Johnson City, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 4

Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert

Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Church news

Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, 197 Suncrest St., Gray: Bible study for all ages will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday. Worship services will be conducted at 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Family Fellowship, Patch Club and Ridge Point Teens will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Bus transportation will be provided on Sunday morning. Live-streaming and a nursery will be available for all services. Sunday’s 11 a.m. service will be broadcast on 96.3 FM. Information, visit buffaloridgebaptist.org or call 423-477-3311.
GRAY, TN
Johnson City Press

Contractor Worley gives $5,000 to help TCAT construction program in Kingsport

KINGSPORT — A contractor at Eastman Chemical Co. last week, Jan. 26, ceremoniously took in its first two work-based learning interns from Dobyns-Bennett High School. Wednesday morning, six days later, that same contractor presented a $5,000 oversized check to benefit the Building Trades Institute at TCAT Elizabethton new operation in the former Sullivan North High School building Kingsport owns. TCAT stands for Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Dobyns-Bennett scores pair of blowout wins over Science Hill

KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill basketball rivalry was decidedly one-sided Friday night at the Tribe Athletic Complex with a pair of 34-point blowouts. The defending Class 4A state champion Indians romped a 72-38 win in the boys’ game to wrap up the Big Five Conference regular-season championship. It came after D-B routed Science Hill 59-25 in the girls’ contest.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Boone, Crockett set for Freedom Hall matchup

Daniel Boone and David Crockett have met in football at East Tennessee State’s Memorial Stadium and Memorial Center. On Friday night, the Pioneers and Trailblazers basketball teams will meet in ETSU’s basketball venue, Johnson City’s Freedom Hall.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Tennessee High downs Elizabethton behind Brown's 18

ELIZABETHTON — Colin Brown led a trio of Vikings in scoring with 18 points as Tennessee High racked up another Upper Lakes Conference win on Friday night, toppling Elizabethton 62-42 at John Treadway Gym. Creed Musick threw in 16 points while Brandon Dufore contributed 12. The Vikings were up...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

New Carter County Sports Hall of Fame class revealed

The Carter County Sports Hall of Fame revealed its 2023 class on Friday. Bound for enshrinement from Elizabethton High are Travis Johns, Roger Childers, Johnny Goodwin, Valnessha Redd, Phil Pierce and Shawn Witten.
Johnson City Press

U.S. 23 rockfall above Powell Valley totals SUV

NORTON – A driver was injured and passenger escaped injury after Tuesday’s rockfall along U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. Virginia State Trooper J. Serrac said Wednesday that a Toyota SUV collided with a boulder that fell from the mountainside above southbound U.S. Route 23 south of the Powell Valley Overlook around 7:45 p.m.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Energetic effort by Boone leads to big win over Gate City

Daniel Boone got its usual big output from Jamar Livingston on Wednesday night against Gate City. It was the long-distance shots made by others that got the crowd excited in the Trailblazers’ 60-41 rout of the Blue Devils in the interstate matchup at Boones Creek Elementary School.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

Candus Wells suffers from heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The Summer Wells family shared on its blog findsummerwells.com Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently had several emergency room trips for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who went missing more than a year ago on June 15, 2021, and will turn seven Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

ETSU's football team bolstered by return of Riddell, Huzzie

East Tennessee State is still looking for a quarterback to add to its latest recruiting class, but at least George Quarles has an ace in the hole. Tyler Riddell, who had one of the top passing seasons in school history two years ago, took his name out of the NCAA’s transfer portal and will be back with the Bucs when spring practice opens in April.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

