Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
BET
65th Annual Grammy Awards: 5 Quintessential Diana Ross Songs
All eyes will be on the legendary Diana Ross at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards after her 25th album, Thank You, received a nomination for "Best Traditional Vocal Album". The recognition marks Ross’ first nomination in 40 years! At the 25th Grammy Awards, she received a nod for "Best Female R&B Vocal Performance" for “Muscles,” which was written and produced by Michael Jackson and was the lead single on her 1982 album Silk Electric.
Clive Davis Talks Pre-Grammy Gala — and Reveals the Evening’s Final Performer
The Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala — better known as “the Clive Party” — is a fete like no other, a place where you can see Bey and Jay at one table and Barbra Streisand and Nancy Pelosi at the next, where you’re seeing completely unique performances by some of the biggest stars in the world: Highlights we’ve witnessed over the years include seeing Brandi Carlile sing “A Case of You” to Joni Mitchell, Beck perform “The Man Who Sold the World” with the surviving members of Nirvana, and Lionel Richie blow the roof off the Beverly Hilton with a double shot...
Here's What the Stars Will Be Eating at the 2023 Grammys After-Party
Chef Jason Fullilove describes his menu for the Grammy celebration as "fresh, modern, exotic" It turns out, music's most exciting night is also delicious! Following the 65th Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, over 5,000 guests will enjoy a top-notch dinner at the official after-party called the Grammy celebration. PEOPLE spoke with the chef behind the glitzy event, Jason Fullilove, who curated a "fresh, modern, exotic" menu to fit the event's "take flight" theme. As the founder of Jason George Events, Fullilove has over 20 years of experience in the food...
Quinta Brunson to Host Billboard Women in Music Awards
Quinta Brunson has been tapped to host the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which will take place March 1 at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The Golden Globe- and Emmy-winning star and creator of Abbott Elementary will emcee the annual event, which honors artists, creators, producers and executives for their contributions to the industry and community.More from The Hollywood ReporterGLAAD Media Awards: 'Tár,' 'Bros,' 'Nope,' 'Hacks,' Demi Lovato and Omar Apollo Among Nominees'Abbott Elementary' Scores Early Season 3 Renewal at ABCThe TV Ratings Road Map: Where, When and How Viewers Watch in the Streaming Era Among this...
Bebe vs. Beyoncé: Singer from Staten Island up for a Grammy Award on Sunday
With baited breath the music world and its legions of fans will be tuning in this Sunday, Feb. 5, for the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony, to be will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. What’s more, Bebe Rexha — a one-time Staten Islander who grew up...
Angela Bassett Reveals If Her Children Have A Future In Acting
Angela Bassett and husband of 25 years, Courtney B. Vance, are some of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. So naturally, many assume their 16-year-old twins Bronwyn Golden Vance and Slater Josiah Vance would follow in their footsteps. However, the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star believes this may not necessarily be the case. “They want to follow the success, but whether it be acting, I don’t get any clues to that right now,” Bassett, 64, said to PEOPLE while attending the 2023 BAFTA Tea Party on Saturday (Jan. 14). “It’s a little music, a little sports. But whatever they want to do, I support them.” More from...
Where There’s Smoke! Smokey Robinson Reveals Affair With Motown Icon Diana Ross
Legendary soul singer Smokey Robinson is at a point in his life and career where he’s ready to tell it all, including his past affair with fellow Motown icon Diana Ross. Robinson sat down for a tell-all interview on VladTV where he opened up about his history with Ross which dates back to their upbringing in Detroit. The “Cruisin” singer first met Ross when he was 12 years old and lived four doors down from the future Supremes lead singer.
Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes Wanted TLC to Record Songs That Eventually Became Hits for 702 and Whitney Houston
Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes chose a lot of music that TLC recorded. But not every song she wanted would be agreed upon by her group members and producers of their albums.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Are Reportedly Dating Months After Playing On-Screen Lovers In Upcoming Thriller ‘Breathe’
Jennifer Hudson and Common have reportedly taken their relationship to the next level.
netflixjunkie.com
NO DWAYNE JOHNSON! Will Smith Puts Rumors to Rest as Disney Green Lights His Return to a Fan-Favorite Role Post Oscar-Fiasco
The Oscar slap was the biggest controversial topic among Hollywood insiders and fans last year. Will Smith shocked the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock for mocking Jada Pinkett Smith. This legendary actor faced some concrete consequences for his actions as the Academy banned him for one decade. His multiple projects got canceled in the blink of an eye and he had to retire from the limelight for several months.
Evan Ross Praises His Mom Diana Ross' Big Heart: 'Her Whole Thing Is Love'
The actor and musician was in attendance — along with his wife Ashlee Simpson, their children and his siblings — as his iconic mother took the stage at the weekend charity event in Aspen For Diana Ross, life is endless love — at least according to her son, Evan Ross. "Her whole thing is love," the musician, 34, told PEOPLE of his mother while at the Aspen Snow Ball over the weekend. "My mom doesn't do things for any other reason other than love." He continued, "And I would...
You Do Know Her Name: Celebrating Alicia Keys 42nd Birthday With Her Most Beautiful Photos
One of the most talented women in R&B history turns 42 today. To celebrate her, we put together a gallery of photos to highlight her beauty. Click inside to check it out!
ETOnline.com
Shemar Moore Reenacts When He Was Turned Down by Alicia Keys
You miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take -- and sometimes, you miss the ones you do! During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Shemar Moore recalled his Soul Train hosting days where he met many a musical legend and even tried shooting his shot at one. Things didn't quite go as he planned, but it's still a fond memory for the 52-year-old celeb!
Trevor Noah on preparing to host the Grammy Awards: "A crazy journey"
Trevor Noah is used to performing at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. But as he prepares to host the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony on Sunday, he said he's thinking ahead and preparing for whatever the night brings. "What if a microphone cuts out? What if somebody trips? What if I am that somebody?" Noah told CBS News.He said the last thing he does before hosting the big night is "look at everyone backstage and I say, 'Thank you,' because it's been a crazy journey." Like Noah, this is Ben Winston's third time working for the Grammys. He serves as...
KLFY.com
Love the Grammys? We have everything you’ll need for the ultimate watch party
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Award shows, such as the Grammys, are a fun way to get friends and family together in a nonsport setting to enjoy TV, laugh at unexpected moments and appreciate musical arts. With Grammy night around the corner, here are some fun ways to embrace the theme, amplify your entertainment and make your guests feel a part of the night’s festivities.
Grammy Awards 2023: What to know, how to watch and more
The 65th Annual Grammy Awards will air live on Sunday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Mary J. Blige To Take The Stage At 2023 Grammy Awards
Mary J. Blige has been announced as one of several musicians set to perform at the 65th annual Grammy Awards. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is nominated for six awards at this year’s ceremony, including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Best R&B Performance, Best Traditional R&B Performance, Best R&B Song, and Best R&B Album.More from VIBE.com2023 Grammy Award Nominations: Everything You Need To KnowMary J. Blige Opens Up About Self-Love And Single Life: "It's Just Me And God"Cardi B Says She Was Fearful Of Submitting "WAP" For GRAMMYs Additional performers have been announced as Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Steve Lacy, Kim...
talentrecap.com
Rapper Flau’Jae Delivers Powerful Performance in ‘AGT: All-Stars’ Early Release
America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has shared an early release clip from Monday night’s new show, featuring Flau’Jae. The teenage rapper, who first appeared on AGT Season 13, delivered a powerful performance that made judge Simon Cowell emotional. Flau’Jae Performs in AGT: All-Stars Early Release. Flau’Jae was...
John Legend Teases His Future on The Voice
John Legend is taking a break from NBC's The Voice. But as he exclusively told E! News correspondent Courtney Lopez ahead of the season 23 premiere, "I won't be here this season, but I'll be back." The new season—which premieres March 6—will see the return of coaches Blake Shelton and...
Smokey Robinson’s New Album, ‘Gasms,’ Arrives This Spring
After nearly a decade, Smokey Robinson will release a new album in the near future. The King of Motown’s nine-track LP titled Gasms is slated for release on April 28. Its lead single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” dropped on Friday (Jan. 27). “I chose this song as the first single of my new album because it’s different musically and has a slide dance feeling to it, which is different from what I’ve ever done before,” Robinson, 82, said in a statement. “It also has a current rhythm of today that I love, and I hope everyone else does...
Comments / 0