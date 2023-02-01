Read full article on original website
East Lansing’s city clerk and deputy city clerk both resign
In just the last few weeks, East Lansing has been the subject of several controversies.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
East Lansing City Council to discuss Valley Court Park renovation plans
The East Lansing City Council continues discussing plans to renovate Valley Court Park after residents and officials have expressed concerns with the design. City officials have been working on a development plan since last fall, when East Lansing received a $1 million grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC). The grant requires the city to match the grant dollars, providing officials with a substantial amount of funding to invest in the area.
Street sign theft prosecution moratorium considered in East Lansing
A commission of Michigan State University students is considering a resolution asking the City of East Lansing to approve a prosecution moratorium for stolen street signs. Street sign thefts tend to happen at busy times like football Saturdays in East Lansing, usually in low-traffic areas. Those signs are often trashed when students move away for the summer.
Pillar of Jackson community fighting deportation due to legal mistake
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Neil Fernandes created a successful nonprofit that helps troubled teenagers turn their lives around, but now he’s forced to pack up and leave the county. For the past 12 years, Fernandes has been making a difference in the lives of troubled teenagers. His organization Rise...
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
East Lansing cut school security. After several fights, it reversed course
EAST LANSING — Several years ago, East Lansing Public Schools, faced with stark budget choices, began to cut back on school safety personnel to put more money into other priorities. Other districts did much the same. The last time East Lansing had a school resource officer was nearly eight...
Culver's franchise in Wixom fined $13K by feds for overworking 14- and 15-year-olds
It's wasn't the horrors of child labor that Charles Dickens wrote about in 19th-century Britain, but the federal labor department said Friday that it found teens in a Culver’s franchise in Wixom who were working more hours than what the law allows. As a result, the eatery must pay $13,212 in fines. "Permitting young...
Feds seized records, phone of former Michigan House leader
A former leader of the Michigan House had his phone seized as part of a federal investigation that involved grand jury subpoenas, search warrants and bank records, according to court documents.
Felon accused of posing as therapist at Michigan autism treatment center ordered to trial
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County woman with a felony record who is accused of faking her credentials to work as a therapist for children with autism is headed to trial. Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin is accused of lying about her education and certifications to get a job...
Lansing Job fair offers clean slate for eligible ex-offenders
Job seekers with past criminal convictions may be able to have their records cleared at an upcoming job fair in Lansing. People with past charges in their backgrounds are often immediately rejected by potential employers. However, under guidelines established by the Michigan Attorney General’s office, up to two felony convictions...
Michigan’s Best Diner For ‘Down Home’ Food Has 2 Locations
Michigan is full of delicious restaurants, pubs, sports bars and diners with fantastic "down home" food (more on that momentarily). Take a look at some of the most recent spots featured nationally and state-wide for having great food + popular national spots wanting to open-up in Michigan:. Michigan Best Reuben...
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Capital Area Michigan Works! to host Expungement Job Fair
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Michigan Works! (CAMW!)is partnering with local organizations, including the Lansing Chamber of Commerce, Safe & Just Michigan, Lifeboat Addiction Recovery and Wellness INX, to host an Expungement Job Fair. This job fair will allow those looking for jobs to pursue new employment and apply...
Two mayoral cabinet members exit
WEDNESDAY, Feb. 1 — Brian McGrain resigned last week as the City of Lansing's planning and economic development director to become executive director of a nonprofit association of commuunity action organizations. McGrain tendered his resignation on Jan. 23. The resignation took effect Friday. “I am very excited,” said McGrain....
3 Michigan cities get perfect score on Municipal Equality Index for supporting LGBTQ+ people
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's 2022 Municipal Equality Index. The index analyzed 506 cities' support of LGBTQ+ people, including 11 in Michigan. Parameters include non-discrimination laws, protections and transgender health care benefits for municipal employees, and municipal services, along...
Over 50% of police encounters with minors were with Black minors, East Lansing police reports
The East Lansing Police Department, or ELPD, reported a separate 21 incidents in which a minor wastransported, arrested, issued a citation, or stopped from July to December 2022.12 of the 21 incidentsinvolved a Black minor.In addition, five of the 11 reported incidents where an officer used force, it included force being used on a Black minor, according to the December 2022 use of force report.The department also reported 19 incidents in which departmentemployees transported, arrested, issued a citation to or stopped a person who is or appears to be experiencing homelessness from July to December 2022.More than 50%of the incidents...
Lansing man transferred to Sparrow Hospital following Ohio Turnpike pileup
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow leaders have helped 21-year-old Jacob Taylor of Lansing return home for care at Sparrow Specialty Hospital after weeks of intense treatment in Ohio following a horrific accident on the Ohio Turnpike. Background: Officials identify victims killed in Ohio Turnpike pileup crash during winter storm. Sparrow...
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
Car stolen in Lansing with dog inside
Around 1:00 p.m., Lansing Police officers responded to a report of a car theft at Logan Square Plaza.
