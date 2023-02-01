ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WKYC

Cleveland Heights institute working to teach the next generation of DJs

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At the SoundBender Institute in Cleveland Heights, they are ushering in the next generation of DJs. Whether you're listening to a podcast, hearing a melody in the background as you shop, or even attending a wedding, music plays a large role in our day-to-day lives. And the true stars behind some of life's most magical moments are DJs. But it's art form that must be learned and then successfully executed.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks with 3News' Russ Mitchell at Kent State University

CLEVELAND — Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was in Northeast Ohio on Thursday evening. Dr. King was at Kent State University to serve as the keynote speaker for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Afterwards, she sat down with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell for a conversation that included thoughts on her parents' legacy, the death of Tyre Nichols, and more.
KENT, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in

AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
AKRON, OH
wkar.org

Black College Football Hall of Fame: Journey to Canton

Sun Feb. 5 at 5:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A new hall of fame celebrates the rich legacy of football at historically black colleges. “Headed to Canton” is often used synonymously when referring to an NFL player who will one day be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio. Now, more than 50 year later, heading to Canton has expanded to include collegiate football. In 2019, the Black College Football Hall of Fame was officially welcomed to the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
CANTON, OH
WKYC

'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest

CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
CLEVELAND, OH
27 First News

Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Akron men's basketball takes over 1st in MAC with 67-55 win over rival Kent State

AKRON, Ohio — Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points as Akron beat Kent State 67-55 on Friday in a rivalry showdown for first place in the MAC. Castaneda shot 6 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Zips (17-6, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 19 points while going 4 of 6 and 10 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 17 rebounds and three blocks. Garvin Clarke recorded eight points, and the Zips picked up their eighth straight victory.
AKRON, OH
27 First News

Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
