wkar.org

East Lansing City Council to discuss Valley Court Park renovation plans

The East Lansing City Council continues discussing plans to renovate Valley Court Park after residents and officials have expressed concerns with the design. City officials have been working on a development plan since last fall, when East Lansing received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The grant requires the city to match the grant dollars, providing officials with a substantial amount of funding to invest in the area.
EAST LANSING, MI
wkar.org

Street sign theft prosecution moratorium considered in East Lansing

A commission of Michigan State University students is considering a resolution asking the City of East Lansing to approve a prosecution moratorium for stolen street signs. Street sign thefts tend to happen at busy times like football Saturdays in East Lansing, usually in low-traffic areas. Those signs are often trashed when students move away for the summer.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
JACKSON, MI
wkar.org

Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders

Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing. People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers. However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions...
LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
LANSING, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Two mayoral cabinet members exit

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1 — Brian McGrain resigned last week as the City of Lansing's planning and economic development director to become executive director of a nonprofit association of commuunity action organizations. McGrain tendered his resignation on Jan. 23. The resignation took effect Friday. “I am very excited,” said McGrain....
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Over 50% of police encounters with minors were with Black minors, East Lansing police reports

The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, reported a separate 21 incidents in which a minor wastransported, arrested, issued a citation, or stopped from July to December 2022.12 of the 21 incidentsinvolved a Black minor.In addition, five of the 11 reported incidents where an officer used force, it included force being used on a Black minor, according to the December 2022 use of force report.The department also reported 19 incidents in which departmentemployees transported, arrested, issued a citation to or stopped a person who is or appears to be experiencing homelessness from July to December 2022.More than 50%of the incidents...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
LANSING, MI
WLNS

Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
