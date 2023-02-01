ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 11

Michelle Hamel
7d ago

I'm sure it's better than the person who was ☠️ and the horror and pain they felt. Sorry, not sorry.

My thoughts,956
7d ago

as long as it does it's job ,who the hell cares

Mike lafleur
7d ago

Ahh the people they killed feel pain

KSAT 12

After botched response to Uvalde massacre, Texas senator wants better mass shooting training for public safety entities

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez wants the Texas Department of Public Safety to create robust mass shooting response training for all public safety entities after the chaotic response to the Uvalde school massacre delayed medical treatment of victims.
UVALDE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Gov. Abbott announces statewide plan banning TikTok

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a statewide model security plan for Texas state agencies to address vulnerabilities presented by the use of TikTok and other software on personal and state-issued devices. This comes following the Governor’s directive – the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Information Resources developed this […]
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Gov. Greg Abbott tells state agencies to stop considering diversity in hiring

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is warning state agency and public university leaders this week that the use of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — policies that support groups who have been historically underrepresented or discriminated against — is illegal in hiring.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Execution of Man Convicted in Killing of 3 in Texas Delayed

A judge has delayed next week's scheduled execution of a man convicted of killing three teenagers while they slept in a Texas Panhandle home more than 25 years ago. John Balentine, 54, had been set to receive a lethal injection at the state prison in Huntsville on Feb. 8. He...
AMARILLO, TX
KSAT 12

Someone in Texas won $2 million from a winning Powerball ticket

HOUSTON – Someone in Texas became a millionaire after the Powerball drawing on Monday night. According to the Texas Lottery, a person purchased a winning Powerball ticket at the H-E-B store on Bellaire Boulevard in Houston. The buyer matched all five numbers, meaning they won $1 million, but since they chose the “Power Play” option, they doubled the winnings.
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick calls for new election in Harris County after voting problems in November

Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick called for a redo Monday of Harris County elections after voters faced difficulties casting their ballots in November when some voting centers did not have enough ballot paper for the number of voters who came in.
sbnewspaper.com

Abbott announces Texas Border Czar

Texas Governor Greg Abbott visited the controversial “Border Wall” construction along Military Hwy. 281 south of San Benito on Monday and took the opportunity to announce the new position of Texas Border Czar to oversee border security in what Abbott dubbed as President Joe Biden’s absence. According...
TEXAS STATE
Mix 97.9 FM

If Your Texas DL Expires In 2023, You Better Start Renewing Now

While tons of licenses will expire this year, not everyone has to actually show up to complete the renewal process. Those who do need to start ASAP. Thanks to a ton of new people moving to Texas and a huge backlog in driver license renewals sparked by the pandemic, getting an appointment with the Texas DPS is slow going in 2023.
TEXAS STATE
dailyplanetdc.com

Nine arrested in Texas for illegally distributing 1.5 million Opioid pills

Nine Texas individuals were arrested this week in Houston on criminal charges related to their alleged involvement in the unlawful distribution of 1.5 million opioid pills and other controlled substances. According to court documents, Kent Lyons, 52, of Houston; Roquel Turner, 47, of Manvel; and Traunce Alfred, 43, of Baytown,...
HOUSTON, TX
KSAT 12

What is CBD? And what’s the deal with Delta 8? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – There’s marijuana. Then there’s hemp. One is legal, one is not. But understanding why and what’s in each substance is a little hazier than that. That’s when a new federal farm bill legalized commercial hemp production in the U.S. and simultaneously removed hemp from the list of controlled substances.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

