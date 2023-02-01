ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baxter County, AR

KTLO

Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield

Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
CAULFIELD, MO
KTLO

Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet

A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
HARRISON, AR
KTLO

13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based

The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Stone County Sheriff investigating homicide

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which occurred on Monday.According to the sheriff’s Facebook Page, at approximately 5 Monday evening, Stone County Deputies, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Officers responded to a report of an individual being shot in the 900 block of Jensen Road in Mountain View.
STONE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
houstonherald.com

Teenagers, baby hurt in Willow Springs accident

Two teenagers and a baby were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County. Troopers said a westbound 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Austin J. Anderson, 18, of Pomona, failed to yield and struck a northbound 2022 Ram 1500 operated by Shane G. Holloway, 43, of West Plains. The accident occurred at U.S. 63 and Highway N.
HOWELL COUNTY, MO
howellcountynews.com

Defense, not Murder

Damian Henry has been acquitted of murder charges after a Howell County jury found he acted in defense of a friend when he shot a man in April. Henry, 23, of West Plains was charged first degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022. Since his initial interview with...
WEST PLAINS, MO
KTLO

Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident

A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Ozark County Times

NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby

This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)

Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS

Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KTLO

MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project

In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

