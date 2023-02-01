Read full article on original website
WKYC
Cleveland Heights institute working to teach the next generation of DJs
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — At the SoundBender Institute in Cleveland Heights, they are ushering in the next generation of DJs. Whether you're listening to a podcast, hearing a melody in the background as you shop, or even attending a wedding, music plays a large role in our day-to-day lives. And the true stars behind some of life's most magical moments are DJs. But it's art form that must be learned and then successfully executed.
3 Questions: Betsy Kling shares her love of meteorology with I Promise student reporter
AKRON, Ohio — "Why did you become a mythologist?," was the first question our own Betsy Kling was asked when she sat down with a student reporter from the I Promise School. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Dr. Bernice King, daughter of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., speaks with 3News' Russ Mitchell at Kent State University
CLEVELAND — Dr. Bernice King, the youngest child of civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., was in Northeast Ohio on Thursday evening. Dr. King was at Kent State University to serve as the keynote speaker for its Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration. Afterwards, she sat down with 3News anchor and managing editor Russ Mitchell for a conversation that included thoughts on her parents' legacy, the death of Tyre Nichols, and more.
veranda.com
How This U.S. City Is Honoring Sojourner Truth's Activism Through Preservation
Much of the work of historic preservation in America is just that—preserving the places and sites where significant cultural moments occurred to tell the full story of the role they played in American society. But what happens when these physical sites no longer exist?. When it comes to African...
Grace House provides lessons in compassion for University of Akron nursing students
AKRON, Ohio — Nursing is often considered the backbone of our health care system. And across Northeast Ohio, nursing schools are preparing the next generation of transformational medical professionals. The University of Akron's Nursing School is providing its students with invaluable lessons in comfort and compassion, thanks to a place called Grace House.
spectrumnews1.com
Dedication planned to honor those involved when Akron road caved in
AKRON, Ohio — This summer, the families and friends of two young heroes and a little girl will gather at the bottom of Memorial Parkway for a dedication ceremony to recognize those who died and those who gave aid when in 1964 the roadway caved in, pulling a car into a deep, muck-filled pit.
First News meteorologist gets visit from special 7-year-old guest
First News had a special guest Friday at WKBN, and this person loves weather.
WOUB
Former Assistant U.S. Attorney Marlon Primes values the start he got at Ohio University and WOUB
ATHENS, OH – When Marlon Primes came to Ohio University from Akron, Ohio in the early 1980s, he wanted to be a news anchor or reporter. Little did he know that he would end up using his voice in a different way. “There was a couple of people I...
You can tour a Cleveland landmark believed to be linked to Underground Railroad
One of Cleveland’s oldest historic landmarks, which is believed to be linked to the Underground Railroad, still stands tucked in between new towering buildings and structures in University Circle.
wkar.org
Black College Football Hall of Fame: Journey to Canton
Sun Feb. 5 at 5:30PM on WKAR-HD 23.1 & STREAMING | A new hall of fame celebrates the rich legacy of football at historically black colleges. “Headed to Canton” is often used synonymously when referring to an NFL player who will one day be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located in Canton, Ohio. Now, more than 50 year later, heading to Canton has expanded to include collegiate football. In 2019, the Black College Football Hall of Fame was officially welcomed to the campus of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
'We need to stick together': Northeast Ohio groups react as Tyre Nichols is laid to rest
CLEVELAND — As the Memphis community mourned the loss of Tyre Nichols on Wednesday, grief was also felt in Northeast Ohio. Nichols' death at the hands of Memphis police officers was captured on body camera footage, and has drawn national attention. "My hat does go off to the folks running the police department out there that immediately fired the police who were involved on the city level. But there are some county level officials too that still need to be held to account," said Kayla Griffin, president of the Cleveland branch of the NAACP.
Ohio high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’
After months of planning Cardinal Local Schools abruptly canceled its musical claiming it was "vulgar."
27 First News
Nelson Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. Nelson Clark will be held Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church, 1507 Hillman Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. Nelson “Nick” Clark, 72, of Youngstown, entered eternal rest on Saturday, January 28, 2023,...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
Akron men's basketball takes over 1st in MAC with 67-55 win over rival Kent State
AKRON, Ohio — Xavier Castaneda scored 24 points as Akron beat Kent State 67-55 on Friday in a rivalry showdown for first place in the MAC. Castaneda shot 6 for 14 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free throw line for the Zips (17-6, 9-1 Mid-American Conference). Enrique Freeman added 19 points while going 4 of 6 and 10 of 12 from the free throw line, and he also had 17 rebounds and three blocks. Garvin Clarke recorded eight points, and the Zips picked up their eighth straight victory.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland parent wants teacher fired after video surfaces of her calling students homophobic slurs
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shocking video from inside a school gives a listen to a teacher berating an elementary school classroom using gay slurs. At least one parent tells 19 News they want that teacher fired. “What are you gay? Purple slippers, what are you gay? H***, h***.”. Slurs allegedly...
Cuyahoga jury finds Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven not a nuisance
It took a Cuyahoga County jury about 20-minutes to decide a Cleveland Heights outdoor pizza oven was not a nuisance, ending yet another chapter to a nearly six-year neighborhood battle.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announces distribution of $68 million in grants to improve safety at 945 schools
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Just a few days after giving his State of the State address, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited Lakewood High School Thursday morning to “promote his recently announced priorities and initiatives outlined in his budget proposal.”. That's where DeWine said another $68 million was being distributed...
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Fun Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Ohio, you should add the following towns to your list.
27 First News
Larry D. Sly, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Larry D. Sly, 67 of Youngstown, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Mercy Health St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital,. Mr. Sly was born December 20, 1955, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Albert Sly and Walletta Crockett. He attended Youngstown City Schools...
