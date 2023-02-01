TRON confirmed that it sided with the idea of taxing cryptos if it supported healthy growth. The latest FOMC meeting could result in TRX’s upside. The harsh events of the crypto market in 2022 have certainly called for a deeper focus on regulation. As a result, this will allow governments to implement taxes for the crypto market. Similarly, the TRON [TRX] network confirmed that it was open-minded to the idea of taxing cryptocurrencies if it would help the industry grow in the right direction.

2 DAYS AGO