Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Government proposes $1 billion to house New York migrantsJake WellsNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
News 12
NYPD: Officer who was shot in head dies; suspect is in custody
The NYPD has confirmed that 26-year-old NYPD Officer Adeed Fayaz has died at Brookdale Hospital. He was gravely injured on Saturday night in a shooting in Brooklyn. NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn. Jones was taken into custody late on Monday night.
Police: Suspect in NYPD officer shooting arrested at Rockland motel
NYPD officials briefed the media Tuesday morning, identifying the suspect as Randy Jones, 38, of Brooklyn.
News 12
NYPD officer from Deer Park dies after Brooklyn shooting; suspect charged with murder
Family, friends and the NYPD are mourning the loss of an officer from Deer Park. The family of officer Adeed Fayaz, 26, made the difficult decision to take him off life support on Tuesday night. Many are remembering officer Fayaz - including his Deer Park community. Special prayers were held...
Sources: Officer shot in the head inside locker room of 47th Precinct
Sources say a police officer appeared to have suffered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head inside the locker room.
News 12
Sources: Police track down person of interest in connection to shooting of off-duty NYPD officer to Rockland hotel
Law enforcement sources tell News 12 that police have taken a person into custody they say is connected to the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in Brooklyn. Sources say that this person was tracked to a hotel in Rockland County. NYPD and Clarkstown police officers were in and out...
News 12
Police: Shooting in Canarsie leaves man in critical condition
A shooting in Canarsie Monday morning left a man in critical condition, police say. The shooting took place just before 10 a.m. on Paerdegat 1st Street, according to authorities. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.
Vigil held for worker fatally shot at Yonkers bar last year
The group remembered Antonio Antoine-Fils, a Montvale, New Jersey resident, as giving, sweet, and "an amazing kid."
News 12
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
A newly released surveillance video shows who could be the person responsible for killing a councilwoman from Sayreville last week. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot multiple times while sitting in her SUV outside of her home at the Camelot at La Mer complex. The killing happened on Feb. 1. The...
Police: Wallkill neighbors involved in attempted hammer attack
An investigation revealed 36-year-old Letoya Washington came at two of her neighbors with a hammer, authorities say.
Bridgeport police add patrols after 2 homicides in close proximity within hours
The two homicides happened seven hours and a couple miles apart but are not connected, according to police.
Officials: Teen indicted for bringing loaded pistol into Nanuet HS
The district attorney's office says the juvenile offender faces charges of possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Police: Men killed in two separate Bridgeport shootings just hours apart
Police say they are still actively investigating both shootings and trying to track down the people responsible.
News 12
Source: Person of interest in custody for shooting of off-duty NYPD officer from Deer Park
A person of interest is in custody in connection to the shooting of an off-duty police officer from Deer Park, a source tells News 12. The 26-year-old officer remained on life support Monday after he was shot in Brooklyn over the weekend after police say he arranged on social media to meet up with the seller of a car in East New York on Saturday evening.
Authorities: Off-duty Tuxedo Park police officer arrested for domestic violence
Officer Adam Basilicata was arrested for harassment by town of Cornwall police on Jan. 28.
News 12
Police: Man found shot inside vehicle in Bridgeport dies from injuries
Bridgeport police say they responded to calls Monday about a person injured inside a vehicle. Police say 26-year-old Tyheem Scales, of Naugatuck, was found inside a vehicle in a parking lot behind 974 William Street with multiple gunshot wounds. Officials say Scales was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was...
News 12
Judge seals arrest warrant for Stamford mom whose son was buried in park
A Stamford mom whose toddler son was found buried in a local park was arraigned Monday, but there's still little known about the case against her. Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, was arrested Friday on charges of risk of injury to a minor, hindering prosecution, tampering with evidence, and cruelty to persons in connection to her two-year-old's death. A judge has sealed her arrest warrant until Feb. 16.
Police: Two suspects wanted for multiple violent Brooklyn robberies
Police say the pair entered the Wiz Khalifa Smoke Shop on Livonia Avenue last Sunday and took rolling papers without paying.
News 12
Goshen HS student arrested after teen sickened by marijuana edible
Police say a typical day at Goshen High School turned into a frightening medical emergency for a 16-year-old boy Monday after he ate one or more THC-laced edibles. The Goshen High School student was taken to the hospital by ambulance after he reported feeling light-headed, dizzy and tired. Police discovered...
NYPD: 15-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, in Soundview house fire
The teenager is facing a slew of charges, including murder, arson, assault, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.
Suffolk police: 82-year-old woman believed to be dead at funeral home was still breathing
Police say the woman was transported to a Miller Place funeral home Saturday around 1:30 p.m. before it was discovered at 2:09 p.m. that she was still breathing.
