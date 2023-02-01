Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CNBC
Here’s the No. 1 phrase used in successful relationships, say psychologists who studied 40,000 couples
Dr. John Gottman and Dr. Julie Schwartz Gottman, Contributors@GottmanInst. For the past 50 years, we've been putting love under the microscope. As psychologists, we've studied more than 40,000 partners about to begin couples therapy. We've also been happily married to each other for 35 years, so we know a thing or two about successful relationships.
Opinion: Phrases That Cause Emotional Attraction In Men
If you're looking for ways to amp up the romance in your life, here are some of the most popular phrases that cause emotional attraction in men. There's nothing like a little romance to spice up your life. Whether it's making out, cuddling up on the couch or taking a walk around the city, there are many ways that men and women can express their love for each other.
Opinion: Navigating A Relationship With A Partner Who Has a Different Social Circle
Navigating a relationship with a partner with a different lifestyle or social circle can be challenging, but it's not impossible. It's important to remember that we all have different backgrounds and experiences shaping our perspectives and values and that having different lifestyles and social circles is okay. With the right approach, you can support your partner and help to strengthen your relationship.
Recognizing and Addressing Emotional Disconnection in Relationships
The signs your partner is planning on breaking up with you may already be there. “Quiet Quitting,” or “doing the minimum requirements of one’s job and putting in no more time, effort, or enthusiasm than absolutely necessary,” became all the rage as more and more people were experiencing poor work-life balance, burnout, and low job satisfaction.
Opinion: Why Intelligent Women Attract Narcissistic Men Despite Their Intelligence
Why does this happen despite the fact that intelligent women are often viewed as being more desirable than their less-intelligent counterparts?. Narcissists are often seen as the bad guys of the dating world. But what about intelligent women who choose to enter into relationships with these self-centered, arrogant personalities?
psychologytoday.com
Why Are So Many Men So Passive in Their Relationships?
A common complaint from partners is that the other is passive, doesn't initiate, and needs to step up to handle responsibilities. Drivers may include seeing the relationship in terms of traditional roles, avoiding conflict, having ADHD, and feeling criticized or neglected. Changing these patterns means addressing their underlying problems, crafting...
Phys.org
Understanding and embracing intercultural tensions and differences in teams
"Teamwork makes the dream work." It's a popular phrase used to describe the merits of working in teams to get things done. When applied successfully, creating and collaborating with coworkers can produce results that surpass a single individual's contribution. In the past, teams were mostly homogeneous because this was the...
Navigating a Happily Ever After, A Guide for Young Men in a Relationship with a Woman Over Sixty
Living happily with a partner, regardless of age, requires open communication, mutual respect, and a willingness to compromise. Here are a few tips for a young man to help him maintain a happy and healthy relationship with a woman over sixty:
45% Of Women Will Be Single by Choice by 2030, According to Study
‘Women are not as smart as men, because their brain is smaller.’ Did you grow up with this axiom? A lot of women did. I remember a family dinner as a child when my uncle clearly and emphatically stated that women’s brain capacity is smaller than men’s. There were 8 people at the table, equally divided between genders. Nobody batted an eyelid.
20 Ways to Achieve Street Smart Wisdom for Leaders and Entrepreneurs
Leaders need to be street-smart to stay ahead of the curve, make educated decisions and continue to be successful.
psychologytoday.com
Having Fun Together Is a Key to Relationship Satisfaction
It is important to maintain and build connection. Having fun together is an indicator of relationship satisfaction. Fun times boost the positive perspective in your relationship. The Gottman Institute spends a lot of time researching what makes couples succeed. One thing they find consistently that couples that report higher relationship...
The Importance of Self-Esteem and Confidence in Our Lives
Self-esteem and confidence are two important aspects of our overall well-being. They are closely related and often intertwined, and both play a significant role in how we view ourselves and interact with others. Building self-esteem and confidence can be a lifelong journey, and it requires a combination of understanding and practice.
Societal myth about men
There are many myths and misconceptions about men that have been perpetuated in society for a long time. These myths can be harmful not just to men, but to society as a whole. Here, we will discuss some of the most common myths about men, and why they are not true.
suggest.com
Women Share How Their Baby Boomer Parents Set Them Up For Relationships With Man-Children
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. During her 2018 book...
Opinion: People Settle For Sub-Par Relationships
Trouble is brewing in the relationship department. A couple I know just broke up after five years of dating. Several clients I coach face constant conflict in interactions with their partners and struggle to figure out why they cannot make their relationship work.
Little Plum by Laura McPhee-Browne review – the taboos of motherhood
In her compassionate second novel, McPhee-Browne deftly articulates the experience of becoming a parent
Comments / 0