Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Man accused of assaulting female in Caulfield
Randall Belt (Photo courtesy of Ozark County Sheriff’s Office) A man is accused of assaulting a female in the Caulfield area. Randall Belt is facing a charge of second-degree domestic assault. According to a Facebook post from the Ozark County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of deputies were dispatched last...
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
KTLO
Harrison man charged for breaking into apartment with hatchet
A Harrison man is facing multiple felony charges for forcing his way into an apartment with a hatchet. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department were dispatched to a residence for a report of a break in. Upon arrival officers located the subject, 46-year-old Mark Jacobi, in...
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
KTLO
Stone County Sheriff investigating homicide
The Stone County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide which occurred on Monday.According to the sheriff’s Facebook Page, at approximately 5 Monday evening, Stone County Deputies, Arkansas State Police and Arkansas Game and Fish Officers responded to a report of an individual being shot in the 900 block of Jensen Road in Mountain View.
KTLO
Person with history of fleeing from crime scenes appears in circuit court
A number of criminal cases have been opened on J.D. Comstock in four Arkansas Counties since 2016. According to probable cause affidavits filed in his cases, Comstock has been known to flee the scene of one crime, and commit another one by stealing a vehicle to facilitate his escape. He...
KTLO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
houstonherald.com
Teenagers, baby hurt in Willow Springs accident
Two teenagers and a baby were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Howell County. Troopers said a westbound 2015 Jeep Compass driven by Austin J. Anderson, 18, of Pomona, failed to yield and struck a northbound 2022 Ram 1500 operated by Shane G. Holloway, 43, of West Plains. The accident occurred at U.S. 63 and Highway N.
howellcountynews.com
Defense, not Murder
Damian Henry has been acquitted of murder charges after a Howell County jury found he acted in defense of a friend when he shot a man in April. Henry, 23, of West Plains was charged first degree murder and armed criminal action in April 2022. Since his initial interview with...
KTLO
BxCo Judge Kevin Litty discusses challenges in first month office
As Baxter County Judge Kevin Litty finished his first month in office, he sat down with KTLO’s Heather Loftis to discuss the challenges he faced so far and priorities he has for the coming year.
KTLO
Man charged with holding woman against her will appears in court
A man alleged to have held a woman against her will while demanding to be told what she had been doing during the two days he had been in jail appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. A request was made to have 37-year-old Mark Jeffries’ bond lowered from the...
KTLO
Henderson man injured in 1-vehicle accident
A Henderson man suffered what was termed a suspected minor injury Friday afternoon in a one-vehicle accident in eastern Baxter County. Fifty-one-year-old Jerald Craft was transported by ambulance to Baxter Health. According to the report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Craft was traveling on Hand Cove Road. His vehicle...
Missouri dog euthanized after grooming; family calls for accountability
An investigation looking into an oversight void in Missouri's grooming industry after the dog had to be put down seven days after an accident at a Springfield grooming salon.
KTLO
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KATV
Arkansas man taken into custody after standoff with deputies; body found in home
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Stone County Sheriff's Office has taken an individual into custody who was found to have a body in his home. Authorities arrested Michael Mixon, 50 of Mountain View, after finding the body of a woman in the residence he barricaded himself in. According to...
Ozark County Times
NOT JUST ASSUMPTION ABBEY: New $20 million monastery now underway, three other religious facilities located nearby
This rendering, taken from the website benedictinesofmary.org, shows the architect's drawing of the new Monastery of St. Joseph now under construction southwest of Assumption Abbey in Douglas County, a few miles north of Rockbridge. The $20 million monastery will be large enough to house 48 nuns when completed and will also include a chapel and a Fathers Shrine to honor earthly fathers, grandfathers and priests. The shrine and many of the services in the chapel will be open to the public.
KTLO
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, Mountain Home (Conner)
Claudia Rae Keppel, 67, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away on Friday, January 27, 2023, in Mountain Home. Claudia was born on February 6, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas J. and Lois (Carl) Hendricks. She worked as a housekeeper at Baxter Regional Medical Center for over fifteen years until she retired. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harland Keppel.
KTLO
Terry Glynn Watkins, 62, Yellville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Terry Glynn Watkins of Yellville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Terry Glynn Watkins died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS
Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
KTLO
MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project
In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
Comments / 0