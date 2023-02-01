ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

KTLO

Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS

Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Basketball included on Thursday schedule

Weather permitting, there is basketball on the local Thursday schedule. On the high school level, Calico Rock travels to Timbo, Gainesville’s girls host Fordland, and Omaha makes the trip to Jasper. In junior high basketball, Salem entertains Melbourne, Valley Springs heads to Elkins, the Harrison girls are home against...
OMAHA, AR
KTLO

Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads

Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Deborah M. Stanuch, 75, Norfork (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Deborah M. Stanuch of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Debby Stanuch died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
NORFORK, AR
Ozark County Times

NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby

This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

MH Chamber announces 2022 award winners Thursday night

During the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting Thursday night, the 2022 awards winners were announced. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dani Pugsley shares with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News the winners.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Short agenda for MH City Council Thursday night

The Mountain Home City Council will hold their regular scheduled meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the Council Chambers of the Municipal Building. Items on the agenda is a resolution designating and authorizing the mayor to execute documents to apply for assistance from the Arkansas Natural Resources Commission for improvements to wastewater treatment system; and an ordinance to adjust the wage scale for police certification pay, fire trainer, and 2023 EMT incentive pay which was increased to $100 per month in the 2023 budget.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

