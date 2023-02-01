Read full article on original website
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS
Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
Saturday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs for makeup games
Basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule and includes makeup games for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue their current home stand by welcoming in Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 12-10 on the season and...
Friday basketball results include Cotter sweeping 4 games at Eureka Springs
Cotter had a successful night as they were able to sweep four basketball games Friday at Eureka Springs. The Warriors took the senior boys’ game over the Highlanders 43-36. Payton McGee led Cotter with 22 points. Cotter invoked the mercy rule in the senior girls’ contest as they routed...
Donna Ann Granstrom, 85, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Donna Ann Granstrom of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Donna Granstrom died Thursday in Norfork.
ASUMH baseball team to play 1st of 2 doubleheaders in Coffeyville, Kan.
The Arkansas State University-Mountain Home baseball team is back on the road this weekend. The Trailblazers will be in Kansas on Saturday to play the first of two doubleheaders at Coffeyville Community College. The first game at Walter Johnson Park begins at 2.
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
Basketball included on Thursday schedule
Weather permitting, there is basketball on the local Thursday schedule. On the high school level, Calico Rock travels to Timbo, Gainesville’s girls host Fordland, and Omaha makes the trip to Jasper. In junior high basketball, Salem entertains Melbourne, Valley Springs heads to Elkins, the Harrison girls are home against...
MHHS wrestling teams host West Plains for Senior Night
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams are scheduled to be back at the Hangar on Thursday. It’s Senior Night as the Bombers and Lady Bombers take on West Plains. Action begins at 5.
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
MHHS boys’ wrestling team to compete Saturday in state duals
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team will be in Van Buren Saturday morning. The Bombers are set to compete in the Class 5A State Duals. Action begins at 9.
Deborah M. Stanuch, 75, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Deborah M. Stanuch of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Debby Stanuch died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
MH Mayor Adams discusses city’s response to winter weather
Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss city’s response to the winter weather.
Terry Glynn Watkins, 62, Yellville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Terry Glynn Watkins of Yellville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Terry Glynn Watkins died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
UPDATE: Four area restaurants named finalists in 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame
Four restaurants in the Twin Lakes area have been named finalists for Arkansas Heritage’s 2023 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame. DeVito’s Restaurant in Harrison, Meacham’s Family Restaurant in Ash Flat, Daisy Queen in Marshall, and Ozark Cafe in Jasper were announced Monday by the Arkansas Department of Park, Heritage, and Tourism.
MH Chamber announces 2022 award winners Thursday night
During the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting Thursday night, the 2022 awards winners were announced. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dani Pugsley shares with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News the winners.
Short agenda for MH City Council Thursday night
The Mountain Home City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda is a resolution designating and authorizing the mayor to execute documents to apply for assistance from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to wastewater treatment system; and an ordinance to adjust the wage scale for police certification pay, fire trainer, and 2023 EMT incentive pay which was increased to $100 per month in the 2023 budget.
