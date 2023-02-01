Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
Everything to Know about the 2023 Grammy Awards
Who's hosting, who's set to perform, who's up for the most awards, and which surprise A-listers we hope to see take the stage
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs
All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
Grammys will pay tribute to 3 beloved musicians
NEW YORK -- During Sunday night's Grammy Awards, performers will pay tribute to three beloved musicians.Kacey Musgraves will perform "Coal Miner's Daughter" in memory of Loretta Lynn, who died in October.Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie, who died in November, will be remembered in a tribute by Sheryl Crow, Bonnie Raitt and Mick Fleetwood.Rapper Takeoff, from the group Migos, will also be honored.You can watch the Grammy Awards this Sunday at 8 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on Paramount+.
MTV
From Anitta To Wet Leg, Get To Know The Grammys Best New Artist Nominees
The coveted Best New Artist award at the Grammys has the power to catapult a relatively obscure if not entirely unknown artist to great heights. Some of the biggest names in music history have had their careers transformed by this accomplishment. Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera, Maroon 5, Chance the Rapper, and Megan Thee Stallion have each won in this category, and their respective success speaks for itself.
Bustle
Taylor Swift May Miss The 2023 Grammys For Reasons Fans Know “All Too Well”
For Taylor Swift, the 2023 Grammys could be considered a relatively quiet award show. During the 2023 eligibility period, the singer only released Red (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2012 album Red which was already Grammy-nominated for Album of the Year. But that didn’t stop her from still landing an impressive four nominations, including Song of the Year for “All Too Well (10-Minute Version),” making fans wonder if Swift will be attending or perhaps even performing on Music’s Biggest Night, which will take place on Feb. 5.
Here’s How Much Beyoncé, Harry Styles and More Grammy-Nominated Musicians Are Worth
Music's biggest night is happening this weekend. Hosted by Trevor Noah, the 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The star-studded award show will air live from Los...
musictimes.com
Grammys 2023 Performers Announced But Still No Word For Taylor Swift, Beyonce
The first wave of Grammy Awards performers were finally announced, but the A-listers like Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Harry Styles have yet to confirm their attendance. According to The Recording Academy, the first eight Grammy 2023 performers are finally unveiled. Sam Smith and Kim Petras, both nominated for Best Pop...
Bustle
Beyoncé’s Presence At The 2023 Grammys Is Not Guaranteed
Beyoncé is about to break your soul (and wallet) on her just-announced Renaissance World Tour, leading the Beyhive to wonder if she’ll also dazzle fans at the 2023 Grammys. The “CUFF IT” singer is the most nominated artist with an impressive nine nods, including Album of the Year for her critically acclaimed Renaissance album and Record and Song of the Year for “BREAK MY SOUL.” If she wins four of her nominations, she will break the record for the most Grammy wins of all time. However, Queen Bey’s presence on Music’s Biggest Night is not a guarantee.
Jay-Z to Perform at Grammys With DJ Khaled
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys, where he is nominated for five awards and his wife Beyoncé could break the record for most all-time wins. A source confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that the rap superstar will participate in a performance of “God Did,” Jay-Z’s collaboration with DJ Khaled that is nominated for three awards, including song of the year, best rap song and best rap performance. John Legend, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Fridayy are also featured on the track.More from The Hollywood ReporterTrevor Noah, Jared Leto, Machine Gun Kelly and More Attend Spotify's Best New Artist Party Ahead...
45 of Rock’s Biggest Grammy Winners
The Grammy Awards celebrate the best music every year from a wide range of genres, and rock is no exception. Many of rock’s biggest names have been celebrated on “music’s biggest night,” occasionally even leaving with more trophies than they can carry. There have been a...
Watch Miranda Lambert’s Performance of ‘Geraldene’ at the 2022 CMA Awards
Miranda Lambert included the song “Geraldene” on her collaboration album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and John Randall and her 2022 album Palomino. The country singer performed “Geraldene” at the 2022 Country Music Association Awards. Fans can watch the performance below. Miranda Lambert performed ‘Geraldene’...
2023 Grammy Awards: Best Rock Album Predictions
Which artists will walk away with the Best Rock Album Grammy? We predict The Black Keys will win the category.
Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Many More to Perform at MusiCares Concert Honoring Motown’s Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson
The initial round of performers for the MusiCares Persons of the Year 2023 benefit gala — honoring Motown founder Berry Gordy and the label’s iconic artist Smokey Robinson — have been announced: Jimmie Allen, Brandi Carlile, Chloe X Halle, Sheryl Crow, Four Tops, Lalah Hathaway, The Isley Brothers, Samara Joy, John Legend, Michael Mcdonald, Pj Morton, Mumford & Sons, Lionel Richie, The Temptations, Trombone Shorty, Valerie Simpson, Molly Tuttle, Rita Wilson, Dionne Warwick, and Sebastián Yatra will all perform at the event, which takes place Friday, Feb. 3 — just two days before the Grammy Awards — at the Los Angeles...
Bad Bunny could make history at the 65th Grammy Awards
Bad Bunny could make history at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday. His record-breaking "Un Verano Sin Ti" could become the first Spanish-language album to win the top prize in the history of the Recording Academy. The Puerto Rican rapper is nominated to the album of the year award alongside...
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
A Country Fan’s Cheat Sheet to the 2023 Grammy Awards
The 65th Grammy Awards show is fast approaching, and as always, the ceremony will honor the biggest accomplishments by recording artists across all musical genres — including country music. With any all-genre awards show, fans are bound to find some portions of the event more riveting than others: Some...
Bustle
Here’s How You Can Watch The Grammys 2023 In The UK
Grammys weekend is upon us. The Annual Grammy Awards — aka music’s biggest night of the year — is set to stun once again with another round of electrifying live performances, future meme fodder, and celebrations for notable winners and their work. Families across the U.S. are...
NBC Sports
Everything to know about the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance
The halftime show for Super Bowl LVII is set up to deliver one of the most memorable solo performances in history. Rihanna, a once in a generational artist, will take center stage on Feb. 12 in Glendale, Arizona. She is set to steal the show at Super Bowl in State Farm Stadium -- home of the Arizona Cardinals -- in a contest between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles. Rihanna is a nine-time Grammy Award winner, a 12-time Billboard Music Award winner and has recently been nominated for Best Original Song [Lift Me Up] at the upcoming Academy Awards.
2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)
On Sunday, February 5th, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Consequence will present a live blog of the 2023 Grammys, recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening. The majority of the 2023 Grammys...
How To Watch Grammys 2023 and Livestream the Ceremony Free Online
Beyoncé is the top nominee at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, but so far the singer has not been confirmed as a performer.
Comments / 0