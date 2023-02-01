Knock At The Cabin director M. Night Shyamalan, famous for putting last-minute twists into his films, has revealed his personal favourite twist from movie history. Shyamalan, who broke out in 1999 with Oscar-nominated thriller The Sixth Sense, has since directed 13 films – many of which feature sudden changes in the direction or expected outcome of the plot. The most recent of these, beach-set horror Old, came out in 2021, while his latest movie Knock At The Cabin hits cinemas tomorrow (February 3).

2 DAYS AGO