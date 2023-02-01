Read full article on original website
KTLO
13 business licenses issued in January; 7 home-based
The City of Mountain Home issued 13 business licenses in January, including seven home-based. According to a report from building inspection manager Jeannie Anderson, the licenses include:. Hieu Nguyen for Mountain Home Nail Techs located at 309 Highway 62 East;. Jesse and Misty Gilliam for Target Inspection Services, a residential...
KTLO
MH City Council approves resolution to seek additional funding for wastewater project
In a short meeting, the Mountain Home City Council met for its regular schedule meeting Thursday night. One council member, Paige Dillard Evans, was not in attendance. The meeting began with Mayor Hillrey Adams thanking the street department and everyone who helped with the winter weather the past two weeks. Mayor Adams says he has received many compliments on how well everything was handled.
KTLO
2 boil orders lifted; one remains in effect
Two boil water orders have been lifted while one remains in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, the boil orders for the West Stone County Water Association in both Stone and Searcy Counties have been lifted. The advisories were issued due to a power outage, last Saturday, Jan. 28 for the customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
KTLO
MH Chamber announces 2022 award winners Thursday night
During the Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Banquet and Membership Meeting Thursday night, the 2022 awards winners were announced. Mountain Home Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Dani Pugsley shares with KTLO, Classic Hits, and The Boot News the winners.
KTLO
Northern Arkansas and Southern Missouri continue to see covered roads
Another round of sleet and snow Tuesday afternoon has caused highways and roads to remain treacherous this morning. The roads throughout Baxter, Marion, and Ozark counties remain well-covered. IDriveArkansas.com <https://www.idrivearkansas.com/> currently shows most of the area’s main highways covered with ice and slush on them and these conditions extend down into central Arkansas. The Missouri Department of Transportation’s traveler information map <https://traveler.modot.org/map/index.html> shows Missouri highways showing improvement over yesterday with some roadways still showing covered areas of ice and slush.
KTLO
Three family members appear in circuit court session
Three members of one family were in Baxter County Circuit Court on January 23 to face charges they picked up individually or as a group. Earlier this month, 21-year-old David Zack Peifer of Mountain Home pled guilty to charges in three existing Baxter County criminal cases and was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay $2,400 in restitution.
KTLO
Charges filed against 2 area residents from counterfeiting investigation
Investigations continuing into counterfeit or fake currency being passed at multiple locations in Izard County. So far, charges have been filed against two individuals. The two men are identified as Mason Chism, whose last known address was in Baxter County, and Shaun Clair Bickford of Horseshoe Bend. According to Izard...
KTLO
William Jamnicky, 70, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 70-year-old William Jamnicky of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. William Jamnicky died Friday at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville.
KTLO
MH Mayor Adams discusses city’s response to winter weather
Mountain Home Mayor Hillrey Adams spoke with KTLO’s Heather Lofits to discuss city’s response to the winter weather.
KTLO
Baxter County Airport Commission to discuss hangar development Thursday night
The Baxter County Airport Commission will hold its regular monthly meeting Thursday evening at 6 in the airport terminal building. Items on the agenda include hangar development planning, obstruction mitigation, airport improvements, and personnel matters.
KTLO
Lucille Caton, 83, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 83-year-old Lucille Caton of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Lucille Caton died Friday at Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House.
KTLO
Coleman teaches introduction to dentistry course at MHHS
Mountain Home High School continues to offer students unique opportunities to give as much career-related learning as possible. Dr. Bradley Coleman, owner and operator of Coleman Family Dentistry along with Mountain Home Public Schools Communication Director Jennifer Crawford joined KTLO’s Sammy Raycraft on Talk of the Town to discuss the introduction to dentistry course at the high school.
KTLO
Saturday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Siloam Springs for makeup games
Basketball makes up much of the local Saturday schedule and includes makeup games for the Mountain Home High School teams. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue their current home stand by welcoming in Siloam Springs to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are currently 12-10 on the season and...
KTLO
3 boil water orders issued
Three boil water orders have been issued for Stone, Newton and Searcy Counties. According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a boil order was issued for Stone and Searcy Counties on Jan. 28 due to a power outage. The order affects the West Stone County Water Association and customers along Highway 263 between Mozart and Shirley and along Highway 9 to Turkey Creek.
KTLO
Terry Glynn Watkins, 62, Yellville (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 62-year-old Terry Glynn Watkins of Yellville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Terry Glynn Watkins died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Donna Ann Granstrom, 85, Norfork (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Donna Ann Granstrom of Norfork are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Donna Granstrom died Thursday in Norfork.
Missouri dog euthanized after groom; family calls for accountability
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – When Julie Lawson’s family rescued their dog Ladybird from a Missouri truck stop years ago, they had no idea one of the things that saved her – a fresh hair cut – would also be what they’d associate with her death last fall. “We had found her at a truck stop in […]
KTLO
Deborah M. Stanuch, 75, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 75-year-old Deborah M. Stanuch of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Debby Stanuch died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Two dogs die in Branson trailer fire Friday
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. – Branson Fire Department and Western Taney County Fire Protection District responded to a fire Friday, February 3. Firefighters found a travel trailer on fire at the Ozark County Campground. The occupants were able to get out safely, although the trailer was totaled. Two dogs belonging to the trailer’s occupant died from […]
whiterivernow.com
Motorcycle reported stolen from Sandtown Road residence
Sheriff Shawn Stephens says a motorcycle was stolen overnight Sunday from a residence on Sandtown Road, and his deputies are looking for it. According to the incident report, the victim had wrecked his motorcycle in the 5800 block of Sandtown Road and left it at the end of a family member’s driveway.
