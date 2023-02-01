ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Demetrius Pearson

Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men

If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle

Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Tara Blair Ball

Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships

The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
psychologytoday.com

Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?

A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Phys.org

Understanding and embracing intercultural tensions and differences in teams

"Teamwork makes the dream work." It's a popular phrase used to describe the merits of working in teams to get things done. When applied successfully, creating and collaborating with coworkers can produce results that surpass a single individual's contribution. In the past, teams were mostly homogeneous because this was the...
Zoe Dixon

45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study

‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
psychologytoday.com

Having Fun Together Is a Key to Relationship Satisfaction

It is important to maintain and build connection. Having fun together is an indicator of relationship satisfaction. Fun times boost the positive perspective in your relationship. The Gottman Institute spends a lot of time researching what makes couples succeed. One thing they find consistently that couples that report higher relationship...
Ujwal Sharma

The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives

Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
A. U. IGNATIUS

Societal myth about men

There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
suggest.com

Women Share How Their Baby Boomer Parents Set Them Up For Relationships With Man-Children

Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. During her 2018 book...
Stacy Ann

Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships

Trouble is brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach face constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggle to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.

