Read full article on original website
Related
NME
Jimmy Page honours Jeff Beck as “the quiet chief” at funeral
Jeff Beck‘s funeral took place yesterday, (February 3) during which Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page described him in the eulogy he gave as “the quiet chief”. The comedian Jim Moir, otherwise known as Vic Reeves, was in attendance and mentioned this detail in a post on Instagram shared just after he got back from the service.
NME
Paul Rudd reveals how he never seems to age with daily routine
Paul Rudd has shared his daily routine after fans have questioned why he doesn’t seem to age. The actor gave Men’s Health a walkthrough of his routine when asked how he remains “ageless” at 53. “Sleep. Then diet. Then weights. Then cardio,” the Ant-Man actor said...
NME
‘The Whale’ ending explained: what happened to Charlie?
Brendan Fraser has swept awards season with his critically acclaimed performance in The Whale, which has a particularly emotional climax. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, the film follows morbidly obese literature teacher Charlie (Fraser) as he attempts to reconnect with his estranged daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink), who is torn up after Charlie left her and her mother to start a relationship with a man years earlier.
NME
Seth Rogen says Marvel films are “geared toward kids”
Seth Rogen says that Marvel films are made predominantly for kids. The Pineapple Express star has skin in the game when it comes to superhero movies, given that his production company helps make Amazon Prime‘s The Boys. Speaking about the genre from which the show comes, Rogen admitted that Marvel and its ilk are “not for me”.
NME
Why do people hate ‘Velma’ so much?
Scooby-Doo spinoff series Velma, released earlier this year, has attracted widespread attention for largely the wrong reasons. Created by Charlie Grandy, the animated series serves as an alternate origin story for Mystery Inc. based around Velma Dinkley (Mindy Kaling). The show also features new versions of other Scooby-Doo characters, including Fred Jones (Glenn Howerton), Daphne Blake (Constance Wu) and Norville “Shaggy” Rogers (Sam Richardson).
NME
Austin Butler says he “probably damaged” his vocal cords on ‘Elvis’
Austin Butler has said he may have damaged his vocal cords while filming Elvis. The actor played Elvis Presley in the biopic from director Baz Luhrmann, alongside Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, Helen Thomson and Richard Roxburgh. Butler, along with using his own singing voice, adopted a Tennessee accent for the...
NME
M. Night Shyamalan reveals his favourite classic movie twist
Knock At The Cabin director M. Night Shyamalan, famous for putting last-minute twists into his films, has revealed his personal favourite twist from movie history. Shyamalan, who broke out in 1999 with Oscar-nominated thriller The Sixth Sense, has since directed 13 films – many of which feature sudden changes in the direction or expected outcome of the plot. The most recent of these, beach-set horror Old, came out in 2021, while his latest movie Knock At The Cabin hits cinemas tomorrow (February 3).
NME
Jennifer Connolly doesn’t know what a nepo baby is
Jennifer Connolly had no idea what a nepo baby was until a recent interview. The Top Gun: Maverick actor was quizzed about the Hollywood debate while at the Sundance Film Festival this week. However, Connolly said she “didn’t know” what the fuss was about. She was asked...
NME
Bruce Springsteen fanzine ‘Backstreets’ to close after 43 years
A fanzine dedicated to the music of Bruce Springsteen is set to close after 43 years. The fanzine, Backstreets, is a periodic magazine that’s been covering Springsteen and his E Street Band since 1980. It’s shutting down over their disillusionment with the “dynamic pricing” system, which has led to hugely inflated ticket prices and what the creators of the fanzine have previously deemed a fan “freeze out”.
Comments / 0