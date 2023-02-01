Trevor Noah is used to performing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But as he prepares to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, he said he's thinking ahead and preparing for whatever the night brings. "What if a microphone cuts out? What if somebody trips? What if I am that somebody?" Noah told CBS News.He said the last thing he does before hosting the big night is "look at everyone backstage and I say, 'Thank you,' because it's been a crazy journey." Like Noah, this is Ben Winston's third time working for the Grammys. He serves as...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO