .

Keta Moore says getting the news has her at a breaking point. Hudson is accused of choking, robbing and shooting Moore's daughter Kyla in the neck.

"I have been strong for so long trying to help my daughter heal," Moore said.

But that strength is growing shaky and her spirits are despondent after learning that the stranger who violently shot her daughter in the neck in late December is back in police custody for assaulting his pregnant girlfriend over the weekend.

"My daughter almost died-and just to find out this woman, the condition she is in, this could have been avoided. I am upset," Moore said.

22-year-old Torrion Hudson is accused of attempting to shoot his girlfriend, according to her aunt Patrice Young.

"I was getting off work-the police had called me and said that he had jumped on her and he shot the house with other witnesses in there 3 to 5 times," she said.

The fear for one of his victims who has now undergone four lung surgeries multiplied.

"I am always mad. And then I am having flashbacks on top of that. Then, letting him out, made it worse," Moore said.

But Hudson is back behind bars for allegedly violently attacking another pregnant girlfriend. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office held an emergency bond hearing Wednesday morning, which is now pushed to the afternoon, to argue that Hudson's bond should be revoked.

"You're violent and I knew, I knew what he was capable of," Moore said. "He shows who he is."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Woman convicted of murdering her child's father in 2021 stabbing

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 24-year-old woman who stabbed the father of her child to death two years ago has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Damia Imani Foster, who was 22 at the time of the incident, was convicted after a jury trial Feb. 2, Wayne County Prosecutors said Thursday. She's scheduled to be sentenced to prison in March.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of shooting teen gets bond revoked after second arrest

Detroit — Torrion Hudson's bond was revoked during a Wednesday court hearing after the 22-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault of two victims after previously being accused of choking, shooting and robbing 19-year-old Kyla Moore in December. Hudson was arrested in December and his bond was initially set at...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police: Missing 3 rappers were killed upstairs in abandoned apartment, dumped in basement

FOX 2 (WJBK) - Police have confirmed the bodies were the three missing rap artists found in an abandoned apartment complex in Highland Park. Sources tell FOX 2 – Friday morning, a man from Detroit was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee, in connection to the murder of the three aspiring rappers. He is being held on a parole violation down there. Meanwhile, another man was brought into custody, in the last week here in Detroit – for questioning in the case.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit mom of shooting victim wants investigation after suspect arrested while on bond

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man, who is accused of shooting and robbing a teenager in December and then released on bond, is now back in police custody after allegedly committing another violent crime. Torrion Hudson, 22, was arrested for assaulting the mother of his child and her mother in a domestic violence incident while he was out on bond. On Wednesday, Hudson virtually appeared in court where his bond was revoked. "It's too late now because he already harmed somebody and it's like I told you so. Like the judges, I told you so. You didn't listen. That's what you get. Now...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Former Westland officer found not guilty of punching, strangling girlfriend

WESTLAND, Mich. – A former Westland officer has been found not guilty after his girlfriend accused him of punching and strangling her several times following a wedding reception. Sebastian Iavasile was arrested around 2 a.m. Aug. 22, 2021, after his now-ex-girlfriend accused him of punching her multiple times while...
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Second teen charged in Detroit New Year's Eve death of 15-year-old boy

A second teenager has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 15-year-old boy at a hotel in Detroit on New Year's Eve, according to prosecutors. The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with second-degree murder, discharge at a building causing death and two felony weapons charges, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said in a press release. He is adult designated, which means if he is convicted the judge can sentence him as a juvenile, as an adult or create a blended sentence that gives the option of adult prison if he is not rehabilitated.
DETROIT, MI
WNEM

Mother’s fear confirmed after son’s body found

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A mother’s fears were confirmed when her son, one of the three rappers who went missing in Detroit, was found dead. On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Lorrie Kemp told TV5 that her son Armani Kelly, from Oscoda, was one of the three men who had been reported missing.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan officer accused of punching, strangling girlfriend found not guilty

WESTLAND, MI – A Michigan police officer who was accused of punching and strangling his girlfriend has been found not guilty by a jury, according to his attorney. Sebastian Iavasile was charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm and two counts of domestic violence in connection with two separate incidents involving his girlfriend during August 2021, according to defense attorney Aaron J. Boria. He was accused of punching her multiple times and attempting to strangle her.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Family wants justice in murder of 45-year-old Detroit woman

DETROIT – A reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a 45-year-old Detroit woman. Davina Brooks was getting into her vehicle in front of her home when she was shot and killed. The shooting happened at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 15,...
DETROIT, MI
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News

39K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy