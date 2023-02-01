Read full article on original website
Sporting News
What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove
The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
2023 NFL Draft: 5 Players to watch in Senior Bowl Game
Players to watch for the 2023 NFL Draft in the Senior Bowl.
Deadspin
Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith
Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
Jerry Jones has ridiculous take on Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl appearance
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII after running roughshod through
2023 East-West Shrine Bowl: 5 Players Soaring Up NFL Draft Boards (EAST)
Five players from the east team that are rising up NFL Draft boards after the Shrine Bowl game.
Jerry Jones Turns a Lonely Eye to Eagles
The Cowboys owner will watch his nemesis play in its second Super Bowl in six seasons and third this century while readying to make a big investment in Dak Prescott
5 CFB quarterback recruits who will be better than Arch Manning
Arch Manning is the No. 1 QB and player in the 2023 college football recruiting class but these five quarterbacks have a chance to be even better. For the past couple of years, Arch Manning has been the toast of the college football recruiting world, and for good reason. Not only is he the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning (son of Cooper), but the Isidore Newman product out of New Orleans has earned his 5-star label as the top overall recruit and top quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.
Vic Fangio disciple makes shocking Vikings move amid interest from Sean Payton, Broncos
As the Denver Broncos look for their next defensive coordinator, Sean Desai has emerged as a major contender. Desai is reportedly already invested in the Broncos and has taken his name out of consideration for the Minnesota Vikings’ open DC position, via Mike Klis of 9News. Desai interviewed for...
LSU offers 4-star Texas quarterback/safety
Demetrius Brisbon Jr. is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete in the class of 2025. He is from Tyler, Texas, where he plays for Chapel Hill High School. The Chapel Hill Bulldogs finished the 2022 season 12-3 with a loss to Boerne in the 4A D1 state semifinals. Brisbon currently has no...
2023 Five-Round Mock Draft
It’s never too soon to start planning for next season, so here’s a one-man mock to see how the first five rounds could play out.
Raiders make major coordinator hire
The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC
Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Podcast: Four-Round Mock Draft Sees Cardinals Trade DeAndre Hopkins, Move From No. 3
The Arizona Cardinals have a few different options when it comes to the 2023 NFL Draft.
Report: Ex-Bear to join Dolphins as defensive coordinator
Vic Fangio, the former Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2015-18, is reportedly joining the Miami Dolphins to become their defensive coordinator, according to Adam Schefter. Fangio, one of the great modern defensive minds, served on John Fox's staff for three seasons and spent one year under Matt Nagy in 2018.
atozsports.com
Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available
The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
atozsports.com
Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team
Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss
The New York Giants need to add a wide receiver. Actually, they probably need to add a couple receivers before the start of the 2023 season. Not only do the Giants need a true number one wide receiver, but they also need to fill out their depth chart at the position as well.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft Profiles: Troy LB Carlton Martial
From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Troy LB Carlton Martial.
prosportsextra.com
Vic Fangio Makes Final Decision On Dolphins Offer
Vic Fangio has decided to accept the Miami Dolphins offer to become their new defensive coordinator after speaking with multiple teams, according to report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fangio will officially join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff after the Super Bowl, so he finish out the season in his...
