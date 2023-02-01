Read full article on original website
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
DeMeco Ryans addresses the future of the QB position for the Texans
The Houston Texans have found their coach of the future with the addition of DeMeco Ryans. But now they must move on to the next order of business, which is the quarterback position. On Thursday, during his introductory press conference, DeMeco Ryans spoke on how the team currently views the...
Report: Todd Grantham Returning to the NFL
Despite reports that Grantham had interviewed for the defensive coordinator position at Alabama, he has reportedly opted to return to professional football.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Ex-Bears DC withdraws from Vikings DC job, opts for Denver
Sean Desai, former and longtime Chicago Bears coach, and once defensive coordinator, removed his name from consideration for the Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator position; he is focused on the defensive coordinator position with the Denver Broncos, according to reports. And, a former coworker of Desai's, Vic Fangio, recommended Desai to...
NFL
2023 Senior Bowl: Daniel Jeremiah's top 10 NFL draft winners from week of practice
MOBILE, Ala. -- With three days of Reese's Senior Bowl practices in the books, 100-plus prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft are on the verge of wrapping up a crucial job interview. NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provides a look at 10 players who helped themselves the most during the week leading up to Saturday's game.
Falcons and Kris Richard: Cowboys & Saints Ex Coach to Atlanta?
The New Orleans Saints parted ways with co-defensive coordinator Kris Richard, giving the Atlanta Falcons another potential coaching hire to consider.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears find multiple suitors for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
Chris Doering Talks Top QBs in This Draft & Who the Texans Should Target
SEC Network's Chris Doering joins Chris Gordy LIVE from the Senior Bowl to discuss the top QBs in this upcoming NFL Draft and who the Houston Texans should look at drafting with the 2nd overall pick.
Coaches on the Hot Seat Going into 2023
Logan Jones gives his opinion on what five coaches will be on the hot seat going into 2023
Zay Flowers 2023 NFL Draft Profile
The 2023 NFL Draft will be a great event for teams to start building for their future. Here is the Zay Flowers 2023 NFL Draft Profile. 2022 stats: 78 receptions, 1,077 receiving yards, 13.8 yards per catch, 12 touchdowns. Flowers had a productive career at Boston College, even with multiple...
Report: Jets Make Decision On Zach Wilson's Future
After struggling for much of his first two NFL seasons, don't expect to see former No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson starting behind center for the New York Jets in 2023. But don't expect to see him on another roster, either. Jeff Howe of the Athletic brought some clarity to the Jets' murky ...
Napier: Gators Landed on Graham Mertz after Extensive QB Search
After extensive evaluation in the winter portal window, Billy Napier landed on Graham Mertz out of a pool of 24 to assume Florida’s quarterback starting duties.
dallasexpress.com
Cowboys Hiring Offensive Line Coach
The Dallas Cowboys are hiring Mike Solari as their new offensive line coach. Solari has spent most of his career as an offensive line coach with occasional stints as an offensive coordinator. “We have a unique opportunity to get the very best here,” owner Jerry Jones told the media at...
SEC with seven top-10 teams in preseason coaches' poll
Seven Southeastern Conference baseball teams rank in the top-10 of the Preseason USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll.
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Draft: All-American Dawand Jones an OL to consider
The annual Senior Bowl is well underway and as shown the last few years, that’s an event the Seahawks keep a close eye on as it pertains to their draft prospects. In last year’s class, for instance, six of Seattle’s nine selections took part in the event, which is organized and run by former Seahawks scout Jim Nagy.
msn.com
2023 NFL mock draft 3.0: DeMeco Ryans' Texans take their QB — and Sean Payton's Broncos take one too
The college all-star games are under way, which means it’s officially draft season. You know what comes with draft season: mock drafts. Here’s a brand spanking new one for you beautiful readers that will lead to some healthy debate with no name-calling. Let’s be real, none of us have a crystal ball. Just trying to play out some scenarios and see what happens.
