Kansas State

Sporting News

What channel is the Senior Bowl 2023 on today? Time, rosters & NFL Draft prospects with most to prove

The Senior Bowl will, in some cases, be the last opportunity for college football's upperclassmen to improve their stock ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. As always, the successes and failures of the players in Mobile, Ala., will go a long way in determining whether they rise or fall in the draft process. Others will use the opportunity to get on teams' radars where they might not have been prior.
MOBILE, AL
Deadspin

Houston Texans are going to do DeMeco Ryans like they did David Culley, Lovie Smith

Despite being an annual news story around this time of the year — due to the circus that’s caused by the way that coaches are fired and hired in the Lone Star State — DeMeco Ryans is returning home to be the newest head coach of the Houston Texans. They say “home is where the heart is,” but the Texans don’t love anybody — especially Black head coaches.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

5 CFB quarterback recruits who will be better than Arch Manning

Arch Manning is the No. 1 QB and player in the 2023 college football recruiting class but these five quarterbacks have a chance to be even better. For the past couple of years, Arch Manning has been the toast of the college football recruiting world, and for good reason. Not only is he the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning (son of Cooper), but the Isidore Newman product out of New Orleans has earned his 5-star label as the top overall recruit and top quarterback prospect in the 2023 class.
ALABAMA STATE
The Comeback

Raiders make major coordinator hire

The Las Vegas Raiders hired the son of a former coach the franchise once had to join the coaching staff. Head coach Josh McDaniels hired Scott Turner to be the team’s next offensive coordinator. Turner joins the Raiders from the Washington Commanders, where he spent three seasons in the same position on staff. NFL Network insider Read more... The post Raiders make major coordinator hire appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Larry Brown Sports

Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC

Eric Bieniemy will once again be a coaching free agent after the Super Bowl, and two teams other than the Kansas City Chiefs may be prepared to vie for his services. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said on “The Pat McAfee Show” Thursday that the Washington Commanders and Baltimore Ravens are two teams to watch for... The post Report: 2 teams have strong interest in Eric Bieniemy as OC appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Vikings: Popular DC candidate just became available

The Minnesota Vikings’ search for its next defensive coordinator has stalled as of late, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of great options still available. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert reports that the Vikings are holding out for a potential interview with Denver Broncos DC Ejiro Evero. However, they’ll likely have to wait for him to wrap up his interview process with Arizona and Indianapolis, who are interested in him as a head coaching candidate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
atozsports.com

Longtime Eagles star makes statement regarding his future with team

Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Brandon Graham is like a fine wine, he just gets better with age. Graham, who will turn 35 this offseason, has helped turn the Eagles’ defensive front into one of the most feared units in football. Graham’s 11 sacks and 11 tackles for loss each ranked tied for second on the team in the regular season. He’s since added one sack in the postseason as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft prospect profile - Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

The New York Giants need to add a wide receiver. Actually, they probably need to add a couple receivers before the start of the 2023 season. Not only do the Giants need a true number one wide receiver, but they also need to fill out their depth chart at the position as well.
OXFORD, MS
chatsports.com

2023 NFL Draft Profiles: Troy LB Carlton Martial

From now until the 2023 NFL Draft takes place, we hope to scout and create profiles for as many prospects as possible, examining their strengths, weaknesses, and what they can bring to an NFL franchise. These players could be potential top 10 picks, all the way down to Day 3 selections and priority undrafted free agents. Today, I’ll be profiling Troy LB Carlton Martial.
TROY, AL
prosportsextra.com

Vic Fangio Makes Final Decision On Dolphins Offer

Vic Fangio has decided to accept the Miami Dolphins offer to become their new defensive coordinator after speaking with multiple teams, according to report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Fangio will officially join the Miami Dolphins coaching staff after the Super Bowl, so he finish out the season in his...
