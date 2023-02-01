Read full article on original website
msn.com
Former 'The Bachelorette' star announces surprise split from spouse of more than a decade, more of the reality show's leads then versus now
Slide 1 of 38: On Jan. 19, 2023, DeAnna Pappas dropped a major bombshell that sent shockwaves through Bachelor Nation: She and her husband of more than a decade -- Stephen Stagliano, who has familial ties to the long-running franchise -- are throwing in the towel. As we mourn her lost love, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the former stars of "The Bachelorette" to see how their lives (and looks!) have changed over the years. Let's start with the newly single reality star...After Brad Womack broke up with her on season 11 of "The Bachelor," DeAnna Pappas took her turn as "The Bachelorette" on the show's fourth season in 2008. The real estate agent gave her final rose to Jesse Csincsak and said yes when he proposed on the season finale.Keep reading to see her and more former "The Bachelorette" stars now...MORE: The biggest Bachelor Nation scandals.
‘Dr. Phil’ Will End in 2023 After 21 Seasons — Why Was It Canceled?
In the 1990s, Oprah Winfrey introduced her massive daytime talk show audience to Dr. Phil McGraw. Dr. Phil’s blunt advice sparked his fan base, and soon the former jury consultant landed his own show, The Dr. Phil Show. Article continues below advertisement. Like most of Oprah’s graduates, Dr. Phil’s...
The End of an Era: Dr. Phil Show to Air Its Final Episode
It's official, the long-running talk show "Dr. Phil" will air its final episode, marking the end of an era in daytime television. The show, hosted by psychologist and TV personality Dr. Phil McGraw, has been a staple in living rooms across the country for over two decades.
msn.com
NBC Execs Regret Paying Jimmy Fallon $80 Million Contract Extension As Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld Beats 'Tonight Show' In Ratings: Sources
Hapless host Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show is losing the ratings war to FOX News rival Greg Gutfeld — and the TV flop’s sinking number has left NBC brass with buyer’s remorse, RadarOnline.com has learned. Nearly 19 months after the Peacock Network handed Fallon a whopping $80...
msn.com
‘The View’ Derailed by Audience Member Calling Whoopi Goldberg An “Old Broad”
Careful what you yell out on The View, you might just end up on TV! One particularly outspoken audience member got her five seconds of fame after calling out to Whoopi Goldberg during today’s episode of the show— and, naturally, the longtime moderator gave the best response to being dubbed an “old broad.”
Popculture
LL Cool J Speaks out After 'NCIS: Los Angeles' Ending Annoucement
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
Dateline's Keith Morrison Admits He Struggles With The Ethics Of Reporting On True Crime
NBC's "Dateline" is a staple of the network, having been on the air now for 31 seasons. Though it has long focused on true crime, "Dateline" in its earliest days was also a general news program. But today, it reigns as one of the kings of true crime, even in a market that has arguably become oversaturated. Between the many true crime podcasts and documentaries across most streaming services, "Dateline" has still managed to carve out a large space for itself.
msn.com
HIV-positive 'Who's The Boss' actor rips Candace Cameron Bure over 'horrifying' 2015 interview, more news ICYMI
Slide 1 of 8: "Who's The Boss" star Danny Pintauro recently relived the "horrifying" interview he did with Candace Cameron Bure on "The View" back in 2015, which occurred not long after he announced his HIV-positive diagnosis. "I mean it was horrifying. It was one of the lowest moments of the journey I had after coming out to Oprah," he said on David Yontef's "Behind The Velvet Rope" podcast in January. On "The View," Candace accused him of a lifestyle of "heightened sex" and asked if he took any "responsibility" for "being promiscuous." Looking back, he told David, "She must have tons of people in her life that are LGBTQ+, at least from her past. And how she got to this place is just a little concerning to me. It's almost like she went backward in a way. But I do not see that happening anytime soon. I don't know enough about her backstory to know but her brother [Kirk Cameron] has become ultra-extreme. Has he worn off on her? So, I don't know, it's just disappointing either way, that's for sure."MORE: Celebrities react to Candace Cameron Bure's 'traditional marriage' comments.
Why is NCIS: Los Angeles canceled?
It’s the end of the road for NCIS: Los Angeles. On Friday, Jan. 20, fans were shocked to hear that CBS is canceling the long-running drama, and its current 14th season will be its last. The series finale is set for May 21, bringing the series episode total to 322.
Hawaii Five-0 Vet Scott Caan Finally Explains Why He Would Miss Multiple Episodes Every Season
Hawaii Five-0 vet Scott Caan has a pretty good explanation for missing multiple episodes during every season of the CBS procedural.
msn.com
Sally Field's Son Recalls How His Coming Out Experience Inspired Mom's Brothers & Sisters Storyline
Sam Greisman is a New York-based writer and the youngest of Sally Field's three children. (Her other two sons are Peter Craig, 53, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 50, a writer and director.) Here, exclusively for PEOPLE, Greisman opens up in an essay about what Field has taught him — and, in her most vulnerable moments, shown him.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Super-Champ Ray Lalonde Reveals Ken Jennings Secret, Slams Amy Schneider Trolls
Jeopardy!‘s latest super-champ, Ray Lalonde, who recently won 13 games in a row and $386,000, is not letting last Tuesday’s (January 2) loss bring him down, as he opens up about his experience on the show, meeting Ken Jennings, and dealing with Twitter trolls. The scenic artist from...
‘The Daily Show’ Guest Host Leslie Jones Has 1 Scathing Question For George Santos
Santos, Jones said, is both “evil and stupid.”
Which ‘Newhart’ Cast Members Are Still Alive?
Actor Bob Newhart's beloved CBS sitcom ended 30 years ago, so which 'Newhart' cast members are still alive?
Raven-Symoné Calls ‘The View’ Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg ‘Kind of a Psychic’
Raven-Symoné and Whoopi Goldberg were friends before 'The View,' and they remain friends after the former left the program. Learn more about their friendship.
Children's Television Icon Dies
"Sesame Street," the iconic children's show that has been a staple in early childhood education for decades may not have ever existed if it were not for co-creator Lloyd Morrisett, who helped provide the foundation and ideas behind the beloved show.
msn.com
Hallmark Fans Can’t Handle What Lacey Chabert Posted on Instagram About Her New Movie
Hallmark fans, you'll want to hear what Lacey Chabert just announced on Instagram. Nearly one year after the network released the popular The Wedding Veil trilogy, the actress shared that she was teaming back up with Alison Sweeney, Autumn Reeser and When Calls the Heart star Kevin McGarry to make another set of movies for the franchise. What's more, the first one is set to drop as part of Hallmark's "New Year, New Movies" programming, titled The Wedding Veil: Expectations.
AOL Corp
'Susan Boyle's grandson' makes Simon Cowell 'angry' on 'AGT: All-Stars'
“A lot of people thought Tom was going to win,” judge Simon Cowell noted Monday on America’sGot Talent: All-Stars, when Tom Ball nervously emerged onstage. The sweet, shy, 24-year-old schoolteacher/balladeer disappointingly stalled in third place on Britain’s Got Talent last year, but when he sought redemption on All-Stars this week, his master-class rendition of Simon & Garfunkel’s “The Sound of Silence” was the breakout performance of the night — so much so that Cowell actually evoked the name of another famous BGT finalist who became a huge star despite not winning that show.
'Devastated' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Near End of Mediation, Fear They Can't 'Possibly Be Put Back on Air'
As source tells PEOPLE that T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have been "in mediation with ABC about what the future holds" for them, a second insider says "everyone's being kept in the dark" T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach are facing their uncertain future together. Nearly two months after the GMA3 co-anchors were placed on temporary hiatus, as ABC continues to investigate their relationship, a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE that Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, believe the "public reaction has not been as bad as what ABC thought it would be." That said, says...
1 ‘Gunsmoke’ Episode CBS Didn’t Want You to See Because They Thought It Made Amanda Blake Look Bad
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
