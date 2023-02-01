Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 4
Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”
Johnson City Press
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert
Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
Johnson City Press
Church news
Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
Johnson City Press
West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
Johnson City Press
Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport
KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Johnson City Press
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began her career in...
Johnson City Press
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department’s second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who...
Johnson City Press
Dobyns-Bennett scores pair of blowout wins over Science Hill
KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.
Johnson City Press
Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup
Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Tennessee High downs Elizabethton behind Brown's 18
ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym. Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up...
Johnson City Press
New Carter County Sports Hall of Fame class revealed
The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame revealed its 2023 class on Friday. Bound for enshrinement from Elizabethton High are Travis Johns, Roger Childers, Johnny Goodwin, Valnessha Redd, Phil Pierce and Shawn Witten.
Johnson City Press
U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV
NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
Johnson City Press
Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City
Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
Johnson City Press
Candus Wells suffers from heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The Summer Wells family shared on its blog findsummerwells.com Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently had several emergency room trips for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who went missing more than a year ago on June 15, 2021, and will turn seven Saturday.
Johnson City Press
ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie
East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
